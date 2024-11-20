SMILE 2 Interview: Miles Gutierrez-Riley On Adding Some Comedy To 2024's Scariest Horror Movie (Exclusive)

In Smile 2, about to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The movie is even more terrifying than Smile and ups the ante with the scares and gore; however, ensuring the sequel never becomes too dark is Miles Gutierrez-Riley's Joshua. As Skye's assistant, the character brings some much-needed comedic relief to the table.

We sat down with the Agatha All Along star earlier this week to learn more about how he approached this role and what it was like being an outsider to the chaos and madness that ensues when the Entity is unleashed.

Miles also reflects on working with Rosemarie DeWitt and his collaboration with filmmaker Parker Finn. To read his thoughts on playing Eddie in the MCU and those Hulkling fan theories, you can check out our piece here (or by watching the full video interview).

Check out our conversation with Miles on Smile 2 below.

You and Naomi [Scott] have an interesting dynamic in the film as Joshua tries to look after this pop megastar. What did you enjoy most about exploring that relationship?

Joshua is, I think in a lot of ways, the comedic relief of the movie. It’s somewhat necessary in a movie that’s so intense and gripping and dark. Joshua is really there to service Skye’s every need which kind of sets him up for a constant 1-2 punch of comedy. He’s someone who is putting their heart on the line and trying their hardest to give this superstar what they want…and getting a pie in the face in exchange every single time. It was fun to play that kind of character. I like to play those class clown types, so it’s fun to humiliate yourself and not get what you want [Laughs].

There’s that great meet-and-greet scene where Skye comes face-to-face with the creepy people who have been possessed by the Smile. What were those days like for you on set?

It was so cool. It was great. That scene, in particular, I think is cool because you get so many personalities coming in and interacting with this megastar who has got this obviously very dark paranoia in her mind. There’s a lot of things going on in that scene but one of the things that stands out to me when I see it is that Joshia is actually trying to take care of Skye as much as he can. He is part of this team pushing her to her limits in a very, some could say, unethical way, but I do think you see moments where Joshua is looking out for Skye. He doesn’t exactly know what’s wrong with her but he’s trying to make sure she’s okay.

In terms of being comedic relief, is it fun as well to play a character who is outside of the madness and horror going on?

Yeah, I kind of loved it [Laughs]. You’re kinda like this innocent onlooker who is on the outside of all this freaky stuff. I think you see it a lot in that moment where he tries to get her a soda right after she’s experienced one of the darkest things the movie has to offer. It’s fun because it’s dramatic irony, and situational comedy, and it’s fun to be a character on the outside. It gives the audience a little bit of an opportunity to breathe or kind of laugh at the sheer ridiculousness of what we’re watching.

There’s a scene near the end of the film where the Entity is revealed. Parker Finn has talked a lot about creating that, but when you saw it in the theater for the first time, what was that like for you?

It’s incredible. [Laughs] It leaves me a little speechless even thinking about it. Watching that monstrosity come to life in the movie is just so…I mean, it really messes with your mind, I think. It’s gnarly, it’s graphic, and it’s also a little sad in some ways. It takes the movie to this whole new supernatural, freaky dark place that I think also invites a lot of room for where the Smile can really take us. I don’t know what Parker’s plans are in specific but I do think that the entrance of the monster invites us to wonder exactly where we’re going next.

You mention Parker and this sequel really ups the ante after the first film. What was it like working with him to develop this character?

He took such great care of this entire process. He has such an incredible eye for detail and some of the shots he was setting up were so technically advanced and stimulating. He and Charlie, our DP, really took a lot of care to manoeuvre through these scenes in a way that really keeps you on the edge of your seat. Not only are we dealing with these really freaky scenarios, but from a technical lens, we’re moving through the scenes in a way that leaves you with no choice but to keep your eyes on the screen. He let me have a lot of fun with Joshua. I think he knew that I was there to do a little dance, sing a little song, and I think that ended up aiding the character and scenes Joshua was in because I was really relaxed being able to have fun and throw in my little jokes from the corner.

Finally, working with Rosemarie DeWitt: how was that and any regrets you didn’t get a big, gory moment like the one she has in the final act? She told me it was fun but very messy.

[Laughs] No regrets. It was cool watching everyone else get to do it and I think Joshua has an arc that services his needs. Rosemarie, wow. I’m constantly sending love out to her. She was such a mentor to me and such a friend throughout this process. Yes, legend and icon. I learned so much from her and she’s such a down-to-earth, cool-ass person. It was great working alongside her. She has my whole heart. I love her.

Smile 2 arrives on Digital on November 19 and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on January 21, 2025.





