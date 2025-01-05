NOSFERATU Passes $100 Million Globally As MUFASA: THE LION KING Reigns Supreme

Movie goers have clearly succumbed to the darkness, as Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has now passed the $100 million mark worldwide.

The gothic horror remake of the silent vampire classic has now taken in $69.4M domestic and $30.9M overseas for $100.4M global cume. The movie has a reported production budget of $50M.

Though some critics weren't quite as enamoured with Nosferatu as others, the movie is holding strong at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 218 reviews.

A number of revealing shots of an unrecognizable Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok recently leaked online, but even so, the marketing ploy of keeping the creature design under wraps clearly paid off.

Eggers revealed his thought process behind the vampire's look during a recent interview with Deadline.

“What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like? That was basically where I started from, and I wanted to still acknowledge Max Schreck’s makeup design.”

As for Skarsgård, while he would ultimately get used to the design, he was far from convinced upon first seeing the prosthetics he'd be required to wear.

“Bill sees the sculpt of the bust and he freaks out, and he’s like, ‘That doesn’t look anything like me, this guy didn’t look like me when he was even alive,'" recalls Eggers. "'What the f*ck?’ He wasn’t mean, but he was alarmed. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s the point, that you’re totally transforming into somebody else.’ And then, he’s putting the makeup on and he’s like, ‘Ugh, I look like a goblin. This is terrible.’ And then, once they put the hair on, even though the makeup wasn’t totally finished, I saw the first moment when he was like, ‘OK, this is cool. This is a person.’ I started to see him in the mirror, playing around, trying to do something."

In related box office news, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King has reclaimed its crown after a tight race with Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and now reigns supreme.

The "live-action" prequel added another $53.5 million from 52 overseas markets, bringing its international total to $307 million. The movie has now grossed $476.4 million worldwide, and will cross the $500 million mark imminently.

The super-speedy blue critter isn't doing too bad himself, however. The threequel has now taken in $320 million globally, and all three movies have collectively earned a very impressive $1.06 billion worldwide (and counting), making the franchise a huge success for Paramount.

