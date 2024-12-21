ANACONDA Stars Jack Black & Paul Rudd Announce Christmas 2025 Release Date For Upcoming Reboot

ANACONDA Stars Jack Black & Paul Rudd Announce Christmas 2025 Release Date For Upcoming Reboot

Anaconda is slithering back to the big screen and stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd are here to get you excited with a new announcement video that confirms the upcoming reboot's Christmas 2025 release date!

News
By RohanPatel - Dec 21, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Sony Pictures (with some help from the film's leading men) have announced a Christmas 2025 release date for their upcoming Anaconda reboot, which may officially be titled The Anaconda.

Fan-favorites Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda 4Tropic ThunderSchool of Rock) and Paul Rudd ( Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaGhostbusters: Frozen Empire; Avengers: Endgame) have been enlisted to headline the feature, with Daniela Melchior (Fast X; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3The Suicide Squad) co-starring. Additional casting is currently underway.

Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent; That Awkward Moment) is directing the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F; The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent).

In the short video, Black teases, “There’s gonna be a big [frick]ing snake, and it’s gonna rip,” while Rudd adds, “You want to get scared? You want to laugh? You want to celebrate with your friends? Or maybe you’re alone and sad and have nobody, but just want to forget about that?

While not much else is known, it seems as though the duo are essentially confirming that the new film will be more of a horror-comedy rather than an adventure horror film like the 1997 original.

The first Anaconda, despite less-than-stellar reviews, was a pretty major success in the late '90s, grossing over $136.8 million globally on an estimated $45 million production budget and garnering even more fans on home video. It starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson; and ultimately spawned an entire franchise of films. 

A sequel, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, was released in 2004 and was another box office success, taking in $71 million on a modest $25 million production budget. The franchise then went to TV for Anaconda 3: OffspringAnacondas: Trail of Blood, and Lake Placid vs. Anaconda

The new Anaconda will be the franchise's first theatrical release in over twenty years and should find box office success during the holiday season, although it is slated to open in the wake of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash and Paramount/Nickelodon's The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. However, both will be in their second weekends, so Anaconda should provide some much-needed counterprogramming for fans looking for a different kind of experience on December 25.

Watch the official announcement video below:

The announcement you've all been waiting for... 🐍 ‼️ Jack Black and Paul Rudd are making a movie! #AnacondaMovie is slithering into theatres Christmas 2025.

THE ELECTRIC STATE: Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Embark On A Post-Apocalyptic Quest In New Trailer
Related:

THE ELECTRIC STATE: Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Embark On A Post-Apocalyptic Quest In New Trailer
28 YEARS LATER First Look Is The Second Most-Watched Horror Movie Trailer Of All Time
Recommended For You:

28 YEARS LATER First Look Is The Second Most-Watched Horror Movie Trailer Of All Time

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/21/2024, 11:18 AM
There goes classic original making remake into comedy less horror
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/21/2024, 11:22 AM
It's probably just going to be okay, but I'll always give anything with either of these guys a chance (I do regret this with Dear Santa, however).
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 12/21/2024, 11:22 AM
I dont have any "loyalties" to the original other than enjoying it, so I don't really care too much about the genre bending for this reboot, but it is disappointing to see Hollywood continuing this trend.

Jumanji hurts the most for me, the change from the original to its revival is so jarring.
Similarly seeing Jurassic Park go from something like a survival, thriller, adventure story, to an action blockbuster.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 12/21/2024, 11:24 AM
Can't stand Jack Black now. That Santa thing on Netflix is absolute sh*t and he talks utter rubbish.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/21/2024, 11:31 AM
Big Ole/fartnoise
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 11:34 AM
I do like Paul Rudd & Jack Black so I’ll give it a shot , Daniela Melchior is a nice addition aswell.

I have never seen any of the Anaconda films so them apparently going a more horror comedy route doesn’t bother me…

Honestly , genre bending these franchises to an extent helps keeps them fresh imo regardless of whether one ends up liking that particular iteration or not.

Also , I enjoyed Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent so having the same creative team behind it gives me some hope.

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/21/2024, 11:38 AM
I see Jack black’s name attached to a project and immediately know the humor won’t be my cup of tea. Super hard pass
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/21/2024, 11:53 AM
@TheNewYorker - which is wild because the HBO show Tenacious D was so damn funny. I also like their music, but Jack's shtick has worn thin, Ryan Reynolds as well. If Kevin Hart and the Rock joined the cast that would be a Mt. Rushmore of mediocrity
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/21/2024, 11:39 AM
I was like 8 when the first one came out so I don't even remember what the hell Jon voight character was trying to do, but I'll give this a shot. I wonder if it'll be more comedic this time around with these two
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/21/2024, 11:51 AM
I don't want none unless you got buns hun
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 12/21/2024, 11:51 AM
I guess every movie is eventually bound to get a reboot or a decades old sequel.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder