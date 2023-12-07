AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Says He's Been "Asked Not To Comment" On Rumored HULK Movie Plans

Before Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment, movies like Captain America: The First Avenger and Iron Man were distributed by Paramount Pictures. That all changed with The Avengers in 2012, though The Hulk has remained tied to Universal (the studio which released 2003's Hulk and The Incredible Hulk in 2008).

While the Green Goliath has been able to co-star in the Avengers franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, and even Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the deal left Marvel Studios and Disney unable to release and distribute a Hulk movie...unless it's through Universal.

Financially, that makes little sense and it's why the Green Goliath hasn't appeared in a solo outing for more than 15 years.

However, Universal's original deal with Marvel Entertainment ended earlier this year. The Incredible Hulk was released on June 13, 2008 with the rights to that title held by the rival studio for an agreed-upon 15-year period; now, Marvel Studios is finally free to do what it likes...just don't ask Mark Ruffalo about it!

"Not that I know of," the actor initially told ComicBook.com when asked if he's heard about plans for a Hulk movie. "I've been asked not to comment on it, that specifically. Hopefully one day though they'll work it out. I think it could be really cool and I've been putting a lot into what it could be to be cool, but I don't know yet."

It feels like Ruffalo is playing oddly coy here, and we're sure he's aware of future plans for a character he's spent over a decade playing. I

Kevin Feige appears to be laying the groundwork for a new Hulk movie, anyway, hence why Captain America: Brave New World will feature General Ross, The Leader, and Betty Ross. Plus, in the closing moments of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Jade Giant returned to Earth and introduced his family to his son Skaar.

The prevailing theory is that we'll soon get the long-rumoured World War Hulk project, though how it will fit into plans for the wider Multiverse Saga remains to be seen.

What are your hopes for The Hulk in theaters moving forward? Is it time for him to once again take on a lead role after being relegated to a supporting player? As always, share your thoughts below.