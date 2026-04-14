Insidious: Out Of The Further CinemaCon Trailer Features Jump-Scares Galore And Demonic Dentistry

Insidious: Out Of The Further CinemaCon Trailer Features Jump-Scares Galore And Demonic Dentistry

We thought we'd seen the last of the demonic spirits from The Further, but another Inddisious movie is on the way, and the first trailer is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The first trailer and poster for Insidious: Out of the Further debuted during Sony Pictures' CinemaCon panel last night before being released online shortly after

The supernatural horror franchise launched back in 2010, with James Wan helming the first two movies. The main story focused on original protagonists, the Lambert family (father Patrick Wilson, mother Rose Byrne, and son Ty Simpkins), being haunted by demons that hail from a terrifying astral plane known as The Further.

Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man) took over as director for Insidious: Chapter 3, with Adam Robitel (The Taking of Debra Logan) stepping behind the camera for Insidious: The Last Key, and Wilson making his feature directorial debut with 2023's Insidious: The Red Door.

This was billed as the final movie in the franchise, but went on to become the highest-grossing instalment yet, so here we are.

Out of the Further will see the return of Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier, but the movie will not spotlight the Lambert family this time, with the rest of the cast consisting of Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell and Laura Gordon.

Eve plays Gemma, a young dentist and mother who discovers she can travel into The Further after a nightmarish experience with a patient. After a visit from Elise's spirit, she realises that she's not only able to travel into this realm, but can actually bring the demons that reside there back to the real world.

Whether the movie will also see the return of the infamous villain that's come to be known as the "Lipstick-Face Demon" remains to be seen.

The teaser features plenty of jumps (which have become a staple of the franchise), and reportedly went over fairly well with CinemaCon attendees.

"In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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