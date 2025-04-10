China Confirms Plan To Reduce Hollywood Movie Imports; THUNDERBOLTS* Release Now Uncertain

We recently reported that Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* was set to hit Chinese theaters on April 30, but it's looking like the movie's release may no longer go ahead.

According to Bloomberg, at least two major Chinese media outlets posted an identical set of measures that authorities are said to be considering as a means to hit back at the latest tariff threats from President Donald Trump, including levies on American farm goods and a ban on Hollywood movies.

The possible measures, attributed to "unidentified people familiar with the matter," were:

Suspending China-US cooperation on fentanyl-related issues

“Significantly” increasing tariffs on US agricultural products, such as soybeans and sorghum

Banning the import of US poultry

Imposing curbs on US services with China

Reducing or banning the import of US films

Investigating the intellectual property benefits of US companies operating in China

Now, The China Film Administration (CFA) has confirmed that plans are in place to "moderately reduce" the amount of American films it imports. A CFA spokesperson says that this is a response to the US government's decision to “abuse tariffs on China” and that the situation “will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favourability towards American films.”

The statement continues: “We will follow market rules, respect the audience’s choice, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported. China is the world’s second-largest film market. We have always adhered to a high level of opening up to the outside world and will introduce more excellent films from the world to meet market demand.”

On Wednesday, Trump increased tariffs on China to 125 percent, and China responded with tariffs of 84 percent on American goods earlier today.

As for Thunderbolts*, THR notes that "China’s Film Bureau had just approved on Monday Disney and Marvel’s Thunderbolts for a theatrical release on April 30," but "it’s now unclear whether that release will go forward."

Even if the movie does hold on to its spot, it might well end up being the last major superhero movie to release in China for a while. Exhibitors are said to be "optimistically awaiting positive news about other upcoming U.S. releases."

Though Hollywood movies aren't as popular as they once were in China, top U.S. tentpoles can still generate substantial revenue in the region. Avatar: The Way of Water made $246 million at the China box office in 2022, and Warner Brothers and Legendary Entertainment’s A Minecraft Movie opened to an impressive $14.7 million last weekend.