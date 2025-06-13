HIM: Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Unleashes Haunting New Teaser

Here's another new glimpse into the next mysterious project from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.
A brand-new TV spot for Universal Pictures and Peele's own production studio, HIM, has officially surfaced online, offering fresh, intriguing footage.
This highly anticipated film, shrouded in secrecy, is slowly beginning to pull back the curtain, and this latest teaser provides another tantalizing peek at what audiences can expect from who some consider to be the master of modern horror.
Him plunges viewers into the high-pressure cauldron of elite professional football, where a gifted young quarterback is granted a rare, career-defining opportunity: an invitation to train at the remote, almost mythical compound of a once-legendary quarterback, now a shadowy, reclusive figure. Imagine Friday Night Lights colliding with Misery, laced with the creeping dread of The Babadook.
Touted as “a bone-chilling descent into the heart of obsession, legacy, and the brutal cost of greatness,” Him explores the sinister side of ambition. What secrets fester behind the walls of that secluded facility? How far will the young athlete go to achieve immortality on the field? And what is the eerie, spectral figure haunting the edge of the screen in the film’s haunting first teaser?
Brace yourself for a psychological thriller that blends sports drama with supernatural horror, as the true danger may not be the game, but the mentor.
About Universal Pictures' Him
What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?
From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).
HIM stars former college WR Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.
Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.
The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.
HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman,BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.