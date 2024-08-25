THE TOXIC AVENGER Remake Gets Disappointing Update From Star Peter Dinklage After Claims It's "Unreleasable"

We're now coming up to a year since the first teaser trailer for The Toxic Avenger remake was released. We've heard very little since then, though reviews from various film festivals have been largely positive (in fact, with 25 verdicts counted, it sits at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes).

It was recently reported that filmmaker Macon Blair's movie starring Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage is considered "unreleasable."

A producer reportedly called The Toxic Avenger's commercial prospects too "out there" for a traditional theatrical release, likely explaining why the movie still has no confirmed distributor. It is unclear why it hasn't been offloaded to a streaming platform or digital vendor.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Dinklage shared another disappointing update on where things stand with the remake. "No, I'm not a producer on it. I don't know," he said when asked about a possible release date. "I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin."

"Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket. He's incredible. He's one of my favorite people and favorite artists. So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun."

Fans have expressed excitement for The Toxic Avenger, so the prospect of it never seeing the light of day is deeply troubling. At this rate, even an obscure streaming platform could be a big ask for The Toxic Avenger, presumably die to its gory subject matter. However, if In a Violent Nature can receive a big screen release, why not this movie?

Written and directed by Macon Blair, Legendary Entertainment's The Toxic Avenger is a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 cult classic of the same name created by Lloyd Kaufman. This film features a stellar ensemble, led by Peter Dinklage in the title role, that includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

The Toxic Avenger follows struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger! Now with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

As noted, the movie doesn't have a confirmed release date. Keep checking back here for updates on The Toxic Avenger as we have them.