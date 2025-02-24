MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE First Look Reveals An Awesome Glimpse Of He-Man And His Sword Of Power

Our first official look at the live-action Masters of the Universe movie has arrived (via SFFGazette.com) and it offers an exciting glimpse of Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man wielding his iconic Sword of Power.

It's very much just a teaser image but one that was perhaps needed after set photos featured He-Man looking a little too normal for many fans. Showcasing He-Men decked out in normal clothes following an altercation with the police, it seemed the idea was to show the hero was blending in with his new surroundings on Earth.

However, some criticised what appeared to be a major departure from the various cartoons and comics, and expressed disappointment with the action moving away from Eternia.

On the plus side, we now know He-Man will rock his iconic classic appearance in the Masters of the Universe reboot. Hopefully, this is a better indication of what's to come when the movie is released next summer over set photos leaked with little in the way of context.

Regardless, a full look at the character will surely follow soon (he may even be spotted on set, another explanation for why it's been shared today). This isn't a bad start, anyway, and it's been well-received on social media thus far.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is helming the movie about Eternia's greatest warrior. The impressive cast will be led by Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the cast are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other recent additions include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that Knight's collaborator on Wildwood, Chris Butler (ParaNorman), penned the latest draft of the screenplay. David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Neem previously took a crack at it.

He-Man gained widespread popularity through the animated television series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983 to 1985, spawning a vast array of merchandise, comic books, and a cult following. Netflix rebooted the property with 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.