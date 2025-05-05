Bad News For Marvel And DC As Donald Trump Vows To Place 100% Tariffs On Films Produced Outside The U.S.

President Donald Trump has announced plans to implement a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside of Hollywood, and that's very bad news for Marvel Studios, DC Studios, and filmgoers in general...

By JoshWilding - May 05, 2025 04:05 AM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

President Donald Trump has set his sights on the entertainment industry, vowing to place a "100% tariff" on any movies coming into the U.S. 

Sharing the news on his Truth Social platform, the Commander in Chief said, "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States."

"Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!"

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands," Trump continued. "WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!"

Shortly after Trump was elected, Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight were named as "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood. It's unclear how such tariffs would be enforced or who would foot the bill.

The general consensus among Hollywood insiders is that this would devastate the film industry, drastically reducing the number of films and TV shows produced worldwide. 

While many studios take advantage of foreign tax breaks to shoot Hollywood productions, they typically take American workers with them, so this will reduce jobs, not increase them. As with most tariffs, the American people would also suffer most, with the cost of theater tickets potentially doubling, along with streaming service costs and the like. 

In a C-SPAN interview, Trump elaborated on his plans for Hollywood: 

"What they’ve done is other nations have been stealing the movies, the moviemaking capabilities from the United States. I’ve done some very strong research over the past week, and we’re making very few movies now. Hollywood is being destroyed. Now, you have a...grossly incompetent governor that allowed that to happen, so I’m not just blaming other nations, but other nations have stolen our movie industry. If they’re not willing to make a movie inside the United States, then we should have a tariff on movies that come in. And not only that, governments are actually giving big money. They’re supporting them financially. That’s sort of a threat to our country in a sense."

Avatar: Fire and Ash was shot in New Zealand, while Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will both film in the UK this year. Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled for a UK shoot, and DC Studios plans to shoot the majority of its blockbusters in the country, including the in-production Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Last month, Trump placed a 10% tariff on all goods that come into the U.S. from outside countries. As a result, America faced an imminent recession, leading to the President placing a 90-day pause on almost all of them, except for tariffs levied against China. As a result, the stock market rebounded. 

As one producer told Deadline, "It’s insane. So U.S. companies can only make U.S. films? James Cameron can’t make Avatar overseas? Who pays the tariffs? Leading independent distributors would all be out of business if it’s them."

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/5/2025, 4:52 AM
😬😬 there goes the Chinese box office
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/5/2025, 5:41 AM
@JurassicClunge - it will be a matter of time that China will not need Hollywood at all

With Ne Zha 2, they can already compete with Pixar, Disney. Sony and Dreamworks. Other countries might get CoCo Animation's services for cheap and in high quality
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/5/2025, 4:58 AM
They're being produced abroad because it's cheaper, there's incentives and less tax. It's been happening since at least Lord of the Rings being shot in New Zealand 25 years ago. At least.

The American movie industry is stuck between a rock and a hard place. So instead of imposing 100% tariffs and making it even harder for them, why not match the offer given by other countries?
Give Hollywood more incentives, tax breaks, make things financially easier for Hollywood.

Because if all you're doing is making it hard all around then that's one surefire way to destroy the industry for good and then guess what? It's the Ne Zha cinematic universe and nothing else.

Pope-assed Sith mother[frick]er.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/5/2025, 5:27 AM
@ObserverIO - Exactly right. It will cut jobs, at least in the beginning.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/5/2025, 5:44 AM
@ObserverIO - why cant they think of that right? Unless they have colluded with studios and whatnot.

And +1 for mentioning the bestest best animated movie of all time 😄
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/5/2025, 5:02 AM
"Strong research"??
Orange fella's a complete moronic loon.
Well done, USA, you voted in the most despised man on the planet.

Hopefully Disney and Viacom can shut that shit down quickly.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/5/2025, 5:33 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - Hey he knows all about it he's been researching ALL WEEK! LMAO!!!
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 5/5/2025, 5:03 AM
lmao
User Comment Image
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 5/5/2025, 5:06 AM
What nonsense. I’m an American studio and I want to make a movie set in London so what would I do now? Not film in London? Film in Cleveland and pretend it’s London? Film on a fake London set? It would literally put American movies at a competitive disadvantage. Every other country could just film on location. Want to make a World War 2 movie? Florida looks just like Iwo Jima. Globetrotting spy movie? Maybe he can play baccarat at an Oklahoma casino and scuba dive in Lake Michigan. That would be just as fun and exotic.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/5/2025, 5:10 AM
Why doesn’t he enlist his “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood - Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone - to start fixing the issue. I thought that was why he selected them; can’t be for their oh so successful recent Hollywood outputs…
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/5/2025, 5:18 AM
Indefensible nonsense, again. Stupid,evil,fat,ugly, lying,cheating,game show host
V
V - 5/5/2025, 5:20 AM
Where are the MAGAets now? I'm sure you guys love this right? This is great for the country and will stop the National Security threat of .... *checks notes ... movies LOL. If there isn't some sort of process of Mr. Cheetos receiving a kickback to except studios the Fraud in Chief is just trying to tank another industry.
Kannon
Kannon - 5/5/2025, 5:47 AM
@V - probably sleeping bc they have jobs
XelCorp
XelCorp - 5/5/2025, 5:21 AM
Oh lawd will this go into effect before secret wars is finished filming????
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/5/2025, 5:26 AM
@XelCorp - trump was one of the chairs not yet reveleaded
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 5/5/2025, 5:34 AM
Let's see if he has the balls to tackle down the shenanigans that is "Hollywood Accounting". I don't think even he can do it, since there are VERY powerful people and corporations behind all that tax dodging and money laundering.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/5/2025, 5:36 AM
Ne Zha 2 doesnt need the US lolz
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 5:42 AM
What a Moron…

I really hope this does not go into effect.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 5/5/2025, 5:43 AM
Finally a way to end the zombied Simpsons.

And, you know, almost all animated shows in the US since they're mostly outsourced to Korea.

