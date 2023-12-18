GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Will Feature A Newly Created Villain; Latest Still Brings Back Bill Murray

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's director has confirmed the upcoming sequel will feature a newly created villain instead of a familiar face, while the latest still showcases Bill Murray and Paul Rudd...

By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2023 08:12 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

2016's female-led Ghostbusters reboot remains incredibly divisive among fans of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, on the other hand, was met with a positive response and served as both a threequel and a fresh start for the long-running series.

Next up is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and, according to Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), we can look forward to a newly created big bad stepping into the spotlight following Gozer's defeat in the last movie. 

It's said the heroes will find themselves squaring off with the Death Chill, a deadly frost that envelops New York City during the summer. However, an unidentified threat lies within; a hooded figure with glowing eyes who, for now, remains a mystery to us. 

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to centre-stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," director Gil Kenan tells the site. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we’re able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that’s thrilling as a storyteller, because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on." 

While the new cast will once again receive the spotlight, legendary actors Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, and Ernie Hudson are also going to reprise their respective roles. 

"I remember there was a moment halfway through the first morning of directing one of the big scenes where I looked at the monitor, and just caught myself with the biggest grin ever," Kenan says. "Finally, it dawned on me that I was calling ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’ on some of my very favourite characters in movies, working on a big cinematic scale on something that I really cared about. I try to hold on to that feeling. I still have it now, finishing the film."

A new still from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has also been released which shows Paul Rudd's Gary Grooberson alongside the returning Murray as Peter Venkman. And yes, they do indeed appear to be in a certain firehouse!

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct. 

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.

Batmangina - 12/18/2023, 8:33 PM
Let me be FIRST to say - WE NEED CHICK GHOSTBUSTERS 2 STAT
Timerider - 12/18/2023, 8:38 PM
Venkman’s like, “Have you been slimed yet?”
SonOfAGif - 12/18/2023, 8:40 PM
So "Empire" is the new choice word for sequel subtitles.
Batmangina - 12/18/2023, 8:44 PM
Are there fat chicks in this one, too?
OriginalGusto1 - 12/18/2023, 8:45 PM
@Batmangina - stop reading my mind!
OriginalGusto1 - 12/18/2023, 8:46 PM
Also, I think fat broads is more the proper nomanclature.
OriginalGusto1 - 12/18/2023, 8:47 PM
nomen...i dunno, i'm [frick]ing waxed.
Batmangina - 12/18/2023, 8:48 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - I'm all about body positivity.
Batmangina - 12/18/2023, 8:49 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - I encourage broads of every stripe to show up and show out - sex work is real work, you know.
Itwasme - 12/18/2023, 8:45 PM
I really liked the last one, but it didn't really feel like a Ghostbusters movie. I'm hopeful that moving into the City helps with that, but we will see. It was great for what it was though.
OriginalGusto1 - 12/18/2023, 8:47 PM
@Itwasme - that could be 'cause you're a dumbass. I'd look into that.
dracula - 12/18/2023, 8:53 PM
Seriously he spent decades holding up Ghost Busters 3 from happening but now Bill is willing when they are old

What did Harold Reimis’s death change his mind of something
dracula - 12/18/2023, 8:55 PM
Good thing they arent bringing back the ghost busters 2 villain
StSteven - 12/18/2023, 9:07 PM
@dracula - Aw, c'mon! You didn't like Vigo? He checked all the right boxes for me:
- Pink mood slime? Check
- Imbecilic henchman with a funny accent? Check
- Tried to possess a baby to come back to life? Check
- Actually possessed Ray for about 5 seconds? Check
- Bobby Brown made a crappy song about him? Checkity check check!

C'mon! You know you still know the song! "Found out about Vigo the mast of evil, tried to battle my boys? That's not legal! Oh-we-oh!"
Origame - 12/18/2023, 8:56 PM
Bill Murray telling Paul rudd "look, it's OK. We survived ant man 3."
bcom - 12/18/2023, 9:01 PM
This photo makes me so damn happy because A) we're getting a new Ghostbusters movie and B) because 3 of the 4 OG Ghostbusters will be in it (RIP Harold Ramis).

