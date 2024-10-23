8 Movies And TV Shows Which Need To Be A Priority For Marvel Studios When The Multiverse Saga Ends

When Bob Chapek was calling the shots at Disney, Marvel Studios became all about quantity over quality. That led to a lot of character introductions but, with Bob Iger back in charge and the MCU on the right track...well, many of them have fallen by the wayside. Various movies and TV shows we expected to see before Avengers: Secret Wars haven't happened and, simply put, there's no longer any room for them before the Multiverse Saga ends. In this feature, we're taking a look at 8 big - or small - screen projects we'd like to see prioritised in the next wave of MCU storytelling (likely the "Mutant Saga"). From sequels to team-ups, there's an undeniably exciting mix here. To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

8. Young Avengers There's simply not enough time to assemble the Young Avengers before Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, those movies can still establish them as one of the MCU's new superhero teams heading into the next Phase. They won't be that "young" by then, of course, though that concept always had a limited lifespan outside of the comics. A movie like this gives Marvel Studios the chance to do something with Hawkeye, America Chavez, Cassie Lang, Ms. Marvel, Wiccan, Ironheart, Patriot, and more Phase 4/5 characters who have been largely overlooked following their respective introductions.



7. Midnight Sons It's been more than 5 years since Blade was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, though a lot of people seem to forget that we've had a pandemic and a Hollywood strike in that time. Regardless, Marvel Studios is clearly struggling to get this movie off the ground so heading straight to Midnight Sons, a supernatural Avengers, of sorts, might be what's best for Eric Brooks and several other MCU characters. Agatha Harkness, Black Knight, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Moon Knight, and among those we'd like to see factor into this team-up. When that's done, perhaps the Blade reboot will finally follow.



6. World War Hulk We know next year's Captain America: Brave New World will introduce Red Hulk and, if recent rumours are correct, The Leader is responsible for President Ross' monstrous transformation. Rumblings of a World War Hulk (or World War Hulks) project have persisted for years. What we're hoping is that the next Captain America movie will set the stage for Samuel Sterns to create a new wave of Hulks, making Bruce Banner's nightmare a reality. The Hulk teaming up with She-Hulk, Skaar, Red Hulk, and Amadeus Cho to take on The Leader's twisted army sounds like one heck of an event to us in the post-Secret Wars MCU.



5. The Legendary Star-Lord James Gunn is attempting to fix the DCU so won't return to Marvel Studios. Fortunately, Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol. 3 ended by introducing a new version of the team and promised we'd see the Legendary Star-Lord again, so let's get to it. It's about time Chris Pratt's Peter Quill took centre stage in a solo adventure, though we certainly wouldn't say no to a cameo appearance from the other Guardians. This feels like a great event series for Disney+ and a fun way to continue Star-Lord's story on Earth. Heck, this could even be combined with that long-awaited Nova series.



4. X-Men This is obvious, yes, but Marvel Studios needs to kick off the next Saga of storytelling with an X-Men reboot. From there, a whole slate of spin-offs can follow (Hugh Jackman or not, it's time for another Wolverine movie). Every fan of these characters will have a different take on which mutants should be highlighted and whether their story should begin with the "First Class" or an established team of heroes. Does it take place in the X-Mansion or Krakoa? These are the questions we're all asking right now. Honestly, though, something along the lines of X-Men '97 really wouldn't go amiss.



3. Shang-Chi 2 Had plans for Kang the Conqueror not fallen apart (for a multitude of reasons), we might have already seen Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time by now. And yes, chances are the Ten Rings were once meant to be linked to a Kang Variant. With Destin Daniel Cretton busy working on Spider-Man 4, there's no way we'll see a Shang-Chi sequel before the Multiverse Saga ends. Once it does, this character needs to step back into the spotlight. He's bound to show up in the next Avengers movies, of course, but the martial arts badass deserves a solo outing...alongside the new Iron Fist, perhaps?



2. Scarlet Witch If social media scoopers are to be believed, the Scarlet Witch will return in the next Avengers movies under the spell of Doctor Doom. Once that's all played out, it's high time for Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Wiccan, and Speed to reunite. This could be a Disney+ series but, at this stage, the Avenger deserves her own feature. Elizabeth Olsen is phenomenal as this character and, regardless of who she's surrounded by, it needs to be her story. What's the endgame here? The Scarlet Witch vanquishing Mephisto and getting her happy ending would be our preferred option.

