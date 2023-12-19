GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE First Poster Unleashes A New Foe, Unites The Ghostbusters, And Unleashes Slimer

Sony Pictures (via SFFGazette.com) has just unveiled the first poster for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and, as well as teasing a mysterious new big bad and its monstrous ally, we're sure you won't have missed the return of a beloved fan-favourite!

Yes, as we recently reported, Slimer is back. Often referred to as the "ugly little spud," he first appeared in 1984's Ghostbusters as a gluttonous and mischievous ghost. Later depicted as a friendly character, he becomes a mascot for the team and has made appearances in various other movies (including the divisive 2016 reboot), animated TV shows, and merchandise.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire won't be using another villain from the past, so bringing Slimer back is a smart way to keep fans happy. What role he'll play in this story as New York City finds itself frozen in the middle of summer remains to be seen.

Back in September, Ghostbusters icon Dan Aykroyd shared his thoughts on Frozen Empire and suggested it gave everyone involved "faith" in continuing the franchise after 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally gave (most) fans the threequel they had been waiting for.

"When we marry the old lore and some of the traditions with these four spectacular new performances, you get a blend-in service of a really neat New York story that gives us faith in carrying on with the Ghostbusters concept. We've never done this to Manhattan before. There's a historical base to it that's quite beautiful. We took full advantage of CGI technology but we also, where we could, kept old-school effects alive."

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024. Take a closer look at this new poster below.