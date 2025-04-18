HIM: A Quarterback's Obsession Turns Sinister In Jordan Peele Produced Horror Film NSFW

Get ready for a new Jordan Peele horror experience that will be sure to leave you sidelined with chills! The upcoming sports horror film, Him, will tackle theaters on September 19, 2025, and the initial footage suggests a nightmare far more sinister than a late-season away game.
Him throws audiences headfirst into the pressure cooker world of professional football, where a promising young quarterback finds himself with a golden ticket: an invitation to train at the isolated, state-of-the-art facility of a legendary, albeit past-his-prime, signal-caller.
The setup hints at a collision of worlds, a blend of the intense sports drama of Friday Night Lights with the claustrophobic dread of Misery, mixed with a touch of the unsettling psychological horror of The Babadook.
The official description paints a grim picture, calling Him a "blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost." This first look has certainly done its job as it's raised a ton of questions.
What terrifying secrets are buried within the walls of this secluded training ground? What unspeakable price will this ambitious young QB be forced to pay for a chance at gridiron glory?
And perhaps most disturbingly, what are the nightmarish figures glimpsed in the film's recently released debut teaser trailer?
Based on the debut trailer, Him has the potential to be a truly unique horror offering, blending the visceral tension of sports with a deeply unsettling atmosphere.
About Universal Pictures' Him
What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?
From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).
HIM stars former college WR Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.
Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.
The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.
HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman,BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.