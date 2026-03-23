JENNIFER'S BODY Writer Confirms Megan Fox And Amanda Seyfried Are On Board For Long-Awaited Sequel

Director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody's high-school horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, was not exactly well-received when it hit theaters back in 2009, but the movie has gone on to achieve a certain level of cult status over the years.

Fans have been clamouring for a sequel ever since we first heard whispers that a follow-up might be in the early planning stages a few years ago, and Kusama recently revealed that Cody had some ideas for a second movie.

“I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama told Deadline last year “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Now, Cody has confirmed (via Dread Central) that she is indeed working on the script, and that both Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried are set to reprise their respective roles as Jennifer and Needy.

The Transformers star has never really given us much of an indication that she'd be game for a sequel, but there's not much point in making a Jennifer's Body sequel without Jennifer, so it's hardly surprising that Kusama and Cody would do everything possible to get her on board.

Seyfried recently shared a positive update of her own.

“I think we’re making another one,” the Housemaid star told a fan in a TikTok clip (via Bloody Disgusting). “I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think,” she winks. “We’re working on it!”

In another recent interview, Cody commented on the initial reactions to Jennifer's Body, and the way the movie has been embraced by horror fans over the years.

"I mean, it’s gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out. It was a critical, commercial failure."

"I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you," she went on. "It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan [Fox]...[then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along. At first I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it, and then I realized they were like...seven."

"When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never stood a chance with her before. While evil Jennifer satisfies her appetite for human flesh with the school's male population, her nerdy friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), learns what's happening and vows to put an end to the carnage."