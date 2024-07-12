HEROES Star Santiago Cabrera Reflects On Being Cast As Aquaman In George Miller's JUSTICE LEAGUE: MORTAL

HEROES Star Santiago Cabrera Reflects On Being Cast As Aquaman In George Miller's JUSTICE LEAGUE: MORTAL

Santiago Cabrera (The Cleaning Lady) was supposed to play Aquaman in George Miller's Justice League: Mortal and the actor has now reflected on that experience and the fact he even got to briefly suit up

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Many potentially great superhero movies have failed to materialise over the years, though George Miller's Justice League: Mortal remains among the most intriguing. 

Only bits and pieces have ever been revealed about the project (an early version of the screenplay is floating around online if you search hard enough), including the fact the Mad Max director considered shooting it completely in motion capture, similar to Beowulf

Unfortunately, Justice League: Mortal ended up being a victim of the 2007/2008 writer's strike, though it got far enough along to assemble an impressive cast of young actors. The idea was for them to grow into their roles over a series of movies that would have launched a shared DC Universe around the same time the MCU was created. 

Adam Brody was cast as Barry Allen/The Flash, with D.J. Cotrona as Superman, rapper Common as John Stewart/Green Lantern, Australian supermodel Megan Gale as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Armie Hammer as Batman, Australian actor Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter, Aussie starlet Teresa Palmer as Talia Al Ghul, and Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman.

The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with the latter and found out just how close he came to suiting up as Arthur Curry in this CG DC Universe.

"Technically, I was Aquaman in 2007 when the writer’s strike hit," Cabrera said. "Just before, we went to Australia, I was with George Miller — I’m just such a fan, I think he’s phenomenal. And I had a little communication with him. My friend Tom Burke, who was fantastic in Furiosa, which I just loved, he was like, 'Hey, George says 'Hi.' It was a feeling like, would you like to be a superhero?"

"The strike hit, so they put [Justice League: Mortal, which remained shelved] on hold. But just being in his world, I went to Wētā, Peter Jackson’s FX company, where I tried the costume on. So it felt very real for a second there. But at the same time, it was like: Don’t do these things. In this business, until it’s all out there, until you’re at the premiere and you’re talking about it like I am now, it’s never real."

"Clearly, I was excited for that one," the actor continued, confirming he's open to starring in another Marvel or DC project. "So if anything came again, I feel, why not? I’d love to go into the villain territory though, I think I’d enjoy it."

The Justice League eventually made their way to theaters in 2017 and the results were hit-and-miss. Joss Whedon was enlisted by Warner Bros. to take over from Zack Snyder, with the result being an okay movie that was largely a mess. A director's cut followed four years later but many fans still feel like they've yet to see the definitive take on this team on screen. Perhaps DC Studios can change that.

As for Miller, he shifted focus back to the Mad Max franchise after Justice League: Mortal fell apart, choosing to focus on Fury Road and this year's Furiosa

JUSTICE LEAGUE: Original Writer Will Beall Shares Original Story And How Much Made It Into The Snyder Cut
Related:

JUSTICE LEAGUE: Original Writer Will Beall Shares Original Story And How Much Made It Into The Snyder Cut
ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Finally Be Released In Theaters According To The Filmmaker
Recommended For You:

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Finally Be Released In Theaters According To The Filmmaker
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 7:13 AM
He was an interesting choice for Aquaman but ultimately , I’m fine with the movie never happening though I wouldn’t mind him being given another role in the DC and Marvel universe since he is good & charismatic from what I’ve seen of his work…

For Marvel , I could see him as Jesse Alexander Nova or Diablo from FF if he wants to be a villain.

For DC , I could see him as Deadshot.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

In terms of non Marvel/DC stuff , Zorro!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder