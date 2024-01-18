JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS PART TWO Teaser Reveals BATMAN BEYOND Will Appear In The Sequel

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment shared the first teaser trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two (via Toonado.com). As well as teasing Supergirl's larger role in the follow-up, the brief footage confirms a fan-favourite character from another animated franchise will appear.

Yes, that really is Batman Beyond fighting alongside Jensen Ackles' Dark Knight. He'll be joining the Tomorrowverse heroes on their quest to save the Multiverse and the fact he has what looks like a strong supporting role in this middle chapter is bound to make DC animation fans incredibly happy.

Crisis on Infinite Earths executive producer Butch Lukic recently told us, "In the second movie, you’ll see one or two characters from other animated universes." Clearly, this future Caped Crusader is one of them!

The Batman Beyond TV series premiered in 1999 and followed Terry McGinnis, a teenager who takes up the mantle of Batman under the guidance of an elderly Bruce Wayne. In this future Gotham, Terry dons a high-tech Batsuit, inheriting the legacy of the original Dark Knight.

You can take a look at the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two teaser in the X post below.

When disaster looms, heroes rise. Prepare for #JLCrisis PART TWO, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/bEVUbJnX6t — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) January 18, 2024

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

We don't have a confirmed cast list for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two, but the first instalment features Darren Criss as Superman and Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman and Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne.

The star-studded ensemble also includes Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor.

Joining them are Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man and Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate and Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle and Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern and Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman and Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo and Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre and Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

