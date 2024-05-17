RETURN TO SILENT Hill With A First Official Look At New Movie's Redesigned Pyramid Head

After a series of COVID-related delays, production finally got underway on the long-gestating Silent Hill "requel" last year in Germany, and a first official image from the movie has been released ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The still (via Fandango) gives us a first look at a redesigned take on the big bad of the survival horror video game series, Pyramid Head.

Pyramid Head, also known as "Red Pyramid", "Red Pyramid Thing" and "Triangle Head," was introduced in the second game, and his distinctive visage has gone on to become arguably the most iconic piece of imagery from the franchise.

This new version of the character doesn't look a million miles away from the video game take, but the pyramid-shaped helmet appears to be winder and longer.

Check out the still at the link below.

Our first look at Pyramid Head from #ReturnToSilentHill just dropped at #Cannes2024.

(via Deadline)

Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw) will star in Return to Silent Hill, which will adapt the second instalment in Konami's survival horror video game series.

"The film will follow James (Irvine), a man broken after being separated from his one true love (Anderson). When a mysterious letter calls him back to Silent Hill in search of her, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love."

The original Silent Hill movie's director Christophe Hans will return to helm this relaunch of the supernatuarl horror franchise, which has Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell and David Wulf on board as producers.

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone,” said Gans. “I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.”

“Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at Konami, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today,” added Hadida. “You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and Konami’s updated game together will propel the franchise forward for years to come.”

No theatrical release date has been set.

Were you a fan of the first Silent Hill movie? What about the games? Drop us a comment down below, and be sure to check back for the first reactions following the movie's Cannes screening.