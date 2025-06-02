BLACK PHONE 2 Debuts Terrifying New Trailer As Ethan Hawke's The Grabber Returns From The Dead

Universal has released the first official trailer for Scott Derrickson's Black Phone 2, which will pick up the story four years after the events of the 2021 blockbuster.
As per the synopsis, the film will see The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) make his chilling return, from beyond the grave, to seek out his vengeance against Finn (Mason Thames) and it sounds like things will be getting even more personal this time around as the sinister villain sets his sights on Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).
The Black Phone was a major box office success that arrived in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately grossed $161.4 million globally on an estimated $16-18 million production budget, which made greenlighting a sequel a relatively easy decision. It was also a pretty well received original horror film, boasting a healthy 81% Certified Fresh certification on review aggregator RottenTomatoes.
The sequel stars Ethan Hawke (Training Day; Before Sunrise; Moon Knight), Mason Thames (The Black Phone; Walker; For All Mankind), Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone; Secrets of Sulphur Springs; Ant-Man and the Wasp), Demián Bichir (A Better Life; The Nun; The Hateful Eight), Miguel Mora (The Black Phone; #Freerayshawn; The Long Road Home), Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan; Lost; Justified), and Arianna Rivas (The Black Phone; 9-1-1: Lone Star; Superstore).
In addition to directing, Derrickson also co-wrote the screenplay alongside frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.
Black Phone 2 hits theaters on October 17, 2025!
Watch the official trailer below:
Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of The Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.
Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).
As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.
Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.
From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.
The cast includes Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of The Grabber’s victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen’s father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).