8 Movies And TV Shows Which Need To Be A Priority For Marvel Studios When The Multiverse Saga Ends

8 Movies And TV Shows Which Need To Be A Priority For Marvel Studios When The Multiverse Saga Ends

With Marvel Studios racing toward the Multiverse Saga's conclusion, we're taking a look at the movies and TV shows which should be a priority for them heading into the next era of MCU storytelling...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Oct 23, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

When Bob Chapek was calling the shots at Disney, Marvel Studios became all about quantity over quality. That led to a lot of character introductions but, with Bob Iger back in charge and the MCU on the right track...well, many of them have fallen by the wayside.

Various movies and TV shows we expected to see before Avengers: Secret Wars haven't happened and, simply put, there's no longer any room for them before the Multiverse Saga ends.

In this feature, we're taking a look at 8 big - or small - screen projects we'd like to see prioritised in the next wave of MCU storytelling (likely the "Mutant Saga"). From sequels to team-ups, there's an undeniably exciting mix here.

To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

8. Young Avengers

Marvel-Young-Avengers-copy

There's simply not enough time to assemble the Young Avengers before Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, those movies can still establish them as one of the MCU's new superhero teams heading into the next Phase.

They won't be that "young" by then, of course, though that concept always had a limited lifespan outside of the comics. 

A movie like this gives Marvel Studios the chance to do something with Hawkeye, America Chavez, Cassie Lang, Ms. Marvel, Wiccan, Ironheart, Patriot, and more Phase 4/5 characters who have been largely overlooked following their respective introductions. 
 

7. Midnight Sons

Xjeu-Af-AFcc-N9n-H4-Zz-Rkd-Q6

It's been more than 5 years since Blade was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, though a lot of people seem to forget that we've had a pandemic and a Hollywood strike in that time.

Regardless, Marvel Studios is clearly struggling to get this movie off the ground so heading straight to Midnight Sons, a supernatural Avengers, of sorts, might be what's best for Eric Brooks and several other MCU characters.

Agatha Harkness, Black Knight, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Moon Knight, and among those we'd like to see factor into this team-up. When that's done, perhaps the Blade reboot will finally follow. 
 

6. World War Hulk

Read-These-Comics-After-She-Hulk-Culture-copy

We know next year's Captain America: Brave New World will introduce Red Hulk and, if recent rumours are correct, The Leader is responsible for President Ross' monstrous transformation. 

Rumblings of a World War Hulk (or World War Hulks) project have persisted for years. What we're hoping is that the next Captain America movie will set the stage for Samuel Sterns to create a new wave of Hulks, making Bruce Banner's nightmare a reality. 

The Hulk teaming up with She-Hulk, Skaar, Red Hulk, and Amadeus Cho to take on The Leader's twisted army sounds like one heck of an event to us in the post-Secret Wars MCU.
 

5. The Legendary Star-Lord

Screenshot-2024-10-23-at-16-51-50-copy

James Gunn is attempting to fix the DCU so won't return to Marvel Studios. Fortunately, Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol. 3 ended by introducing a new version of the team and promised we'd see the Legendary Star-Lord again, so let's get to it. 

It's about time Chris Pratt's Peter Quill took centre stage in a solo adventure, though we certainly wouldn't say no to a cameo appearance from the other Guardians. 

This feels like a great event series for Disney+ and a fun way to continue Star-Lord's story on Earth. Heck, this could even be combined with that long-awaited Nova series. 
 

4. X-Men

FRM5j-Pe-VEAAv1-n

This is obvious, yes, but Marvel Studios needs to kick off the next Saga of storytelling with an X-Men reboot. From there, a whole slate of spin-offs can follow (Hugh Jackman or not, it's time for another Wolverine movie). 

Every fan of these characters will have a different take on which mutants should be highlighted and whether their story should begin with the "First Class" or an established team of heroes. Does it take place in the X-Mansion or Krakoa? These are the questions we're all asking right now. 

Honestly, though, something along the lines of X-Men '97 really wouldn't go amiss. 
 

3. Shang-Chi 2

Shang-Chi-copy

Had plans for Kang the Conqueror not fallen apart (for a multitude of reasons), we might have already seen Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time by now. And yes, chances are the Ten Rings were once meant to be linked to a Kang Variant. 

With Destin Daniel Cretton busy working on Spider-Man 4, there's no way we'll see a Shang-Chi sequel before the Multiverse Saga ends. 

Once it does, this character needs to step back into the spotlight. He's bound to show up in the next Avengers movies, of course, but the martial arts badass deserves a solo outing...alongside the new Iron Fist, perhaps?
 

2. Scarlet Witch

1-9-XQlc5ayl-KL7l4-Ox7a-Srg

If social media scoopers are to be believed, the Scarlet Witch will return in the next Avengers movies under the spell of Doctor Doom. Once that's all played out, it's high time for Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Wiccan, and Speed to reunite. 

This could be a Disney+ series but, at this stage, the Avenger deserves her own feature. Elizabeth Olsen is phenomenal as this character and, regardless of who she's surrounded by, it needs to be her story.

What's the endgame here? The Scarlet Witch vanquishing Mephisto and getting her happy ending would be our preferred option.
 

