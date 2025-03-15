Jenna Ortega Comments On Possible Marvel Studios Role... While Revealing That She Already Made Her MCU Debut

Jenna Ortega Comments On Possible Marvel Studios Role... While Revealing That She Already Made Her MCU Debut

Jenna Ortega has addressed recent rumors that she might be in line for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while reminding fans that she has actually already made her MCU debut...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 15, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Thanks to breakout roles in the Scream revival, Netflix's Wednesday and last year's Beetlejuice sequel, Jenna Ortega is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, so it didn't come as much of a surprise when rumors started doing the rounds online that she is being courted by Marvel Studios.

A couple of different scoopers have reported that Ortega is being considered for a big Marvel Cinematic Universe role, though we were never given any indication of which character she might have been eyed for.

Of course, even if Marvel is interested, there's no guarantee that the Death of a Unicorn star will bite - especially since she already made her MCU debut, and it doesn't sound like she had the most positive experience with the studio!

Though she only appeared on screen very briefly, Ortega played the Vice President's daughter in 2023's Iron Man III.

"I did it once," Ortega told ET when asked if a Marvel Studios role might be in her future. "It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I'm in Iron Man 3 for a quick second, I take up the frame ... And I'm the Vice President's daughter."

Ortega's Death of a Unicorn co-star Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the MCU, then chimed in and joked that Marvel might have planted the seed all those years ago and laid the groundwork for Ortega's big return.

"They even took my name away," Ortega responded. "But I just... I count that and move on."

Yeah, it really doesn't sound like Ortega has much interest in suiting-up to play a Marvel Comics character. Maybe we'll see her in the DCU at some point instead?

Did you recall that Ortega appeared in Iron Man III? You can check out the latest trailer for Death of a Unicorn below.

Death of a Unicorn is a 2025 American comedy horror film written and directed by Alex Scharfman. It stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn, causing them to be hunted down by its parents. Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant appear in supporting roles.

Death of a Unicorn had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Festival on March 8, 2025, and is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States by A24 on March 28, 2025.

THE DARK KNIGHT Composer Hans Zimmer On Why He's Turned Down Marvel: You Want Me To Do Minor Characters?
