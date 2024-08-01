Megan Fox Should Not Be Turned On In First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Horror, SUBSERVIENCE

Megan Fox Should Not Be Turned On In First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Horror, SUBSERVIENCE

We first heard about this back in 2022, and the first trailer for S.K. Dale's Subservience, which stars Megan Fox as a killer android, is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

"Don't turn her on."

Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Megan (or should that be M3GAN?) Fox has lined up a new sci-fi/horror role in Millennium Media's Subservience, which will also star Michele Morrone (365 Days).

Written by Will Honley and April Maguire, the story focuses on "Alice, a lifelike artificially intelligent android, who has the ability to take care of any family and home. Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father (Morrone) purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick. Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she’ll kill to get it.”

The concept is obviously very similar to another recent killer AI horror flick which borrows its title from Ms. Fox's first name, but director S.K. Dale's previous movie with Fox, Till Death, is actually well worth a watch.

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character,” said Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein when the project was first announced back in 2022.

“This film will show a side of Megan that we have never seen before. The cast that we are assembling will elevate this emotionally-charged story and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store,” added Dale.

Subservience will be released on VOD by XYZ Films on September 13.

TERRIFIER 3: Art The Clown Returns For Festive Frights In Gory New Trailer
Related:

TERRIFIER 3: Art The Clown Returns For Festive Frights In Gory New Trailer
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: Michael Keaton's Ghost With The Most Returns In Batsh*t New Trailer
Recommended For You:

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: Michael Keaton's Ghost With The Most Returns In Batsh*t New Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spoken
Spoken - 8/1/2024, 1:11 PM
I mean............I'd prefer if she was turned on............
WaffeX
WaffeX - 8/1/2024, 1:13 PM
Off-Topic:

Can't wait for City of God, the movie was damn great
Spoken
Spoken - 8/1/2024, 1:16 PM
@WaffeX - WOAH! Is this a sequel to the original?? I loved it growing up! Almost like a modern-day Scarface
WaffeX
WaffeX - 8/1/2024, 1:57 PM
@Spoken - yes, a sequel show with 6 episodes

if you like City of God then you should watch Impuros, that's a great show
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/1/2024, 1:25 PM
Looks like M3gan for adults.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/1/2024, 1:34 PM
Wonder if I can give her some objectives
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/1/2024, 1:36 PM
Ew
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/1/2024, 1:37 PM
That headline . . .

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/1/2024, 1:40 PM
Youtube link for normal people.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/1/2024, 1:48 PM
So basically a grown up version of Megan where Megan Foxx’s character becomes a glorified sex doll. 😆
Huskers
Huskers - 8/1/2024, 1:49 PM
She needs to lay off the Botox, what’s wrong with her lips?!?!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/1/2024, 2:23 PM
@Huskers - Lips would be filler, not Botox, or just clever use of makeup and nitpicking looks is kinda tiresome.

She is still hot as frack to me eyes :D
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/1/2024, 1:52 PM
I need one. but like a big buff version of Kamala Harris... with a dick. Mmmm

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder