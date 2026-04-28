Masters Of The Universe Teasers Feature More Skeletor (& His Laugh) And Some Mysterious New Characters

Two new featurettes for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot have been shared online, and the footage spotlights members of the Heroic Warriors and the Evil Horde.

The first teaser sees Teela arrive on Earth to bring her childhood friend, Prince Adam, back to his home planet of Eternia. Once Adam arrives, he is thrown in a cell, where he encounters the likes of Ram-Man, Fisto and Mekaneck, the "Heroic Human Periscope."

The featurette also includes a quick glimpse of a mysterious new character spinning around like a whirlwind. The guys over at He-Mania.com believe this is actress Christiaan Bettridge as Dian, who debuted in the original newspaper comic strips, but did not appear in the animated series.

There's also a chance that this is a gender-switched take on Sy-Clone, although we'd be surprised if they didn't go with the blue-skinned cyborg look, since most of the other characters retain their original designs.

The villains promo, meanwhile, features more of Skeletor (we also get to hear his laugh) and his henchmen, and there's one shot of a character who looks a lot like Karg, who was created for the 1987 movie.

The legendary heroes of Masters of the Universe. Only in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/kFq1zGWFEK — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) April 28, 2026

The iconic villains of Masters of the Universe. Only in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/hY54ZSjDkC — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) April 28, 2026

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.