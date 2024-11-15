WORLD WAR HULK: 6 More Hulks We'd Like To See In The Rumored MCU Event Movie

There have been rumours about a World War Hulk (or World War Hulks) movie for at least the past couple of years. Recently, we heard that the plan now is for Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk to evolve into the villainous Maestro, potentially giving that movie its big bad. Throw in the fact we've recently met She-Hulk and The Leader's role in President Ross becoming Red Hulk in next year's Captain America: Brave New World - oh, and Abomination's trip to Kamar Taj - and there are enough players on the board to make this event a reality. Of course, there are always more Hulks. In this feature, we take a look at six of the most exciting possible additions to a World War Hulk movie, regardless of the direction Marvel Studios takes the story in. Whether it's another evolution of Bruce, Hulked-out heroes, or key supporting players, there's a good mix here. You can check them out by tapping the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Red She-Hulk It's been a long time since we've seen Liv Tyler's Betty Ross, though she will return in Captain America: Brave New World next February. What if The Leader has found a way to make her a Hulk just like her father, President Ross? In the comic books, all those years she spent around Bruce helped Betty develop something of a tolerance for gamma radiation. As a result, M.O.D.O.K. was able to bring her back from the dead as the Red She-Hulk, though she's since evolved into the monstrous Red Harpy. There are lots of ideas Marvel Studios can borrow from the comics to have this transformation play out. Heck, if Bruce Banner does become Maestro, he could even be responsible for transforming his old flame.



5. Kluh Did you know that The Hulk has a Hulk? Kluh is the personification of all the rage and evil that the Jade Giant suppresses, and he was powerful enough to lay waste to The Avengers during the AXIS event back in 2014. Klug has the power to regenerate and use telekinesis, and he's so full of hatred, this is a Hulk everyone should be scared of. As for how he could factor into the MCU, Kluh - we'd definitely ditch that name, FYI - could even be what Maestro transforms into when his rage and hatred for humanity reaches its boiling point. Banner's repressed rage taking physical form is too interesting an idea not to explore in some way.



4. Amadeus Cho Rumour has it Amadeus Cho makes his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World, a strong indication he's going to become a major player in this shared world. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Logan Kim has reportedly landed the role. Cho always idolised Bruce Banner and The Hulk, later becoming a Hulk himself. Retaining his emotions and personality, the super-intelligent kid got to live out his fantasy as a Hulk who was full of joy instead of rage. Ultimately, he was forced to contend with his dark side and Cho's story arc is one we'd argue deserves to be explored on screen. In a World War Hulk movie, he can serve as a valuable ally to any of the movie's heroes, particularly if Bruce goes off the deep end.



3. Spider-Hulk Recently, Tom Holland's future as Peter Parker has come into focus with Destin Daniel Cretton tapped to helm Spider-Man 4. Beyond that, we expect the web-slinger to have a recurring role across the wider MCU. Spidey is expected a major role in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but if World War Hulk comes to the Big Apple, we'd love to see Spidey caught in the middle. Why? Well, it finally gives Marvel Studios the chance to do something crazy with the character by having him swing into action as Spider-Hulk. If a bunch of heroes end up briefly becoming Hulks, who better than Spider-Man? There's precedent for this in the comic books and with his radioactive blood, this feels like a fun and natural next step for an extended cameo in an MCU event movie.



2. A-Bomb We can't quite believe Marvel Studios has never introduced Rick Jones. He was the teenager saved by Bruce Banner on the fateful day he became The Hulk, and Rick would later go on to serve as Captain America's sidekick for a time. While Rick very briefly became a Hulk, it was The Leader and M.O.D.O.K. who later figured out a way to transform him into the new Abomination. Luckily, Rick retained much of his intelligence and actually ended up becoming a hero known as A-Bomb (sure, it's probably the lamest codename on this list, but bear with us). It's never too late to add Rick to the mix, though another character can also head down this route - Martin Freeman's Everett Ross springs to mind - and failing that, why not make this the next step in Abomination's evolution?

