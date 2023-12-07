AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Says He's Been "Asked Not To Comment" On Rumored HULK Movie Plans

AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Says He's Been &quot;Asked Not To Comment&quot; On Rumored HULK Movie Plans AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Says He's Been &quot;Asked Not To Comment&quot; On Rumored HULK Movie Plans

Ever since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+, we've heard rumblings about plans for a new Hulk movie. Well, Mark Ruffalo has chimed in and it's what he can't say that's perhaps most interesting!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 07, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Hulk
Source: ComicBook.com

Before Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment, movies like Captain America: The First Avenger and Iron Man were distributed by Paramount Pictures. That all changed with The Avengers in 2012, though The Hulk has remained tied to Universal (the studio which released 2003's Hulk and The Incredible Hulk in 2008).

While the Green Goliath has been able to co-star in the Avengers franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, and even Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the deal left Marvel Studios and Disney unable to release and distribute a Hulk movie...unless it's through Universal. 

Financially, that makes little sense and it's why the Green Goliath hasn't appeared in a solo outing for more than 15 years. 

However, Universal's original deal with Marvel Entertainment ended earlier this year. The Incredible Hulk was released on June 13, 2008 with the rights to that title held by the rival studio for an agreed-upon 15-year period; now, Marvel Studios is finally free to do what it likes...just don't ask Mark Ruffalo about it!

"Not that I know of," the actor initially told ComicBook.com when asked if he's heard about plans for a Hulk movie. "I've been asked not to comment on it, that specifically. Hopefully one day though they'll work it out. I think it could be really cool and I've been putting a lot into what it could be to be cool, but I don't know yet."

It feels like Ruffalo is playing oddly coy here, and we're sure he's aware of future plans for a character he's spent over a decade playing. I

Kevin Feige appears to be laying the groundwork for a new Hulk movie, anyway, hence why Captain America: Brave New World will feature General Ross, The Leader, and Betty Ross. Plus, in the closing moments of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Jade Giant returned to Earth and introduced his family to his son Skaar. 

The prevailing theory is that we'll soon get the long-rumoured World War Hulk project, though how it will fit into plans for the wider Multiverse Saga remains to be seen. 

What are your hopes for The Hulk in theaters moving forward? Is it time for him to once again take on a lead role after being relegated to a supporting player? As always, share your thoughts below.

HULK Solo Movie Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios
Related:

HULK Solo Movie Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios
WWE's Hulk Hogan Reveals How He Beat Marvel Comics And Regained The Hulk Trademark From Them
Recommended For You:

WWE's Hulk Hogan Reveals How He Beat Marvel Comics And Regained The "Hulk" Trademark From Them
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

IShitYourPants - 12/7/2023, 11:25 AM
As long as Hulk stops being a gigantic pussy I'm game for any future Hulk based endeavours.

Make Hulk mad again.
MotherGooseUPus - 12/7/2023, 11:52 AM
@IShitYourPants - agreed
worcestershire - 12/7/2023, 12:07 PM
@IShitYourPants - facts.
worcestershire - 12/7/2023, 12:13 PM
No one cares about Hulk. We’re ready to watch Aquaman 2 in December 💪🏼
garu - 12/7/2023, 11:26 AM
He was brilliant in Poor Things, Zodiac, and Spotlight.

Hulk is beneath him.
Origame - 12/7/2023, 11:31 AM
Post avengers this would've been exciting.

Post age of ultron was prime time considering the events of that film for the hulk.

Post endgame is started to become less appealing as his story was effectively over.

Post she hulk? No. We don't need soy boy hulk letting Jen walk all over him when he's trying to help, then cowering with his tail between his legs.
marvel72 - 12/7/2023, 11:59 AM
@Origame - Exactly,I remember when The Avengers came out and people were buzzing about the movie, most of the buzz was how good The Hulk was.

Perfect time for a Hulk sequel but they dropped the ball.

Now Hulk is in just a bad state now, I just can't get excited for another Hulk because of what we will more than likely get.
Th3Batman - 12/7/2023, 11:33 AM
I'd be very excited for a standalone Hulk movie pre-phase 4, but not now. The overall quality of the MCU has dropped significantly since Endgame that I have to trust in them to pull it off.
GhostDog - 12/7/2023, 11:42 AM
I still say they should introduce an element/character to push Hulk back to being...well THE HULK.

