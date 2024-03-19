JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Marks Snyder Cut's 3-Year Anniversary With New Look At Jared Leto's Joker

Yesterday marked the third anniversary of Zack Snyder's Justice League being released on Max and the Rebel Moon director has taken to social media to celebrate that with a new look at Jared Leto's Joker...

By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2024 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

On March 18, 2021, Zack Snyder's Justice League was finally released on Max.

We never expected the "Snyder Cut" to see the light of day, but with Warner Bros. growing increasingly frustrated by the demands of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, the studio acquiesced and allowed the filmmaker to share his vision for the movie with the world. 

It received a far warmer critical response than Joss Whedon's 2017 disaster, and Snyder even shot a few extra scenes for an epilogue that set the stage for his planned sequels. Warner Bros. agreeing to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse always seemed unlikely and the formation of DC Studios has fully closed the door on the possibility.

Among the actors who returned for Snyder's reshoots was Jared Leto, and the Suicide Squad star gained what many felt was redemption after most of his performance as The Joker in that 2016 movie was left on the cutting room floor.

Now, to mark the third anniversary of Zack Snyder's Justice League being released on streaming, the filmmaker has taken to Vero to share a new look at the Oscar winner's Knightmare Clown Prince of Crime.

"It was great. Working with Zack is a beautiful thing. I adore him," Leto told us while discussing Morbius in 2022. "I really loved the opportunity. It was really special and I enjoyed it a lot. It’s a unique thing to have been part of DC and to now have been part of Marvel. It’s pretty amazing."

Last year, Snyder was asked why he decided to include The Joker in that Knightmare epilogue, particularly when the character is one of Batman's greatest enemies (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice confirmed the villain killed Robin).

"Our theory is that he’s the one who knows where the Kryptonite, what shards of Kryptonite exist. He has that information," Snyder said last year. "And so he’s being carried...he has basically made a deal with Batman. Don’t kill me, and I’ll show you, I’ll get you a tool to fight Superman."

"And so [Batman’s] kind of stuck with him, in that way. If he kills him, or gets rid of him, then he’s screwed himself."

Leaked storyboards for Snyder's two Justice League sequels made no mention of The Joker, so it appears he was added only during those 2020 reshoots. Still, it meant fans finally got to see the DCEU's Batman and Harlequin of Hate share the screen and that, at least, was appreciated. 

Check out  Snyder's Vero posts below.

Spike101
Spike101 - 3/19/2024, 8:06 AM
Nice 👌 just keep kicking the can down the street that little bit longer! For me it’s still a real shame it was decided to reboot the world of DC and start all over again…
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/19/2024, 8:09 AM
Isn't that the girl from The Ring?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/19/2024, 8:19 AM
More food for the cult.

I was initially in the camp for liking Snyder, but his recent stuff on why Batman should kill mixed with his under whelming Rebel moon part 2 trailer (looks more like suckerpunch 2) is just a bit much.

I'll probably watch it RM 2 when it arrives, but i wish he'd go back to his zombie stuff. It was his best work.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/19/2024, 9:06 AM
@UniqNo - ditto, the man has a good and fun handle on the zombie genre. If he just kept playing around there I think he'd be better off. Army of the Dead > Rebel Moon.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/19/2024, 9:14 AM
@RedFury - Yeah, and he clearly planted some seeds there to expand on the universe.
Wild theory, but i feel his rebel moon is going to somehow going to link to it.
Canon108
Canon108 - 3/19/2024, 8:19 AM
Jesus, go away already...
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/19/2024, 8:19 AM
Damn....3 years already...
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/19/2024, 8:20 AM
Haters gonna hate, but the Snyder Cut was epic and awesome! Just wish it wasn't only in 4:3 aspect ratio.
Blergh
Blergh - 3/19/2024, 8:51 AM
@IAmAHoot - should be in 16x16p
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2024, 8:59 AM
@IAmAHoot - It was ok. Better than the theatrical cut for sure, but still an incredibly flawed movie. Could have easily trimmed that 4 hours down to 3 by cutting out the stupid Norwegian singing women, Lois getting coffee in slow motion five times during the movie, and a bunch of other useless scenes.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 3/19/2024, 8:21 AM
I still can't believe I wasted 4 hours of my life watching this piece of trash.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 3/19/2024, 8:37 AM
@EskimoJ - I saw this elsewhere. ATJ is a good actor but I’m more concerned with what direction they are going to take Bond into next. I feel like the franchise needs a switch up. I think a futuristic sci-fi setting or period piece could work much like the last Kingsman film (also featuring Johnson) could also work. Imagine Bond working for the MI6 during the 1st world war against the Nazis. Anyway let’s wait and see what this reboot does with the character.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 3/19/2024, 8:29 AM
As a fan of Synder and of the DCEU even I have to admit this is overkill. Everyone including fans and haters are done.
Justice was served we got the cut. I liked the film, vast improvement from the theatrical version but four hours was not necessary at all. At least 30 minutes needed to be cut. For this reason alone I haven’t watched it properly since it was released. It doesn’t have enough reply value for me which is why I prefer to watch MOS & BvS ultimate edition because they are shorter lol.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 3/19/2024, 8:35 AM
User Comment Image
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/19/2024, 8:49 AM
Worst casting, costumes, and stories in a superhero movie series of all time.

James Gunn, please save DC!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/19/2024, 8:52 AM
I enjoy all Snyder films on some level. The Snyder Cut was cool. Felt like a comic I would have enjoyed as a teenager in the 90s brought to life, just needed more pouches and bigger hair.

I think people who actively troll Snyder posts are kinda unwell. I dont patrol posts of directors i dont like to hate on them lol seems like yall are just bored and nostalgic for the fix you got from the Martha days.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 3/19/2024, 8:54 AM
Something is seriously wrong with that guy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/19/2024, 9:04 AM
We never saw this in the Snyder Cut.

Could he be teasing a Snyder Cut of the Snyder Cut? This time with the Green Lanterns at the end instead of Martian Manhunter.

#ReleastTheSnyderCutOfTheSnyderCut
#RestoreTheMustache

