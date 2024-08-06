IT: WELCOME TO DERRY - Pennywise's Sinister Influence Is Felt In Unsettling First Footage

"This ain't America... this is Derry."

HBO has released the first footage from the upcoming IT prequel series - which now appears to be officially titled IT: Welcome to Derry - and while Pennywise himself doesn't appear (at least, not in clown form), we do hear the evil entity's laugh and catch a glimpse of one of his signature red balloons.

The rest of the brief teaser features shots of children looking understandably terrified as the demonic creature asserts its influence over the townspeople by making their worst fears a reality.

Bill Skarsgård has been confirmed to reprise the role of Pennywise from the movies.

This ain’t America. This is Derry.



The @HBO Original Series #ItWelcomeToDerry is coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/4yO3tSGyUA — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

IT Parts 1 and 2 filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are on board along with Jason Fuchs (IT: Chapter Two). Andy will also direct multiple instalments of the series, including the first episode.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the show is expected to serve as a prequel story that will “expand the vision” of the recent movies. We know that Pennywise terrorised the town of Derry prior to the events of King's story, so the Muschiettis have plenty of room to manoeuvre here. Will the creature only appear as the Dancing Clown, or will we see him take other forms?

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said in a statement when the project was first announced. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” added author Stephen King. “Red balloons all around!”

In a recent interview with Esquire.com, Muschietti recalled his first impression of Skarsgård when meeting him for the role.

“Something mesmerized me. One second he can act all cute, and then the next, there’s something ancestral and dark that just appears. His ability to transform is mind-blowing to me.”

"Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise."