China Confirms Plan To Reduce Hollywood Movie Imports; THUNDERBOLTS* Release Now Uncertain

China Confirms Plan To Reduce Hollywood Movie Imports; THUNDERBOLTS* Release Now Uncertain

The China Film Administration has now confirmed plans to "moderately reduce" the number of Hollywood films the country imports in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

We recently reported that Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* was set to hit Chinese theaters on April 30, but it's looking like the movie's release may no longer go ahead.

According to Bloomberg, at least two major Chinese media outlets posted an identical set of measures that authorities are said to be considering as a means to hit back at the latest tariff threats from President Donald Trump, including levies on American farm goods and a ban on Hollywood movies.

The possible measures, attributed to "unidentified people familiar with the matter," were:

Suspending China-US cooperation on fentanyl-related issues

“Significantly” increasing tariffs on US agricultural products, such as soybeans and sorghum

Banning the import of US poultry

Imposing curbs on US services with China

Reducing or banning the import of US films

Investigating the intellectual property benefits of US companies operating in China

Now, The China Film Administration (CFA) has confirmed that plans are in place to "moderately reduce" the amount of American films it imports. A CFA spokesperson says that this is a response to the US government's decision to “abuse tariffs on China” and that the situation “will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favourability towards American films.”

The statement continues: “We will follow market rules, respect the audience’s choice, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported. China is the world’s second-largest film market. We have always adhered to a high level of opening up to the outside world and will introduce more excellent films from the world to meet market demand.”

On Wednesday, Trump increased tariffs on China to 125 percent, and China responded with tariffs of 84 percent on American goods earlier today.

As for Thunderbolts*, THR notes that "China’s Film Bureau had just approved on Monday Disney and Marvel’s Thunderbolts for a theatrical release on April 30," but "it’s now unclear whether that release will go forward."

Even if the movie does hold on to its spot, it might well end up being the last major superhero movie to release in China for a while. Exhibitors are said to be "optimistically awaiting positive news about other upcoming U.S. releases."

Though Hollywood movies aren't as popular as they once were in China, top U.S. tentpoles can still generate substantial revenue in the region. Avatar: The Way of Water made $246 million at the China box office in 2022, and Warner Brothers and Legendary Entertainment’s A Minecraft Movie opened to an impressive $14.7 million last weekend.

THUNDERBOLTS* Featurette May Tease An Iconic Location From The Comics And Reveals More Action-Packed Footage
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Featurette May Tease An Iconic Location From The Comics And Reveals More Action-Packed Footage
Thought Downey's Doom Looked Bad? 7 More MCU Villain Designs That Infuriated Comic Book Fans
Recommended For You:

Thought Downey's Doom Looked Bad? 7 More MCU Villain Designs That Infuriated Comic Book Fans

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/10/2025, 10:31 AM
A built in excuse for when the movie flops. Blame that lost $2 million from China as the big reason why it doesn't make $300 million WW.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/10/2025, 10:48 AM
@JacobsLadder - that's not the case by any means. This is because they're tired of diaper don
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/10/2025, 10:32 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/10/2025, 10:32 AM
That's a big box office market down the drain for a lot of movies that need the revenue.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/10/2025, 10:48 AM
@IAmAHoot - If China is banning Hollywood movies...then Hollywood will have to keep movies in theaters longer to make more money.. Right?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/10/2025, 10:33 AM
Well , this is gonna suck for the film industry even more given the domestic B.O isn’t doing too hot either right now…

However correct me if I’m wrong but Hollywood films in China haven’t been doing that great for awhile now since they have been pumping up their own film industry moreso right?.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/10/2025, 10:35 AM
Americans are getting everything they deserve and more with this clown. He got voted in solely based on being a bigot, and now the very people who voted him in are getting kicked the worse.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/10/2025, 10:38 AM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/10/2025, 10:41 AM
Damn, Thunderbolts would have made bank in China since there are no black dudes in the marketing.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/10/2025, 10:47 AM
James Cameron on his way to broker a side deal to classify Avatar 3 as a Canada/New Zealand co production.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/10/2025, 10:48 AM
Ne Zha 2 becoming the 5th highest earner of all time with little to no help from the rest of the world proves that China is an even more powerful market than we already think.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/10/2025, 10:49 AM
China doesn't even need Hollywood movies anymore. If Ne Zha 2 shows anything, they're more than willing and capable of making successful movies for their own audience

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder