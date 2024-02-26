AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY Loses Title As MCU Overhaul Enlists New THUNDERBOLTS And THE FANTASTIC FOUR Writers
AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY Loses Title As MCU Overhaul Enlists New THUNDERBOLTS And THE FANTASTIC FOUR Writers
OptimusCrime - 2/26/2024, 12:07 PM
Oh Josh...

Stfu😉
SirDuckAlot - 2/26/2024, 12:09 PM
Where the [frick] is Venom? They did that character dirty multiple times.
OptimusCrime - 2/26/2024, 12:41 PM
@SirDuckAlot - probably not on the list because theres a piece of the symbiote already in the MCU hinting Venom already gets a shot in the MCU
MCUKnight11 - 2/26/2024, 12:12 PM
Pretty much everyone. Saved you a whole article right there.
AmySabadini - 2/26/2024, 12:13 PM
Josh, by suggesting that Kraven the Hunter needs a "second chance", you have admitted, many months in advance, that you have already decided that 'Kraven The Hunter' is a bad film. Nice job admitting, for a change, that your petty biases are 100% predetermined.

Do better.
Webster614 - 2/26/2024, 12:25 PM
@AmySabadini - I think it's safe to say most of the CBM fans have concluded, without seeing it, that Kraven is gonna be an epic disaster.
AmySabadini - 2/26/2024, 12:37 PM
@Webster614 - If you are not the type to keep an open mind, concerning a film you have not seen, that is your business. Josh has the audacity to claim to be an impartial film "critic" and pundit. Therefore, he MUST be held to a higher standard; a standard he fails to meet on the site Every Single Day.
TheFinestSmack - 2/26/2024, 12:16 PM
...Josh...
SheepishOne - 2/26/2024, 12:20 PM
It's going to be a while before people forget about Morbin' time, but I think Venom and Carnage can be saved. And I still can't believe Marvel Studios didn't push harder on Sony not making a Kraven movie. Kraven is such a great character and would fit perfectly into the MCU.
AlexCorvis - 2/26/2024, 12:23 PM
Josh saying Kraven needs a 2nd chance before the movie comes out.

Peak reporting there, buddy.
Webster614 - 2/26/2024, 12:27 PM
@AlexCorvis - I mean... be honest with yourself... what gives you any inclination the movie is going to be any good?
AlexCorvis - 2/26/2024, 12:29 PM
@Webster614 - That's not the point.

The guy has told us in the past that we're too negative on movies (especially The Marvels) and we need to do better.

Yet, he relentlessly buries The Flash and Madame Web, before implying Kraven will be crap (which it probably will be).

Just pointing out how much of a hypocrite he is.
Evansly - 2/26/2024, 1:27 PM
@AlexCorvis - Is there an article where he states that? I haven't seen the Marvel's so I avoided most of those threads but have seen that mentioned by a few users so I'd love to see it
JustAWaffle - 2/26/2024, 12:23 PM
Josh sees a character not in the MCU
Batmangina - 2/26/2024, 12:29 PM
In the words of Abraham Lincoln - POST MORE [frick]ING LISTICLES GODDAMMIT!!!
WhatIfRickJames - 2/26/2024, 12:32 PM
This article needs a second chance.

Wait, never mind, it will get one in 4-6 months when he reposts it
PapaSpank54 - 2/26/2024, 12:41 PM
They did Venom better than Carnage. Really dropped the ball with him at every level.
WakandaTech - 2/26/2024, 12:50 PM
Which MCU?

The Historic successful Phase 1-3 or the Dumpster Fire Disaster that has been Phase 4 & 5
MarvelousMarty - 2/26/2024, 12:53 PM
Most of these sh*t characters are better then the current MCU characters.
Oberlin4Prez - 2/26/2024, 12:58 PM
Considering how well the MCU us going of late, idk if anyone should suggest they start throwing stones in their own glass house.
TheLobster - 2/26/2024, 1:01 PM
Venom: Let There Be Carnage was god awful and much worse than the first Venom film which is saying A LOT.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/26/2024, 1:05 PM
@TheLobster -


Has Andy directed anything good? The guy sucks as a director. He needs to stop💁
FlopWatchers5 - 2/26/2024, 1:01 PM
Sony is a quality studio with decades of hits and perfecting character studies. They truly get the essence of characters and the spirit of mythology.

The MCU needs their crown jewels not the other way around.

Kraven will be even better and once production starts on MW 2, Sony will have even more notes to pull from.
marvel72 - 2/26/2024, 1:06 PM
What about Venom? It's not rocket science.

