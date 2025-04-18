HIM: A Quarterback's Obsession Turns Sinister In Jordan Peele Produced Horror Film NSFW

Get ready for a new Jordan Peele horror experience that will be sure to leave you sidelined with chills! The upcoming sports horror film, Him, will tackle theaters on September 19, 2025, and the initial footage suggests a nightmare far more sinister than a late-season away game.

Him throws audiences headfirst into the pressure cooker world of professional football, where a promising young quarterback finds himself with a golden ticket: an invitation to train at the isolated, state-of-the-art facility of a legendary, albeit past-his-prime, signal-caller.

The setup hints at a collision of worlds, a blend of the intense sports drama of Friday Night Lights with the claustrophobic dread of Misery, mixed with a touch of the unsettling psychological horror of The Babadook.

The official description paints a grim picture, calling Him a "blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost." This first look has certainly done its job as it's raised a ton of questions.

What terrifying secrets are buried within the walls of this secluded training ground? What unspeakable price will this ambitious young QB be forced to pay for a chance at gridiron glory?

And perhaps most disturbingly, what are the nightmarish figures glimpsed in the film's recently released debut teaser trailer?

Based on the debut trailer, Him has the potential to be a truly unique horror offering, blending the visceral tension of sports with a deeply unsettling atmosphere.

Greatness demands sacrifice. From producer Jordan Peele, #HimMovie is only in theaters September 19. pic.twitter.com/TD5nXE1nMS — HIM (@himmovie) April 18, 2025

