ASH: Eiza González & Aaron Paul Feature In Trippy First Trailer For Flying Lotus's Sci-Fi Horror Movie

We first heard about this one back in 2022 when Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder) and Joseph Gordon Levitt (Inception) were both attached to star, but the project has since gained two new leads, and the first teaser trailer the sophomore feature of Grammy-winning musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus, aka Steven Ellison, is now online.

Eiza González (Baby Driver) stars as a woman named Riya who wakes up on a distant planet to find the rest of the crew of her space station viciously murdered. She has to decide whether to trust Brion (Breaking Bad and Westworld's Aaron Paul), the man who claims to have been sent to rescue her.

During their investigation into the killings, however, Brion begins to wonder Riya is as innocent as she pretends to be.

"The way his brain works is quite special," Gonzalez says of her director during a recent an interview with EW. "He reminds me a lot of David Fincher, who also started in music videos, as someone who is quite interested in pushing boundaries and not being scared of diving into something. But this movie also required someone who had a really authentic and unique artistic take. We couldn't have been more lucky, because his visual imagery and the way that he spoke to us about the movie really translated to the making of the film. It's a movie that causes the audience to stay engaged consistently. I love movies that require you to keep thinking and trying to figure out what is actually happening."

The trailer doesn't give us much to go on, but there are impressively trippy visuals on display.

Check out the teaser below, along with some previously-released promo stills.

Watch the teaser trailer for Ash, the sophomore feature film from @flyinglotus 🪐



Starring Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Beulah Koale, and Kate Elliot, the sci-fi horror will be released theatrically by @rljefilms and stream on @shudder in 2025. pic.twitter.com/QnqEG6RvJb — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 19, 2024 First look at Flying Lotus’ ‘ASH’, starring Aaron Paul and Eiza Gonzalez.



The film follows a woman who wakes up to find the rest of her space-station crew dead from mysterious circumstances. pic.twitter.com/9AOUronO8U — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 6, 2023

"On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (Eiza González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Aaron Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive."

Based on an original screenplay by Jonni Remmler, Ash also stars Iko Uwais (The Raid), Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-0), and Kate Elliott (Wentworth). District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is on board as an executive producer.

No exact release date has been announced, but Ash is set to hit theatres in 2025 before streaming on Shudder.