Maestro should be introduced. It would be a nice parallel too given how Maestro is the combination of Banner's intelligence with the Hulk's more malevolent aspects, whilst the current feeble version of the Hulk has only Banner's intelligence, personality and simply the Hulk's body; none of his more natural, untamed cerebral aspects. Current Hulk needs to be woken up.
lazlodaytona - 12/7/2023, 11:49 AM
@GhostDog - yeah, I know he's in the comics, but Smart Hulk has GOT TO GO. Stupidest thing on the big screen and She-Hulk.
GhostDog - 12/7/2023, 12:15 PM
@lazlodaytona - I rewatch Endgame and I digest what they did with Hulk in IW too and I thought to myself, "why was Smart Hulk the only logical consideration for Hulk's next stage?"

It could've been somewhat of a full circle moment to have the devastation of the snap and the defeat at the hands of Thanos cause Savage HULK to re-emerge. Frustration and anger is the Hulk's MO, not retreat. Hulk snaps mentally after the snap and reverts back to the beast. You get a wandering Banner roaming the earth in and out of Hulk transformations during the 5 years, being hunted once again.
MrDandy - 12/7/2023, 11:43 AM
Give us back the savage hulk from Incredible Hulk, Avengers, and Age of Ultron and I’m interested. Smart Hulk has run his course.
QuietStorm - 12/7/2023, 11:43 AM
lazlodaytona - 12/7/2023, 11:48 AM
I know what they're doing: HULK: No Way HOME!

Which will star Eric Bana, Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo as The Incredible Hulk with all being Variants.

They'll epically fight at first, and the damage will be epic. Eventually, they team up to take on a Thanos-level threat.

Yeah Marvel, just pay me now :p
ZomZom - 12/7/2023, 11:51 AM
I kind of understood the value of a softer, more cerebral Hulk IF that continued to drive a compelling storyline but he's been completely emasculated and we've spent the last four/five years waiting for him to find his balls. A new Avengers movie without a savage, rage driven Hulk as it's anti-hero wildcard, is just another wasted opportunity.
MotherGooseUPus - 12/7/2023, 11:53 AM
i think it's fair to say i speak for the majority of us when i say this:
vectorsigma - 12/7/2023, 12:00 PM
I miss the great action sequences like that of hulk vs stark in aou.

Bring Whedon back
WhatIfRickJames - 12/7/2023, 12:03 PM
Hulk in Hulk was ok
Hulk in Avengers was great
Hulk in AoU was great
Hulk in Ragnarok was great

Bruce Banner in each of them sucked except for TIH

Give us world breaker hulk
Give us the immortal hulk
Give us Mr Fixit



WhatIfRickJames - 12/7/2023, 12:04 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - also, the fact that they showed Fenris break Hulk’s skin in Ragnarok still has to mean something. Why else would they show that?
TheVisionary25 - 12/7/2023, 12:14 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -fair enough but I thought Banner was good in all of them , especially Avengers.
BritishMonkey - 12/7/2023, 12:05 PM
They shouldn't do World War Hulk but they should do a Peter David/Al Ewing inspired Hulk film. We need to go more into Brian Banner, his background, and the multiple Hulk personalities.
Because going into Professor Hulk they completely glossed over some important developments for Hulk. He needs some deeper development going.

WWH will just be a large, explosive, action thing.
Izaizaiza - 12/7/2023, 12:08 PM
The worst [frick]ing choice, which means it's probably the choice they will make, is to do a world war Hulk movie. Before you got there, if ever, we should really get to know the character. Give us some of the Peter David backstory. Let us live with Mr. Fixit for some time. Only build up to something is huge as World War Hulk if you've done the character foundation to warrant it.
LenSkivorskiJr - 12/7/2023, 12:12 PM



ModHaterSLADE - 12/7/2023, 12:15 PM
Honestly not too excited about this take on Hulk getting his own solo project. A Joe Fixit or Devil Hulk personality change would change that though.
JFerguson - 12/7/2023, 12:17 PM
Bro this guy sounds exactly like Zack Snyder. And uses the word “cool” to describe everything
grif - 12/7/2023, 12:19 PM
if they are able to make a solo hulk movie now. save it for a the reboot. just like f4 and xmen
TheVisionary25 - 12/7/2023, 12:22 PM
Yeah , somethings definitely brewing on the movie front for the Hulk if he’s been asked not to talk about it i feel…

Anyway while I do enjoy Smart Hulk , it pretty much works as just a supporting character because there’s no internal conflict there anymore (granted , there would be an external threat but still)…

Both Banner & Hulk are one and the former is at a certain level of peace now so unless something happens that causes him to lose control again , I feel there’s no point to more story about the character unless it’s appearances here & there (unless it’s a father & son story with Skaar).
CloakDagger - 12/7/2023, 12:29 PM
if that's true, they gotta HURRY UP.
Ruffalo's ain't gettin' any younger.

the same goes with Blade. Mahershala Ali's 50 already this year, no? how much longer must the man await..??

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder