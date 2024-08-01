Megan Fox Should Not Be Turned On In First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Horror, SUBSERVIENCE

"Don't turn her on."

Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Megan (or should that be M3GAN?) Fox has lined up a new sci-fi/horror role in Millennium Media's Subservience, which will also star Michele Morrone (365 Days).

Written by Will Honley and April Maguire, the story focuses on "Alice, a lifelike artificially intelligent android, who has the ability to take care of any family and home. Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father (Morrone) purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick. Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she’ll kill to get it.”

The concept is obviously very similar to another recent killer AI horror flick which borrows its title from Ms. Fox's first name, but director S.K. Dale's previous movie with Fox, Till Death, is actually well worth a watch.

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Megan Fox stars as Alice, an AI android bought to help with housework. But when she becomes self-aware, she craves her owner’s affection at any cost—even killing to get it. Don’t miss Megan Fox and Michele Morrone in #Subservience. pic.twitter.com/jNHg1mgSO8 — XYZ Films (@XYZFilms) July 31, 2024 With his wife out sick, a struggling father brings home a lifelike AI—only to have his self-aware new help want everything her new family has to offer, like the affection of her owner. And she’ll kill to get it. Don’t miss Megan Fox and Michele Morrone in #Subservience. pic.twitter.com/LkGtbMmHCI — XYZ Films (@XYZFilms) July 31, 2024

“Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character,” said Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein when the project was first announced back in 2022.

“This film will show a side of Megan that we have never seen before. The cast that we are assembling will elevate this emotionally-charged story and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store,” added Dale.

Subservience will be released on VOD by XYZ Films on September 13.