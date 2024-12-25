Every Marvel Studios And DC Studios Movie And TV Show Confirmed To Be Released In 2025

2024 has been a mixed bag for comic book movies, though Deadpool & Wolverine went a long way in making up for the disappointment caused by Joker: Folie à Deux and Kraven the Hunter, for example. For Marvel Studios, 2025 will still see the release of 10 big and small screen titles both in theaters and on Disney+ (courtesy of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation) as we race towards the end of the Multiverse Saga. As for DC Studios, it's going to be a slightly more low-key 365 days, though the one movie and TV show we're getting promise to be huge for the new DCU. Now, as this year winds down, we thought it would be a good time to remind you of everything heading our way in 2025. That includes details on what to expect and when you'll see them. To find out what's on the way, simply click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

11. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29) In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots. Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) serves as the Disney+ TV show's Head Writer. The cast, meanwhile, is led by Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Hugh Dancy, Kari Wahlgren, Zeno Robinson, and Paul F. Tompkins are also rumoured to appear.



10. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14) In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his MCU debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind - a returning Leader - has the entire world seeing red. Julius Onah directs Captain America: Brave New World, and the movie also stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.



9. Daredevil: Born Again (March 4) In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner and the 9-episode series sees Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd direct episodes.



8. Thunderbolts* (May 2) Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The movie will be directed Jake Schreier. Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. There were some big casting changes before shooting began, with Geraldine Viswanathan and Lewis Pullman replacing Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun as characters thought to be Songbird and almost certainly The Sentry (a.k.a. "Bob").



7. Ironheart (June 24) Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos). The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.



6. Superman (July 11) Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide next summer. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. We also expect Milly Alcock to show up as Supergirl.



5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. WandaVision's Matt Shakman helms the movie from a script he worked on with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires. Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later came on board for a final polish.



4. Eyes of Wakanda (August 6) Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artefacts. Eyes of Wakanda is their story. Few official details beyond that have been revealed, though Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, previously said, "[It], more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU. This a story about Wakandan history." "It's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok," the executive added.



3. Peacemaker Season 2 (August) Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast which includes the returning Cena alongside Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear. Teasing his role as Rick Flag Sr., Grillo recently said, "I go from being boots on the ground badass to now being in charge, which enables me then to find out the truth about my son because now I can see things that I couldn't see before. And, it just makes my passion for revenge even stronger..."



2. Marvel Zombies (October 3) Marvel Zombies reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. While not confirmed, we believe it takes place in the same reality as that What If...? episode. When plans for Marvel Zombies were revealed, character art revealed that a team consisting of Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Yelena Belova, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Katy will clash with undead Variants of Ikaris, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, Ghost, and Captain America. Amazing Spider-Man comic book writer Zeb Wells created the show which will be directed by What If...?'s Bryan Andrews.

