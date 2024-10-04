SALEM'S LOT Leaked Image Reveals First Look At Head Vampire Kurt Barlow - SPOILERS

After a series of lengthy delays, Warner Bros. and New Line's remake (or re-adaptation) of Stephen King's Salem's Lot is now streaming on Max, and a first look at this latest take on the novel's head vampire, Kurt Barlow, has leaked online.

In the book, Barlow was described as a fairly ordinary-looking middle-aged man, but the character was reimagined as a bald, pale Nosferatu-inspired monster for Tobe Hooper's '70s miniseries. Then, in the 2004 adaptation, the late Rutger Hauer played an interpretation of the evil vampire that was a lot more faithful to the source material.

As you can see from the image below, this new Barlow takes at least some inspiration from the creature we met in the original miniseries - though this version is even more monstrous-looking.

Barlow is utilized in much the same way as he is in Hooper's film, but does have a little more screen-time (he also speaks), and plays a larger role in the movie's final act than he does in previous adaptations. For more, be sure to check back for our full spoiler breakdown later today.

In the meantime, have a look at Barlow in the post below and let us know what you think of this new take on the vampire in the comments section.

Barlow looks pretty silly in the new Salems Lot pic.twitter.com/IS0S311lA0 — Jacky H (@HousermanJack) October 3, 2024

Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbæ star in New Line Cinema’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel Salem’s Lot.

The movie reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring universe and the It films. Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces the film. Producers are James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster; Roy Lee for Vertigo; and Mark Wolper.

"Haunted by an incident from his childhood, author Ben Mears returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to discover the town is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant."