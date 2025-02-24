MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE First Look Reveals An Awesome Glimpse Of He-Man And His Sword Of Power

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE First Look Reveals An Awesome Glimpse Of He-Man And His Sword Of Power

A first look at the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot has been revealed, and He-Man is looking a little more like, well, He-Man after set photos showed the hero in regular clothes. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Our first official look at the live-action Masters of the Universe movie has arrived (via SFFGazette.com) and it offers an exciting glimpse of Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man wielding his iconic Sword of Power.

It's very much just a teaser image but one that was perhaps needed after set photos featured He-Man looking a little too normal for many fans. Showcasing He-Men decked out in normal clothes following an altercation with the police, it seemed the idea was to show the hero was blending in with his new surroundings on Earth.

However, some criticised what appeared to be a major departure from the various cartoons and comics, and expressed disappointment with the action moving away from Eternia. 

On the plus side, we now know He-Man will rock his iconic classic appearance in the Masters of the Universe reboot. Hopefully, this is a better indication of what's to come when the movie is released next summer over set photos leaked with little in the way of context. 

Regardless, a full look at the character will surely follow soon (he may even be spotted on set, another explanation for why it's been shared today). This isn't a bad start, anyway, and it's been well-received on social media thus far.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is helming the movie about Eternia's greatest warrior. The impressive cast will be led by Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor. 

Also part of the cast are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other recent additions include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that Knight's collaborator on Wildwood, Chris Butler (ParaNorman), penned the latest draft of the screenplay. David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Neem previously took a crack at it. 

He-Man gained widespread popularity through the animated television series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983 to 1985, spawning a vast array of merchandise, comic books, and a cult following. Netflix rebooted the property with 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Casts ETERNALS' Jon Xue Zhang As Ram-Man
Related:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Live-Action Movie Casts ETERNALS' Jon Xue Zhang As Ram-Man
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicholas Galitzine As Prince Adam With His Power Sword
Recommended For You:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicholas Galitzine As Prince Adam With His Power Sword

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/24/2025, 2:47 PM
This is right after the scene where he drinks a Diet Pepsi in front of an AT&T store.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/24/2025, 3:33 PM
User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/24/2025, 3:35 PM
BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKUKLL...I HAVE THE POWER!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/24/2025, 3:38 PM
I’m digging the sword just not digging the idea of it being set on earth again. Hopefully about 1/4 of it takes place on earth and the rest on Eternia. 🤞
jst5
jst5 - 2/24/2025, 4:28 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Yea the whole introduction to Adam/He-Man is him being on earth isn't very well thought out and gives nothing bad vibes from the start with this.MOTU could be Lord of The Rings level good if done right but there sits the issue.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/24/2025, 3:38 PM
This is a decent poster. I'm not looking forward to this, but I hope it actually turns out good inspite of everything we know.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 2/24/2025, 3:41 PM
If that’s actually the actor on the poster then fair play. I’m still not sold on the movie but the guy put in the damn work
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 3:50 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Galitzine did get big for it so it’s likely him.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 3:46 PM
Nice , looks good!!.

I can understand people being disappointed that the action seems to (atleast partly) take place on Earth but I don’t mind since Earth has been mentioned in various iterations of the franchise…

Hell , He-Man’s own mother Marlena is from there in certain versions aswell such as the 80’s cartoon.

User Comment Image

Anyway with this cast & Travis Knight at the helm , I’m looking forward to this!!.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/24/2025, 3:48 PM
Well [frick] me sideways

My childhood hero is coming.

Please do not [frick] this up.

Do not [frick] this up

For
[frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 4:00 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Your childhood hero came in 1987.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/24/2025, 3:49 PM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/24/2025, 3:50 PM
Hold on, I'm not seeing a defined muscular frame there oooo.


Oh no, they may [frick] this up 🤦‍♂️

For [frick]s sakess


[frick] [frick] [frick]
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 3:52 PM
there is too many wrinlkes on his knuckles, did Jamess gunn make this?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 4:00 PM
Also if that’s the look then it’s interesting that they are going shirtless but with no front chest plate or anything like in prior versions…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Knightrider
Knightrider - 2/24/2025, 4:02 PM
I’m thinking we get 10mins of this at the beginning, then we get an Earth based movie for 90mins, before 10mins of this at the end.

I really don’t understand why so many movies use this formula - heck even the first Thor movie did it. Audiences aren’t that dumb that unless the movie is on Earth they won’t understand - well actually the real reason will be it is cheaper
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 4:05 PM
He-Man fans deserve better than this garbage.

They raceswapped way too many characters.

They lost at least $200,000,000 in revenue.

OT:

"Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro"

The SAG Awards and its voters have no credibility.

They value checking off boxes and revenge over entertaining and uplifting.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/24/2025, 4:07 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Provide facts, Hermann.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/24/2025, 4:11 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Dude, you're turning into the far right AllIsGood with your goofy spamming all of the time.

Calm down Grimace.
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 2/24/2025, 4:12 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Blurg! I’m so angry at a cartoon made into a movie! Yearg the injustice! Only Trumpelon can set things right but only when he’s emperor of all of us. blurg! Everyone is doing me wrong and I don’t like it. Double Blurg!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/24/2025, 4:15 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You honesty think there are $200,000,000 worth of He-Man fans out there are deciding not to see/merchandise this because of that? He-Man peaked. 38 years ago. It’s ok to move on.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/24/2025, 4:07 PM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/24/2025, 4:12 PM
Wait a minute.... is that....



User Comment Image
















accuracy??? 😳
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/24/2025, 4:26 PM
@KennKathleen - Sort of, but if they zoom out, he's on a Costco trampoline in someone's back yard in a neighborhood in Atlanta.
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 2/24/2025, 4:13 PM
When are they going to do Thundercats live action!! We need this now!!
Make it so ..

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder