BLACK PHONE 2 Debuts Terrifying New Trailer As Ethan Hawke's The Grabber Returns From The Dead

BLACK PHONE 2 Debuts Terrifying New Trailer As Ethan Hawke's The Grabber Returns From The Dead

The first trailer for Black Phone 2 has landed online, offering a chilling first look at the return of The Grabber and it looks like he has some unfinished business from beyond the grave...

News
By RohanPatel - Jun 02, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Universal has released the first official trailer for Scott Derrickson's Black Phone 2, which will pick up the story four years after the events of the 2021 blockbuster. 

As per the synopsis, the film will see The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) make his chilling return, from beyond the grave, to seek out his vengeance against Finn (Mason Thames) and it sounds like things will be getting even more personal this time around as the sinister villain sets his sights on Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

The Black Phone was a major box office success that arrived in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately grossed $161.4 million globally on an estimated $16-18 million production budget, which made greenlighting a sequel a relatively easy decision. It was also a pretty well received original horror film, boasting a healthy 81% Certified Fresh certification on review aggregator RottenTomatoes

The sequel stars Ethan Hawke (Training Day; Before Sunrise; Moon Knight), Mason Thames (The Black Phone; Walker; For All Mankind), Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone; Secrets of Sulphur Springs; Ant-Man and the Wasp), Demián Bichir (A Better Life; The Nun; The Hateful Eight), Miguel Mora (The Black Phone; #Freerayshawn; The Long Road Home), Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan; Lost; Justified), and Arianna Rivas (The Black Phone; 9-1-1: Lone Star; Superstore).

In addition to directing, Derrickson also co-wrote the screenplay alongside frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill. 

Black Phone 2 hits theaters on October 17, 2025! 

Watch the official trailer below:

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of The Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.

Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of The Grabber’s victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen’s father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

2596-TP-00052

BP2-Teaser1-Sheet6-RGB-1

DEXTER: RESURRECTION First Trailer Sees Dexter Join An AVENGERS-Style Group Of Serial Killers
Related:

DEXTER: RESURRECTION First Trailer Sees Dexter Join An AVENGERS-Style Group Of Serial Killers
TRUE DETECTIVE Creator Has A New Idea For Season One Characters
Recommended For You:

TRUE DETECTIVE Creator Has A New Idea For Season One Characters

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/2/2025, 9:18 AM
First and this looks incredible
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 9:25 AM
First!

The first movie is okay.

The Grabber?

Is this about Joe Biden?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2025, 9:50 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - your guy had a catchphrase. And that's no joke.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 9:27 AM
Sweet , that looks fun & creepy imo!!.

The idea of the Grabber haunting the phone now instead of his victims is neat (the imagery of him being reflected on the phone booth glass as Finney talks to him is cool)…

Anyway , I enjoyed the first one so looking forward to this!!.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/2/2025, 9:27 AM
Loved this comic growing up. So glad it’s being reported on this site for movies about comic books.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 9:36 AM
I have a signed copy of The Grabber vs. Corn Pop.

The Grabber's mask even looks like Joe Biden in 2025.

The Grabber's henchwoman is Heels Up.

The Grabber's master is Obummer.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/2/2025, 9:35 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder