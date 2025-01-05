NOSFERATU Passes $100 Million Globally As MUFASA: THE LION KING Reigns Supreme

The weekend box office numbers are in, and Disney's The Lion King prequel has established itself as the worldwide ruler, while Robert Eggers' Nosferatu passes a major milestone...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 05, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Movie goers have clearly succumbed to the darkness, as Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has now passed the $100 million mark worldwide.

The gothic horror remake of the silent vampire classic has now taken in $69.4M domestic and $30.9M overseas for $100.4M global cume. The movie has a reported production budget of $50M.

Though some critics weren't quite as enamoured with Nosferatu as others, the movie is holding strong at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 218 reviews.

A number of revealing shots of an unrecognizable Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok recently leaked online, but even so, the marketing ploy of keeping the creature design under wraps clearly paid off.

Eggers revealed his thought process behind the vampire's look during a recent interview with Deadline.

“What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like? That was basically where I started from, and I wanted to still acknowledge Max Schreck’s makeup design.”

As for Skarsgård, while he would ultimately get used to the design, he was far from convinced upon first seeing the prosthetics he'd be required to wear.

“Bill sees the sculpt of the bust and he freaks out, and he’s like, ‘That doesn’t look anything like me, this guy didn’t look like me when he was even alive,'" recalls Eggers. "'What the f*ck?’ He wasn’t mean, but he was alarmed. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s the point, that you’re totally transforming into somebody else.’ And then, he’s putting the makeup on and he’s like, ‘Ugh, I look like a goblin. This is terrible.’ And then, once they put the hair on, even though the makeup wasn’t totally finished, I saw the first moment when he was like, ‘OK, this is cool. This is a person.’ I started to see him in the mirror, playing around, trying to do something."

In related box office news, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King has reclaimed its crown after a tight race with Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and now reigns supreme.

The "live-action" prequel added another $53.5 million from 52 overseas markets, bringing its international total to $307 million. The movie has now grossed $476.4 million worldwide, and will cross the $500 million mark imminently.

The super-speedy blue critter isn't doing too bad himself, however. The threequel has now taken in $320 million globally, and all three movies have collectively earned a very impressive $1.06 billion worldwide (and counting), making the franchise a huge success for Paramount.

Have you been to the theatre this weekend? If so, what did you see? Drop us a comment down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/5/2025, 3:17 PM
i wonder if Amy Pascal ever sits down and think about the choices she made or is just speeding in his yatch watching Madame Web on repeat?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/5/2025, 3:18 PM


Good movie. Go see it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/5/2025, 3:32 PM
Nosferatu sucked .....blood, I liked it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/5/2025, 3:34 PM
I didn't love Nosferatu but it's great to see such an arty, strange horror movie doing so well.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/5/2025, 3:36 PM
Perfect remake. Near perfect movie. He didn't [frick] with the material all that much either, the narrative was pretty solidly reworked.

Not many can balance art and commerce so well, but after seeing this Eggers is def one of them. Kinda hyped for Labyrinth now.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/5/2025, 3:37 PM
The greatest adaptation of ‘Dracula’ yet put to film. See it.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/5/2025, 4:28 PM
@Lisa89 - Count Orlok and Count Dracula are 2 completely different characters. Orlok was an evil sorceror whose soul was sent back to its body by the Devil.👍
MrDandy
MrDandy - 1/5/2025, 3:37 PM
Fantastic film. Glad it is doing well. Just doubled its budget so everything now is profit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 3:43 PM
Cool , congrats to the cast & crew for Nosferatu since the movie seems to be a success…

It’s gotta be Eggers highest grossing film/most successful by far right?.

Anyway ,still want to check out Mufasa but at this point will likely wait for it on streaming…

Honestly think it or Sonic 3 might be no 1 again till the 17th when Wolf Man comes out.

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 1/5/2025, 3:45 PM
Nosferatu was great.

Amazing visuals, cinematography and atmosphere.

Skarsgard stole the show as Orlock as was completely unrecognisable under that make-up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 3:46 PM
Off topic:

Anyone seen LOTR:War of The Rohirrim?.

I saw the film recently and found it be enjoyable tbh…

Considering the movie is based on about 2 pages or so from the Appendices that it has to fill out to a 2 hour film , it does a decent job imo of fleshing it out even if it would have been nice to develop atleast a couple of the characters more such as Helm’s sons & even the villain Wulf a bit (especially in regards to his relationship with Hera) and there are times where the story does just feel thin.

Both Helm and Hera are compelling characters imo though and I was engaged in them pretty much throughout the film (there are nice character moments between them which I wish we got more of tbh)…

Brian Cox gives a great vocal performance by bringing a truly commanding presence to the role of Helm Hammerhand while Gaia Wise brings a nice mix of strength & vulnerability to Hera , the rest of the cast do well also with Luke Pasquilano being a nice bit of venom to Wulf.

The animation initially took me a bit to get used to especially with the mix of 2d characters and 3D backgrounds but by the end , I have grown accustomed to it and even liked it (it shines the most in the action scenes , especially towards the end).

There are a few ties to the Peter Jackson films that some may find unnecessary but I was fine with for the most part.

Overall , I would give it a 3 stars out of 5.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/5/2025, 3:50 PM
Dafoe was having so much fun in the role. Really enjoyed him.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/5/2025, 4:00 PM
Mufasa as a film was ok but the songs suck.
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/5/2025, 4:03 PM
A visually stunning movie and fantastic score. The performances were great.

Eggers hasn't made a bad movie,every one between good and great.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/5/2025, 4:18 PM
Nosferatu was beautifully shoot but I was disappointed with the hillbilly zombie look on Orlok. And the scene where Depp gets possessed was hilarious with her weird dance and tongue hanging out. Looked like a TikTok video. 🤷‍♂️🤣

