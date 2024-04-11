Henry Cavill Jokes (We Think) That His JUSTICE LEAGUE Mustache "Nearly Ruined My Career"

Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill has addressed the mustache that "nearly ruined [his] career" back in 2017 while appearing at CinemaCon. Find out what he had to say after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2024 09:04 AM EST
When Joss Whedon set out to reshoot almost the entirety of Justice League, he faced a great many challenges (including alienating a cast who have had mostly nothing but bad things to say about him). The biggest hurdle, however, ended up being Henry Cavill's mustache. 

The British actor was filming Mission: Impossible - Fallout at the time and Paramount Pictures was unwilling to risk interrupting that production by allowing Cavill to shave off his facial hair. 

That meant these additional scenes for the DC film would need to be shot with Cavill suited up as Superman...with a mustache. Rather than using VFX to give the Man of Steel a beard - something there's precedent for in the comics - he was instead left with a CGI jaw which has been a subject of ridicule since 2017.

Poor Cavill looked ridiculous, and it was impossible not to be distracted by Superman's weird mouth or Joker-like grin while chatting to Lois Lane. 

Appearing at CinemaCon yesterday evening to discuss his role in the upcoming remake of The Highlander, the former Man of Steel decided to make light of his Justice League experience by referencing "a controversial mustache at one stage that nearly ruined my career."

The movie appeared to kill his interest in playing Clark Kent again (he didn't even really get involved with the Snyder Cut's release) until The Rock convinced him to return in Black Adam. The plan from there was for Cavill to headline a solo outing for Supes, only for DC Studios to pull the rug out from beneath him when the decision was made to reboot the DCEU as the DCU.

"I don't know how much Henry was in Justice League," Mission: Impossible helmer Christopher McQuarrie previously said of the controversy. "I've never seen the movie, but I can tell you how much it would've cost for Mission: Impossible to digitally add Henry Cavill's moustache."

"We said, 'Here's what we'll do: give us the $3 million and we'll shut down, and that will give Henry Cavill the time to grow his moustache back, and we'll just shut our movie down."

"Somebody from Paramount Pictures said, 'What is going on? What are you people even talking about?' They're like, 'There's no way we're going to do that,'" the filmmaker recalled. "We were just like, 'Okay.' That was the best plan that we could come up with."

Rumour has it Cavill is on his way to the MCU. Find out who he could end up playing here

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2024, 9:52 AM
It did ruin Joss Whedon‘s career, what little was left of it anyway.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2024, 9:54 AM
@Lisa89 - Joss Whedon‘s ruin his own career.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2024, 9:55 AM
@Lisa89 - "What little was left of it" lol you mean the fact that he directed the 3rd biggest film of all time at the time and a massive almost-as-big sequel?
Spoken
Spoken - 4/11/2024, 9:56 AM
@Lisa89 - Joss Whedon ruined his own career with his pretentious and piece of shit personality.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2024, 10:02 AM
@ObserverIO - Color Michelle Trachtenberg unimpressed.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2024, 10:03 AM
@Lisa89 - That's just her resting unimpressed face.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/11/2024, 10:03 AM
@ObserverIO - That was a long time ago and he's done nothing of substance every since...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2024, 10:06 AM
@thedrudo - True. If it were me all that shit had happened to, I woulda done a LOT of substances.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2024, 10:11 AM
@ObserverIO - If Joss Whedon showed you his sorry shriveled junk, you’d have resting unimpressed face too.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2024, 10:12 AM
@Lisa89 - Are you saying he showed Michelle Trachtenberg his junk? Is that what you're saying? Should we call the police?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2024, 10:17 AM
@ObserverIO - They chose to mishandle it internally.
Spoken
Spoken - 4/11/2024, 9:53 AM
....You know...he could make a good Omni-Man when they go live-action lol.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/11/2024, 10:01 AM
@Spoken - I support this
Spoken
Spoken - 4/11/2024, 10:04 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Right lol, like for some reason I totally see him playing Omni-Man. Won't sound as good as JK but if the comics for Invincible are already satirical, why the hell not lol?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2024, 9:54 AM
"We are going deep into this" oh boy if only he was talking about my but...what? (did i say that out loud)

(did anyone hear me)

(i think they did)

(better save this)

*ahem*

Mustaches! Manly men have mustaches. Like me. I am manly men. Man! I am a manly men man.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2024, 9:55 AM
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 4/11/2024, 10:00 AM
@Nomis929 -

Lois - What does the S stand for?
Clark - It's not an S it's a symbol for Stud.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2024, 10:08 AM
@Matador - This is true, The man a Stud with a capital "S"!

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 4/11/2024, 10:21 AM
@Nomis929 - LOL It's funny in the first movie he had some facial hair but in Justice League there oh no he can't have facial hair.

