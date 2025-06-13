HIM: Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Unleashes Haunting New Teaser

Here's another new glimpse into the next mysterious project from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

A brand-new TV spot for Universal Pictures and Peele's own production studio, HIM, has officially surfaced online, offering fresh, intriguing footage.

This highly anticipated film, shrouded in secrecy, is slowly beginning to pull back the curtain, and this latest teaser provides another tantalizing peek at what audiences can expect from who some consider to be the master of modern horror.

New teaser for ‘HIM’, a horror movie produced by Jordan Peele & directed by Justin Tipping



The film follows a college quarterback taken into a sinister world by his idol to see what he’s willing to sacrifice for fame



In theaters on September 19 pic.twitter.com/uOOLPxqi3g — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 9, 2025

Him plunges viewers into the high-pressure cauldron of elite professional football, where a gifted young quarterback is granted a rare, career-defining opportunity: an invitation to train at the remote, almost mythical compound of a once-legendary quarterback, now a shadowy, reclusive figure. Imagine Friday Night Lights colliding with Misery, laced with the creeping dread of The Babadook.

Touted as “a bone-chilling descent into the heart of obsession, legacy, and the brutal cost of greatness,” Him explores the sinister side of ambition. What secrets fester behind the walls of that secluded facility? How far will the young athlete go to achieve immortality on the field? And what is the eerie, spectral figure haunting the edge of the screen in the film’s haunting first teaser?

Brace yourself for a psychological thriller that blends sports drama with supernatural horror, as the true danger may not be the game, but the mentor.



