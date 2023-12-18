GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Will Feature A Newly Created Villain; Latest Still Brings Back Bill Murray

2016's female-led Ghostbusters reboot remains incredibly divisive among fans of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, on the other hand, was met with a positive response and served as both a threequel and a fresh start for the long-running series.

Next up is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and, according to Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), we can look forward to a newly created big bad stepping into the spotlight following Gozer's defeat in the last movie.

It's said the heroes will find themselves squaring off with the Death Chill, a deadly frost that envelops New York City during the summer. However, an unidentified threat lies within; a hooded figure with glowing eyes who, for now, remains a mystery to us.

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to centre-stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," director Gil Kenan tells the site. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we’re able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that’s thrilling as a storyteller, because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

While the new cast will once again receive the spotlight, legendary actors Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, and Ernie Hudson are also going to reprise their respective roles.

"I remember there was a moment halfway through the first morning of directing one of the big scenes where I looked at the monitor, and just caught myself with the biggest grin ever," Kenan says. "Finally, it dawned on me that I was calling ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’ on some of my very favourite characters in movies, working on a big cinematic scale on something that I really cared about. I try to hold on to that feeling. I still have it now, finishing the film."

A new still from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has also been released which shows Paul Rudd's Gary Grooberson alongside the returning Murray as Peter Venkman. And yes, they do indeed appear to be in a certain firehouse!

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024.