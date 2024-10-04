SALEM'S LOT Leaked Image Reveals First Look At Head Vampire Kurt Barlow - SPOILERS

SALEM'S LOT Leaked Image Reveals First Look At Head Vampire Kurt Barlow - SPOILERS

Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot is now streaming on Max, and if you still haven't watched the movie but want to know what this latest take on Kurt Barlow looks like, right this way...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 04, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

After a series of lengthy delays, Warner Bros. and New Line's remake (or re-adaptation) of Stephen King's Salem's Lot is now streaming on Max, and a first look at this latest take on the novel's head vampire, Kurt Barlow, has leaked online.

In the book, Barlow was described as a fairly ordinary-looking middle-aged man, but the character was reimagined as a bald, pale Nosferatu-inspired monster for Tobe Hooper's '70s miniseries. Then, in the 2004 adaptation, the late Rutger Hauer played an interpretation of the evil vampire that was a lot more faithful to the source material.

As you can see from the image below, this new Barlow takes at least some inspiration from the creature we met in the original miniseries - though this version is even more monstrous-looking. 

Barlow is utilized in much the same way as he is in Hooper's film, but does have a little more screen-time (he also speaks), and plays a larger role in the movie's final act than he does in previous adaptations. For more, be sure to check back for our full spoiler breakdown later today.

In the meantime, have a look at Barlow in the post below and let us know what you think of this new take on the vampire in the comments section.

Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbæ star in New Line Cinema’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel Salem’s Lot.

The movie reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring universe and the It films. Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces the film. Producers are James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster; Roy Lee for Vertigo; and Mark Wolper.

"Haunted by an incident from his childhood, author Ben Mears returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to discover the town is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant."

NOSFERATU Trailer Sees Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok Terrorize Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, And Willem Dafoe
tylerzero
tylerzero - 10/4/2024, 7:46 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/4/2024, 7:46 AM
Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot is Another Huge Rotten Tomatoes with a 50% Critic Score and a 37% Audience Score.

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 10/4/2024, 7:54 AM
I looked forward to this for 2 years and it was very disappointing. A pretty cheesy TV movie at best. Straker was terrible.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/4/2024, 8:00 AM
@MarvelousMarty - agreed... Pretty bad. I was gonna review it but it's not even worth the effort.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 10/4/2024, 8:04 AM
@MarkCassidy - 2004 version is better.
Demigods
Demigods - 10/4/2024, 8:28 AM
@MarvelousMarty - wow you think the 04 version was better?!? I mean, they had a lot more time to get the minute detail in and all, but I thought it was a passable version for the amount of time they had to tell the story. You're not capturing the same feel as the book, just but I thought it was decent enough.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/4/2024, 8:32 AM
@MarvelousMarty - Don't know if I'd go that far! But the '70s version is so much creepier and atmospheric, with actual character development. Cast did their best in this new one but they were let down by a dreadful script. It felt like half the movie was cut.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/4/2024, 8:17 AM
Looks good need see original before pass judgment on remake
Demigods
Demigods - 10/4/2024, 8:32 AM
I actually liked the Barlow design. It was a more modern take on the creepy Nosferatu design from the 79 version. I actually liked it. It was a vampire horror movie, and one of the best parts of the book was the feeling of inevitability that Barlow was taking over the town, and there was nothing anyone could do to stop it. I feel like this movie captured that creepy feel better than either of the other two adaptations.

That feeling of growing uneasiness as he worked his dealing behind the scenes of the book is the reason that Salem's Lot is my favorite King story, and like I said, this did that better than the other two by a lot. I really liked the designs of the vampires, the creepy ass eyes, the swarming effects they used, and the fact that they made a genuine attempt to make every vampire freaky.

I watched it while I was pretty exhausted, and maybe part of it was the excitement of finally seeing this movie, BUT I liked it. It wasn't some masterpiece by any means, but it was a fun vampire movie.... id put it slightly better than the (grossly underrated) remake of Fright Night.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 8:36 AM
Leaked Image = Screenshot of a movie that has been streaming for several days.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/4/2024, 8:39 AM
@Clintthahamster - It's still a leak... WB hasn't shared an official look at Barlow yet.

