GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE First Poster Unleashes A New Foe, Unites The Ghostbusters, And Unleashes Slimer

Sony Pictures has released the cool first poster for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and as well as uniting both teams of Ghostbusters, we get to see the franchise's new villain and Slimer's long-awaited return!

By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2023 02:12 PM EST
Sony Pictures (via SFFGazette.com) has just unveiled the first poster for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and, as well as teasing a mysterious new big bad and its monstrous ally, we're sure you won't have missed the return of a beloved fan-favourite!

Yes, as we recently reported, Slimer is back. Often referred to as the "ugly little spud," he first appeared in 1984's Ghostbusters as a gluttonous and mischievous ghost. Later depicted as a friendly character, he becomes a mascot for the team and has made appearances in various other movies (including the divisive 2016 reboot), animated TV shows, and merchandise.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire won't be using another villain from the past, so bringing Slimer back is a smart way to keep fans happy. What role he'll play in this story as New York City finds itself frozen in the middle of summer remains to be seen. 

Back in September, Ghostbusters icon Dan Aykroyd shared his thoughts on Frozen Empire and suggested it gave everyone involved "faith" in continuing the franchise after 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally gave (most) fans the threequel they had been waiting for. 

"When we marry the old lore and some of the traditions with these four spectacular new performances, you get a blend-in service of a really neat New York story that gives us faith in carrying on with the Ghostbusters concept. We've never done this to Manhattan before. There's a historical base to it that's quite beautiful. We took full advantage of CGI technology but we also, where we could, kept old-school effects alive."

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct. 

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024. Take a closer look at this new poster below. 

PapaSpank54 - 12/19/2023, 2:36 PM
[frick] Goat busters
WhatIfRickJames - 12/19/2023, 2:38 PM
@PapaSpank54 - yeah and [frick] goats too
AmazingFILMporg - 12/19/2023, 2:39 PM
The trailer they released looked awful.




CGI looked like a PS4 game. 🤡





Yikes.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/19/2023, 2:41 PM
I don’t know, snow and ice isn’t very ghostly to me. Trying to see the spectral appeal of this.

I don’t even like when they portray a ghost’s presence in a room as cold. It’s always been goofy to me
BlackSpider - 12/19/2023, 2:46 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Are you serious? Cold and ghosts is synmous.

Honestly Rick I like you, but what the [frick] are you talking about. Cold is goofy to you?
HenrySpiderman - 12/19/2023, 2:51 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - When people die, they become cold. The msot supernatural places are usually cold. This isn't goofy, because its probably one of the msot well known things about the supernatural. I have no choice in this

*Slaps rick for his buffonery.
dracula - 12/19/2023, 2:44 PM
Picture makes me think of The Eleventh Hour, Matt Smith’s doctor who episode
santoanderson - 12/19/2023, 2:48 PM
It’s interesting how Slimer, in the original movie, was designed to be the ugliest, most repugnant thing imaginable. He drinks, pigs out, farts, belched and “slimes” the good guys… Slimer is a gross little shit, who is supposed to repulse the audience.

But here we are 40 years later, and he’s the family friendly mascot for the series.
Colton - 12/19/2023, 2:50 PM
Should have set and released it at Christmas.
AllsGood - 12/19/2023, 3:06 PM
When I first saw this trailer, I thought it was sequel to "The Day After Tomorrow" by Director Roland Emmerich which was great movie in my opinion.

TheVandalore - 12/19/2023, 3:06 PM
As an 80s kid who's parents went wild on a few Christmas and Birthdays with all the Ghostbusters toys and stuff, I would have loved this feel for a movie. Kid me would want all the sets and action figures and new tech. Adult me is looking forward to this.
GhostDog - 12/19/2023, 3:12 PM
A movie about GHOSTS set in a FROXEN NYC comes out in March...

