Masters Of The Universe Teasers Feature More Skeletor (& His Laugh) And Some Mysterious New Characters

Masters Of The Universe Teasers Feature More Skeletor (& His Laugh) And Some Mysterious New Characters

Thanks to a couple of featurettes, we have quite a bit of new footage from the Masters of the Universe reboot, including a first look at two mysterious characters...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 28, 2026 05:04 PM EST

Two new featurettes for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot have been shared online, and the footage spotlights members of the Heroic Warriors and the Evil Horde.

The first teaser sees Teela arrive on Earth to bring her childhood friend, Prince Adam, back to his home planet of Eternia. Once Adam arrives, he is thrown in a cell, where he encounters the likes of Ram-Man, Fisto and Mekaneck, the "Heroic Human Periscope."

The featurette also includes a quick glimpse of a mysterious new character spinning around like a whirlwind. The guys over at He-Mania.com believe this is actress Christiaan Bettridge as Dian, who debuted in the original newspaper comic strips, but did not appear in the animated series.

There's also a chance that this is a gender-switched take on Sy-Clone, although we'd be surprised if they didn't go with the blue-skinned cyborg look, since most of the other characters retain their original designs.

The villains promo, meanwhile, features more of Skeletor (we also get to hear his laugh) and his henchmen, and there's one shot of a character who looks a lot like Karg, who was created for the 1987 movie.

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 4/28/2026, 5:06 PM
Karg...now that's a name I have not heard in some time, and some interesting fanservice. I wonder if you'll be able to pick up oddities from Gwildor's Trinkets and Things as well?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 5:15 PM
@TheRevelation - yep , it’s cool they have some exclusive characters from the 87 movie too in this.

It will be interesting if they use both Gwildor & Orko in this iteration given that the former was created for the film as a replacement for the latter since they felt they didn’t have the budget or resources to bring Orko to life back then.

I know the recent Kevin Smith show had both.

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BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/28/2026, 6:54 PM
@TheRevelation - I bet the shop Adam finds the sword in is going to be named "Gwildor's"
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 4/28/2026, 5:06 PM
This looks so dang good!
JayBarrick
JayBarrick - 4/28/2026, 5:15 PM
I love how they are making clear the bad guys are EVIL.

No nonsense about ethic relativism and misunderstood nuance.

Travis Knight knows game.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 4/28/2026, 5:23 PM
Don't love what Leto is doing with Skeletor so far.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/28/2026, 5:51 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - at least he sounds evil unlike cartoon version
Biggums
Biggums - 4/28/2026, 6:03 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - pointless casting. The voice, face, body, everything is pc generated. Why is he even there
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/28/2026, 6:25 PM
@Biggums - Why did they even pay Leto, I could have done whatever it is they claim he did....
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 6:15 PM
It’s interesting that Skeletor’s group is called “The Horde” since that is usually reserved for Hordak’s who is Skeletor’s mentor in some iterations of the canon…

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In regards to Dian , it’s likely they could have merged her with Sy-Clone but we’ll see (cool Mekaneck action moment though with his bionic neck).

Oh and the villains seemingly just being evil works for the type of 80s-esque fantasy adventure vibe they are going for here as long as they are fun to watch….

Also speaking of them , I’m enjoying the take on Skeletor Leto seems to be doing in that it’s got Frank Langella’s regal quality , theatricality & menacing vibe from the old movie mixed with a Saturday morning cartoon villain feel.

Anyway , it really feels like Travis Knight & co took inspiration from various iterations of MOTU aswell as brought some of their own original ideas narratively or design wise to create a synthesized version of the film that pays homage to the franchise but is uniquely its own thing aswell which is how it should be imo when one tackles an IP that has had many interpretations!!.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/28/2026, 6:25 PM
Seeing Jared Leto's Joker mannerisms underneath the Skeletor design makes me wince.

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ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/28/2026, 6:27 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 😂
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/28/2026, 7:30 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - lmao
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/28/2026, 6:41 PM
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RolandD
RolandD - 4/28/2026, 7:00 PM
So is this a crossover with the MCU with Heimdal in it?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/28/2026, 7:03 PM
This movie's gonna be humongous.

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