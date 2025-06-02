BLACK PHONE 2 Debuts Terrifying New Trailer As Ethan Hawke's The Grabber Returns From The Dead

Universal has released the first official trailer for Scott Derrickson's Black Phone 2, which will pick up the story four years after the events of the 2021 blockbuster.

As per the synopsis, the film will see The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) make his chilling return, from beyond the grave, to seek out his vengeance against Finn (Mason Thames) and it sounds like things will be getting even more personal this time around as the sinister villain sets his sights on Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

The Black Phone was a major box office success that arrived in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately grossed $161.4 million globally on an estimated $16-18 million production budget, which made greenlighting a sequel a relatively easy decision. It was also a pretty well received original horror film, boasting a healthy 81% Certified Fresh certification on review aggregator RottenTomatoes.

The sequel stars Ethan Hawke (Training Day; Before Sunrise; Moon Knight), Mason Thames (The Black Phone; Walker; For All Mankind), Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone; Secrets of Sulphur Springs; Ant-Man and the Wasp), Demián Bichir (A Better Life; The Nun; The Hateful Eight), Miguel Mora (The Black Phone; #Freerayshawn; The Long Road Home), Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan; Lost; Justified), and Arianna Rivas (The Black Phone; 9-1-1: Lone Star; Superstore).

In addition to directing, Derrickson also co-wrote the screenplay alongside frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

Black Phone 2 hits theaters on October 17, 2025!

Watch the official trailer below: