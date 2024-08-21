JUSTICE LEAGUE MORTAL Photos Reveal Hugh Keays-Byrne's Monstrous Martian Manhunter

JUSTICE LEAGUE MORTAL Photos Reveal Hugh Keays-Byrne's Monstrous Martian Manhunter

Some new behind-the-scenes photos from George Miller's long-defunct Justice League Mortal have been shared online, revealing our best look yet at the late Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 21, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

Out of all the comic book movies that have failed to see the light of day over the years, George Miller's Justice League Mortal remains the most talked-about.

The Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa director's take on DC Comics' iconic super-team came very close to shooting after assembling a cast that included D.J. Cotrona as Superman, Armie Hammer as Batman, and Megan Gale as Wonder Woman.

The project was well into pre-production when the plug was pulled due to the writers strike, and we've seen quite a bit of low-quality concept art and behind-the-scenes photos doing the rounds online over the years.

Now, Ryan Unicomb - who was heading-up the now scrapped documentary about Justice League Mortal - has shared what might be our clearest look yet at one of the actors in full costume.

Late Australian actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, who played Immortan Joe in Fury Road, was cast as J’onn J’onzz in the movie, and these shots reveal how he would have looked in full prosthetics as a somewhat monstrous take on the heroic Martian Manhunter.

Jay Baruchel, who was set to play the villainous Maxwell Lord, revealed just how close cameras came to rolling in a 2017 interview.

“They had all the costume design. They had all of the pre-vis. They had all of the sort of production design figured out, and so they would take us and walk us through this command center where they had everything. The aesthetic choices that they were making and the story and character choices they were making are so ballsy, and we won’t ever see it.”

The actor also described what sounds like it would have been a brutal fight between Wonder Woman and Superman, who was being mind-controlled by Lord.

“All of a sudden this guy’s got Superman as a weapon. I turn him into full red eye Superman, and then there’s this big ass fight between him and Wonder Woman, where he breaks her f*cking wrists and s*it."

“The first time you see Wonder Woman, the opening scene on Themyscira, it was just her. It’s her on top of a steed … and she stood about half a kilometer away from a Minotaur. The Minotaur has a battle-ax in his hand and she just rushes him. All the Amazons are there cheering her on, and she just beheads him. Gets off her steed … holds up the Minotaur thing and doesn’t say a goddamned thing. It’s like, ‘That’s the Wonder Woman I want to see!’ It would have been special.”

HEROES Star Santiago Cabrera Reflects On Being Cast As Aquaman In George Miller's JUSTICE LEAGUE: MORTAL
Related:

HEROES Star Santiago Cabrera Reflects On Being Cast As Aquaman In George Miller's JUSTICE LEAGUE: MORTAL
JUSTICE LEAGUE: Original Writer Will Beall Shares Original Story And How Much Made It Into The Snyder Cut
Recommended For You:

JUSTICE LEAGUE: Original Writer Will Beall Shares Original Story And How Much Made It Into The Snyder Cut
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HermanM
HermanM - 8/21/2024, 10:34 AM
I wish this movie was made over what we got. It is infinitely better than the snyderverse in pretty much every imaginable way.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/21/2024, 10:38 AM
@HermanM - K
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/21/2024, 10:40 AM
@HermanM - Derp.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 8/21/2024, 10:48 AM
@HermanM - I’m glad it didn’t get made. Choosing to put John Stewart in place of Hal Jordan had me completely disinterested. I was so happy when this dog fecal matter got canned.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 8/21/2024, 10:57 AM
@Odekahn - So you didn’t like the Justice League cartoon?
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/21/2024, 11:00 AM
@HermanM - suits look better than what we're about to get🤣
HermanM
HermanM - 8/21/2024, 11:51 AM
@Odekahn - Common as John was good casting, and John only works as a supporting character, so I'd have been fine with it.

As a solo GL movie, it has to be Hal or Kyle.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2024, 10:37 AM
Not as scary as this.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 8/21/2024, 10:39 AM
Between this and Snyder

this is still the best Jonn has ever looked
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/21/2024, 10:40 AM
It's as if Shrek did the fusion dance with handsome Squidward and the result had thyroid problems
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/21/2024, 11:25 AM
@Spidey91 - I was thinking more 80's Dr Who meets Flash Gordon tbh but that works too.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/21/2024, 10:40 AM
Typical Fallout Super Mutant.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/21/2024, 10:42 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/21/2024, 10:45 AM
Only stupid morons think this would have been anything but dogshit
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/21/2024, 11:21 AM
@bobevanz -

What happened to you man? You used to be one of the regulars on here that was decent to have conversations with.

Now you just whine, cry, and insult people. Whatever's going on in your personal life I hope it gets better man.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/21/2024, 10:46 AM
Let's see clear HD pics of the entire Justice League
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/21/2024, 11:38 AM
@Thing94 - i wanna see the stuff in motion. Get some videos floating around.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/21/2024, 10:48 AM
User Comment Image
nibs
nibs - 8/21/2024, 10:52 AM
honestly, looks cool as hell. im not even a big mad max guy but miller would have cooked something fun up and its a shame we didnt get it.
MotherFuckerJon
MotherFuckerJon - 8/21/2024, 10:53 AM
Kinda looks like Sloth from Goonies.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/21/2024, 10:53 AM
I would’ve liked to see Jay Baruchel fail miserably at playing Max Lord. 😂
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/21/2024, 11:41 AM
@FrankenDad - i wonder if wb took jay's lord and used that as the basis for eisenbergs lex. That would make a lot of sense actually. On top of the whole zuckerberg angle too. Zuckerberg mixed with jay lord would give you eisenberg lex. Just them using old ideas and placing them on new characters.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/21/2024, 10:54 AM
Looks like a decomposing corpse
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/21/2024, 10:54 AM
I wish they made this movie.
PC04
PC04 - 8/21/2024, 10:56 AM
That...ew.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/21/2024, 10:58 AM
why is he a fat shit?
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/21/2024, 11:14 AM
Holy shit he looks like Dorian, the bad guy who gets the Mask in the Carey movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 11:18 AM
@CerealKiller1 - lol , he kinda does

User Comment Image

That movies a classic man (though very different from the comic).
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 8/21/2024, 11:20 AM
@CerealKiller1 - “theres always time!” 😂🤣
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/21/2024, 11:28 AM
Shrek with a cape.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 11:29 AM
This Martian Manhunter really needs to lay off them Oreos lol.

User Comment Image

It doesn’t look great but might have been better on screen…

Hugh Keays Bryne was great in the Mad Max Franchise though and could see him pulling off the character but oh well.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/21/2024, 11:34 AM
It’s the 1990s all over again.
User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/21/2024, 11:43 AM
Monstrous or just 1920s strong man?
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/21/2024, 11:46 AM
Talked about more than Superman Lives?... Wish he would've said one of the most talked about. Last time I checked there wasn't a documentary film on JL.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder