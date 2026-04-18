Lee Cronin's The Mummy CinemaScore Revealed As Super Mario Galaxy Movie Powers Up For A Dominant Weekend

Heading into its third weekend in theaters, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie looks set to remain at #1 with an estimated $30 million at the North American box office. By Sunday, the sequel will have surpassed $350 million domestically.

In the coming days, Universal and Illumination's follow-up to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie is expected to hit $700 million worldwide, topping China's Pegasus 3 to become the highest-grossing movie of 2026 so far.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's predecessor made $1.3 billion three years ago, and while that isn't looking likely this time, the animated blockbuster is still a hit.

Proving that there's still plenty of interest in the theatrical experience with the right titles playing, Project Hail Mary's momentum continues with a second-place finish and $19.4 million in its fifth weekend. We're still waiting on updated international figures, but it's hit $284 million in the U.S. and just had its theatrical window extended.

Taking to X, co-director Christopher Miller revealed, "We announced yesterday that MGM is extending the exclusive theatrical window for 'Project Hail Mary,' so it won’t be on streaming anytime soon."

"This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen – and with a full return to IMAX screens for one week only starting this weekend, make plans to see it in a theater now!" he enthused. "Bring friends and loved ones. It’s an experience to share with others."

In third place is Lee Cronin's The Mummy. It made $5.1 million on Friday ($1.5 million of that came from Thursday previews). With an estimated $13 million weekend, the horror movie should make a decent dent in its reported $22 million production budget. Still, international markets and the coming weeks will be crucial if the movie hopes to turn a profit.

Generating buzz from word of mouth could be a struggle, too, particularly with a C+ CinemaScore. As a reminder, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy's score is on par with movies like Longlegs, Halloween Ends, The Monkey, Until Dawn, The Bride!, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Still, even with 45% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (where it has a 78% Audience Score), there's every chance that this latest take on the classic movie monster will prove a modest hit.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón. The movie is written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

Cronin is supported behind the camera by a team of sterling film artisans, including director of photography Dave Garbett, production designer Nick Bassett, editor Bryan Shaw, costume designer Joanna Eatwell, music by Stephen McKeon and casting by Terri Taylor and Sarah Domeier Lindo.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy is now playing in theaters.