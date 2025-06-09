BRING HER BACK Clip And Poster Tease Movie's Most Shockingly Disturbing Scene - SPOILERS

A24 has released a new clip from Danny and Michael Philippou's follow-up to Talk To Me, Bring Her Back, and it sets up what is by far the movie's most shocking and gruesome moment.

The scene in question begins with Andy (Billy Barratt) cutting some fruit for his silent, sinister new foster-brother Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips), who takes hold of the knife as Andy turns his back while warning him to be careful.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, major spoilers follow.

Though the clip doesn't actually show what Andy sees when he turns around, the teen is greeted by the horrific sight of Oliver chomping down on the fruit... and the blade that's sticking in it. The boy's teeth and gums are left a shredded mess, and when Andy attempt to take the knife away, it slices into Ollie's top lip.

Why did Oliver suddenly decide that a kitchen knife looked like a satisfying snack? We later learn that the lad - whose real name is Connor Bird - is possessed by a ravenous demon, who is crucial to the ritual Laura (Sally Hawkins) is planning to perform in an attempt to resurrect her late daughter.

Said ritual involves the demon devouring the daughter's corpse and then regurgitating the soul into a new host, who just so happens to be Andy's sister and Laura's new foster daughter, Piper (Sora Wong).

Did we mention how messed-up this movie gets?

Check out the clip below, along with a couple of new posters.

"We were in the middle of writing Bring Her Back,” Danny Philippou shared during a recent preview event (via Bloody Disgusting), “and my cousin lost her two-year-old, and we were in the hospital, and I was just seeing her on the bed, holding this kid, and the family were all around him, and they were holding his feet, and his hands, and his head, and his arms, and eventually, over time, everyone let him go. And my cousin was the last one to let him go.”

“Horror is a fun way to look at dark things like that,” Danny added. “Like the idea of her never being okay ever again after that, that was an inspiration point. How far she would go, you know, to heal herself from it. And the idea of a never ending grief cycle is terrifying to me, and seeing raw grief like that is terrifying.”

Bring He Back is now in theatres. Have you been to see the movie? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments section.