28 YEARS LATER New Look Features The Trailer's Viral Zombie (And No, It's Not Cillian Murphy)

Two new Empire Magazine covers put the spotlight on that headline-grabbing emaciated zombie from the first 28 Years Later trailer, while we also have a new still showcasing Aaron Taylor-Johnson's survivor.

By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 02:01 PM EST
As we first reported on FearHQ.com, a new look at 28 Years Later has been revealed courtesy of two Empire Magazine covers. If that zombie looks familiar, it's because the glimpse of him we caught in the first trailer for the movie went viral on social media last month. 

The terrifying figure was widely mistaken for 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy. However, we'd later learn it wasn't Murphy's now-dead Jim but actor Angus Neill, an art dealer specialising in old masters, who will be credited as "Emaciated Infected."

After The Walking Dead franchise shuffled to producing largely forgettable spin-offs, it will be exciting to discover what Boyle has dreamed up with his infected. It's been more than two decades since the first movie was made so how are these monsters still up and running? That's one of many questions we have heading into the movie this summer.

28 Years Later releases in June, so if it's covering this month's issue of Empire, then common sense says either Superman or The Fantastic: Four First Steps will be on the next one. Place your bets now when it comes to which it might be. 

In 28 Years Later, it's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Directed by Danny Boyle​​​ and written by Alex Garland​​​, 28 Years Later is produced by Andrew Macdonald, ​​​​​Peter Rice, ​​​​​Bernard Bellew, Boyle, and Garland. Cillian Murphy executive produces.

The movie's confirmed cast includes Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ​Jack O'Connell, ​Alfie Williams, ​and Ralph Fiennes. Murphy has also been spotted on set. 

28 Years Later arrives in theaters on June 20, 2025. Check out those new covers, along with a still and quotes from Boyle, below. 