User Comment Image

And in the comic book no facial hair but they grew his hair out. Superman is incapable of growing a beard or a stasch.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2024, 10:29 AM
@Matador - Oh, he has had facial hair in the comics with some writers versions of him. It all depend on the editor at the time.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/11/2024, 9:56 AM
That movie nearly ruined the careers of everyone involved. It definitely tanked the DCEU.
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 4/11/2024, 9:58 AM
'....Cavill suited up as Superman...with a mustache.... Poor Cavill looked ridiculous'

---(One Time-Jump IN The Waaay-Back Machine later)...

That`s WHY #1 Box Office Draw Burt Reynolds was not picked to play Superman back in 1977 !
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/11/2024, 9:58 AM
To THIS DAY we have f*ckers *cough* Ray Fisher *cough* who would rather blame people like Hamada or Geoff Johns rather than f*cking Tsujihara (remember? Just the guy who was calling the shots?) for these epic decisions...

The director's daughter commited f*cking suicide but no, we are not shutting anything down, cause the merjer is around the corner.
Whedon needs to do some reshoots? Sorry! Gotta digitaly delete that glorious mustache!

What a great opening with that shot of Cavill'face in the first ever JL movie ever!
RedFury
RedFury - 4/11/2024, 9:59 AM
This is clearly the case of competing studios. They could have just put a fake mustache on him. Fake facial hair isn't exactly a hard thing to do when you have a wig and makeup department.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/11/2024, 10:05 AM
@RedFury
But why should they sacrifice an inch for the mistakes of others?

With an helicopter in use and all, you can kinda notice a difference between a real mustache from a fake one.
Spoken
Spoken - 4/11/2024, 10:07 AM
@RedFury - It's not Paramount's fought that WB doesn't know how to properly schedule their films.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/11/2024, 10:18 AM
@Doomsday8888 @Spoken - yeah for sure, and business wise it makes sense. I just think good will goes a long way, plus it made Cavill a meme. Can't imagine that was very good for his image at the time. Sucks that he was stuck in the middle of all of that.
Spoken
Spoken - 4/11/2024, 10:22 AM
@RedFury - I mean, maybe. But I can tell you this, shutting down big budget blockbusters, even for more than a day, is a pain in the ass to do. Even if you paid the time for it, there is still a lot of factors and scheduling.

Not just for the actors, but for the crew, the amount of time on a set, or on a set-location, paid contractors and venues. So I'm sure the execs didn't like that for maybe 2 weeks, they are going to have people not working and being behind schedule, all because WB can't get it together.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/11/2024, 10:29 AM
@Spoken - totally agree. It just goes to show you how much WB execs screwed with their own money. Really bad decisions made all around. Especially when they already had a film that was pretty much finished before they chopped it up and turned it into the Whedon mess.
Spoken
Spoken - 4/11/2024, 10:35 AM
@RedFury - SERIOUSLY! That always rubbed me the wrong way when they did that. Why hire another director who is going to need to rewrite and reshoot the majority of the movie in the span of less than eight months? I get at the time it was Joss Whedon, but that's when you say NO. Cause there is more money to spend.

Like was the 2nd Unit Director not around lol?

As much as I don't like Snyder, I did love his Justice League movie and how epic it was. Love that it was this giant four epic with no shame, wish there was more superhero movies that took that chance.
AC1
AC1 - 4/11/2024, 10:01 AM
The fact Joss didn't decide to just add a beard rather than trying to digitally remove the mustache was such a monumentally stupid decision. Bearded Superman has been in the comics on multiple occasions. Bearded Superman is pretty badass. Bearded Superman has never been in a live-action movie before.

So [frick]ing dumb. But then again so was pretty much every other decision made on that movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2024, 10:04 AM
@AC1 - maybe he didn’t like Bearded Superman haha?.

User Comment Image

I agree though , it was a dud of a movie but I do think there was atleast a couple of additions that I liked such as Bruce and Alfred discussing Clark.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2024, 10:16 AM
@AC1 - Agreed!
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 4/11/2024, 10:11 AM
I remember going to see Justice League in theaters. The scene when Superman came back, I was wondering why his mouth look so funny. Got back home and found out the reason, lol!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/11/2024, 10:16 AM
I'm just glad it all worked out in the end.
User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/11/2024, 10:34 AM
@HashTagSwagg - NIGHTMARE FUEL
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2024, 10:17 AM
I still don’t understand why Cavill’s character in Fallout needed a moustache though the dude does look good with one…

Maybe because his character was kind of a dick and antagonist that they thought it would make him seem like even more of a hardass?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , dude was never the issue with his iteration of Superman but moreso the execution imo…

Feel bad since he cleared loved the character but he’s doing well regardless to good for him!!.