1. Deadpool 4

Deadpool-Wolverine-Trailer-Culture-copy

Ryan Reynolds has been playing Deadpool since 2016 (heck, it's 2009 if you want to count X-Men Origins: Wolverine). With that in mind, we may end up bidding farewell to him - and Earth-10005 - in Avengers: Secret Wars

However, if the box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine guarantees anything, it's that Wade Wilson will likely live to fight another day.

Deadpool 4 should absolutely be a priority for Marvel Studios; the question is, what should that movie look like? It's going to be tough topping what we saw earlier this summer, but Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe sure has a nice ring to it...
 

Jenna Ortega Rumored To Be In Talks For Marvel Cinematic Universe Role
Related:

Jenna Ortega Rumored To Be In Talks For Marvel Cinematic Universe Role
Every 2025 Marvel Studios And DC Studios Movie Ranked From Least To Most Anticipated
Recommended For You:

Every 2025 Marvel Studios And DC Studios Movie Ranked From Least To Most Anticipated
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/23/2024, 12:13 PM
Josh please add Ms Marvel season 2....be for real bro
Goldboink
Goldboink - 10/23/2024, 12:51 PM
@Malatrova15 -

User Comment Image
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/23/2024, 12:16 PM
As a marvel casual who rarely goes to their films anymore the only project I would be excited for is a midnight sons.
Blade, ghost rider, and the punisher [frick]ing shit up would be awesome!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/23/2024, 12:21 PM
Young Avengers might happen an no one will watch it. They are better off resolving the twins storyline in Vision and be done with it. Shang Chi 2 isn't happening. It wasn't happening anyway but Simu Liu just Brie Larsoned himself. Guy is an asshole.

I think we are getting one movie (Probably Spidey 4) between the Avengers movie and thats it. I wish they were doing Doctor Strange but I think they will just fold in Clea/Strange and the incurrsions into Doomsday.

Marvel isn't taking anymore chances on unknown properties. They have three high risk movies next year. They are trying to get to Doomsday. Cap4 almost has no chance. 1) Because no one cares about Sam 2) Because they reshot it so many times, the budget is almost impossible for it to be a success.

Thunderbolts has no juice and FF is always kind of a risky IP. I don't like Pedro as Reed and I think his take on Reed is an awkward nerd as opposed to the morally gray, complex super genious.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 10/23/2024, 12:47 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - did you not see the massive love the thunderbolts trailer got
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/23/2024, 1:12 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - "Simu Liu just Brie Larsoned himself. Guy is an asshole."

You guys are so [frick]ing sensitive. I didn't even know what you were talking or what I should be mad about so I looked it up, and then watched the clip. Now I'm rolling my eyes at you.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/23/2024, 12:35 PM
Midnight Sons should be a high priority after they blew it with Blade, not only that but bringing back other supernatural characters like Werewolf By Night, Elsa Bloodstone, and Moon Knight.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 10/23/2024, 1:00 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Throw the real Moon Knight in there and this jumps up to my top spot. Add Ghost Rider and Man Thing
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/23/2024, 12:40 PM
Young Avengers sounds perfect for the small screen and Disney+

theater experiences use to take advantage of superhero powers and try to wow you with them. If they cant wow me then why even put it on the big screen. I also think thats why shows like She Hulk fail, because her, Hulk and Abomination are larger than life characters if put in context with the realistic setting they introduced with the first ironman but in the show u forget that cuz the mcu is treated so goofily now and they didnt really do nothing with her being a Hulk, all the fights and villains were treated like jokes, each and every single one.. the idea of a Hulk must really be that toxic to disney
nibs
nibs - 10/23/2024, 12:44 PM
who wants a scarlet witch movie? who is interested in more from the character at this point. plus she murdered like 1000 people and then died in the last one lol. but yea #2 anticipated ok
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 10/23/2024, 12:59 PM
@nibs - my hand is raised. Her and Bucky are my favorite stories in the MCU, so more Witch the better!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/23/2024, 12:49 PM
I'm all about the War World Hulk. Seeing Hulks going up against each other will be awesome.
HULK hasn't had a good tumble since Norton was Bruce Banner.

X-Men obviously needs to be priority number 1
Forthas
Forthas - 10/23/2024, 12:49 PM
I think Eternals 2 should be in that list. It was an underrated film and there are a lot of things they could do with the franchise which if done right would potentially create an Avengers level event film.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 10/23/2024, 12:58 PM
@Forthas - same. I actually did like the movie. Wasn't the best it could have been, but definitely want a number 2.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/23/2024, 12:54 PM
I haven’t been a fan of hulk since he became fully self aware as hulk, I want him to be the last resort cannon ball they clear the area and run before they deploy. The team should be a little afraid of him. I think they made it into a joke too quick and then they made him smart hulk way too quick.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/23/2024, 1:04 PM
All of these except for X-Men should happen BEFORE the Multiverse Saga ends.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/23/2024, 1:06 PM
For example, the Young Avengers should already be formed before Doomsday, if rumors of Wanda being with Doom are true.

No more legacy characters after Secret Wars. Classic characters recast.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder