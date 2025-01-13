28 YEARS LATER: Jodie Comer Felt Like She Was "Actually Running For My Life" While Filming; New Still Released

The first trailer for Danny Boyle's long-awaited 28 Days Later threequel, aptly titled 28 Years Later (though we do wonder what happened to "Months"), was released late last year to an overwhelmingly positive reception, and Empire has been sharing new promo stills and interviews over the past week or so.

Though the teaser did give us a couple of quick glimpses of Jodie Comer's character, Isla, we're only now getting a proper look at the Killing Eve alum thanks to a new image, which also spotlights Ralph Fiennes as the mysterious (possibly villainous) Dr. Kelson.

Though Boyle's original is technically a zombie movie, the fast-moving Infected humans are not actually undead - not that this makes them any less terrifying.

“The thing about our stunt performers playing the infected is they really don’t take the speed off for you,” Comer tells Empire. “They chase you. There were so many moments where I felt like I was actually running for my life!”

Isla is the partner of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Jamie, who are raising their son Spike (Alfie Williams) – a child who has never known a world without the Infected. “Spike’s a real beacon of light for her,” Comer adds.

Check out the new 28 Years Later still at the link below.

Jodie Comer was terrified by 28 Years Later's infected.



"There were so many moments where I felt like I was actually running for my life!" Comer tells Empire.



Fiennes revealed the basic premise during an interview with IndieWire earlier this year.

“It centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

You can check out Sony's official synopsis below.

"It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Directed by Danny Boyle​​​ and written by Alex Garland​​​, 28 Years Later is produced by Andrew Macdonald, ​​​​​Peter Rice, ​​​​​Bernard Bellew, Boyle, and Garland. Cillian Murphy executive produces. The cast also includes Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ​Jack O'Connell, ​Alfie Williams.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.