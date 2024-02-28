GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Stills Offer Our Best Look Yet At Monstrous New Big Bad Garraka

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is less than a month away from arriving in theaters, and thanks to Games Radar (via SFFGazette.com), we have a clear shot of the franchise's new big bad.

While we know she's named Garraka, that's about it for the sinister spectre who will put New York City into a deep freeze in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. Among the other stills is a shot of the returning Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson and, talking to the site, he opened up on becoming a Ghostbuster.

"To be in a Ghostbusters flight suit and driving the Ecto-1 was a real kick," the actor says. "You know, there aren’t many of those vehicles around. It isn’t like they built them new for this movie. It’s pretty crazy to think, 'This is the Ecto-1 from the original Ghostbusters and I get to drive it.'"

As for what it was like to get behind the wheel of one of cinema's most iconic vehicles, he added, "You’re thinking, 'Holy shit.' You're thinking, 'Wait, I’m actually driving the Ecto-1. This is the coolest thing ever.' But then you’re thinking, 'Don’t crash.' You feel the weight of that thing, both literally and metaphorically, so it’s exciting and interesting."

Fans didn't have high hopes for Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021, particularly after the divisive female-led reboot five years earlier. The movie ended up exceeding expectations and the pressure is on this follow-up to keep that momentum going (particularly with the original cast taking on bigger roles).

Take a closer look at these new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stills in the X post below.

Here are some exclusive new images from #GhostbustersFrozenEmpire, as the cast open up about driving the iconic Ecto-1 >> https://t.co/V4JvacBb1H pic.twitter.com/HcRI7bi2qd — Total Film (@totalfilm) February 27, 2024

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

However, when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.