MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Promo Art Reveals Possible First Look At Character From The 2002 Series

For longtime He-Man fans, this summer's Masters of the Universe is easily one of the year's most highly anticipated movies. While a live-action reboot of a property this beloved will always struggle to make everyone happy, each new reveal seems to pay homage to the classic cartoon.

He-Mania.com (via SFFGazette.com) has unearthed some more toy packaging, this time revealing He-Man riding a Sky Sled. That makes for a fun sight, as does Tri-Klops piloting a Fright Fighter. However, look closely, and another major character may be hiding in plain sight.

There's another character in the Fight Fighter that's front and centre, and the site posits that it could be Chief Carnivus. There's a definite similarity that feels too deliberate not to be at least a homage of some sort.

The leader of a race of Eternian cat warriors called Qadians, Carnivus keeps his people safe high in the village of Felis Qad and is typically portrayed in a heroic light. However, as someone first introduced in 2002's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Chief Carnivus isn't a "classic" character and could be reimagined here as another minor antagonist.

If so, that's a fun Easter Egg for fans and no doubt just one of many references to the wider He-Man world in this movie. At the very least, this is likely another of the Qadians.

From what we've seen, Masters of the Universe is seemingly sticking close to He-Man lore, but there are bound to be some changes and not every character featured is likely to get the same amount of screentime they might have in animation.

Describing the movie recently, filmmaker Travis Knight said, "There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing. I think it’s a virtue, actually. And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why."

You can take a closer look at these latest Masters of the Universe reveals below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.