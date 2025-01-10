PETER PAN'S NEVERLAND NIGHTMARE First Look Reveals Monstrous Captain Hook And Trans, Drug-Addled Tinkerbell

Following Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its recent - and much more positively-received - sequel, the third instalment in the Twisted Childhood Universe, aka the "Poohniverse," is set to hit theaters on January 13 for a three-day run before heading to streaming at a later date, and we now have some new stills from Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare courtesy of EW.

The previously-released poster and teaser gave us a first look at this evil incarnation of "The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" himself, and these promo images spotlight rather terrifying new takes on Captain Hook and Tinkerbell.

According to director Scott Chambers, Tink has been reimagined as a biologically born male named Timmy, who Pan keeps in line by feeding "pixie dust."

“She didn't fit the criteria to actually be sent fully to Neverland,” Chambers explains. “Then he says, however, you can be something else. You can be this fairy, you can be magical, but you've got to help me. I'll give you this pixie dust, and if you keep taking it...Every time you are good, you can have some.”

“This is not a villain at all,” he continues. “This is an extremely layered character. This is someone that's really troubled. They're brainwashed. It's Stockholm Syndrome. They've been in this situation for years and years and years. They don't know any other way.” Most actors in the audition process didn't deliver those nuances, but Green’s subtleties enhanced all of those facets and landed her the job. “She just really tapped into it where no one else was,” he says. “As soon as I saw the audition, I was like, ‘Yes!’”

Check out the new images at the links below, along with the gruesome trailer and some other recently-released shots.

'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare,' the latest storybook horror revamp from 'the Poohniverse,' reimagines Tinkerbell as a drug addict hooked on 'pixie dust.' See an exclusive first look as director Scott Chambers introduces the 'very f---ed up' backstory. https://t.co/LPS2NIqTjy — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 9, 2025 The hook brings you back...

On that you can rely...



First look at CAPTAIN HOOK in the public domain horror movie PETER PAN'S NEVERLAND NIGHTMARE. pic.twitter.com/WuQSd8vowq — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) January 10, 2025 New Images from "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" pic.twitter.com/UJY6JsTWlw — Twisted Childhood Universe News (@TTCUNews) December 30, 2024 "Months after Pooh and friends’ massacre in Blood and Honey 2, a new player has entered The Twisted Childhood Universe..."



Yep, we've seen Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare ahead of its Jan 13th US premiere! Read on for our full thoughts...



Review: https://t.co/iNhIhnRGlk… pic.twitter.com/Rw7gJRJsZ4 — STARBURST MAGAZINE (@STARBURST_MAG) January 9, 2025

The newest entry into the PoohniverseOpens in a new tab follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan who intends to send him to Neverland. Along the way she meets a twisted Tinkerbell, who is hooked on what she thinks is fairy dust.

From Jagged Edge Productions, ITN Studio and director Scott Jeffrey, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare stars Megan Placito (The Salt Path) as Wendy Darling, Martin Portlock (Britain’s Got Talent) as Peter Pan, Kit Green (Dragon’s Dogma 2 ) as Tinkerbell, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (The Pope’s Exorcist, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2) as Michael, Kierston Wareing (Fish Tank, It’s A Free World, The Holding) as Roxy and with Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall) as Steven.