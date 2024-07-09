Marvel Fan Edit Will Give You A New Appreciation For The MCU's Action Scenes

Marvel Fan Edit Will Give You A New Appreciation For The MCU's Action Scenes

Much has been said about Marvel Studios' CG-heavy final acts over the years, but an amazing new fan edit might just give you a new appreciation for the MCU's action scenes. Check it out after the jump...

Marvel Studios has frequently been criticised for a formulaic approach to its movies, with even the most grounded story - Black Widow, for example - ending with a CG-heavy action sequence. 

However, a talented Marvel fan - Gugga Leunnam - on YouTube has created a jaw-dropping sizzle reel piecing together many of the MCU's best action scenes...and this might just give you a newfound appreciation for them!

Seamlessly transitioning from one sequence to the next, it shows just how incredibly choreographed these moments are.

Honestly, Marvel Studios might want to consider hiring this guy as it's an awesome hype package; whether it's watching Iron Man, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, or Captain America, it's hard not to get excited to think about these characters assembling in one of the upcoming Avengers movies after checking this thing out. 

You can watch Leunnam's clever MCU edit in the player below. 

Much has been said over the years about how much freedom Marvel Studios gives filmmakers when it comes to action. Lucrecia Martel was among those eyed to helm Black Widow and claimed, "What they told me in the meeting was 'We need a female director because we need someone who is mostly concerned with the development of Scarlett Johansson's character.'"

"They also told me, 'Don’t worry about the action scenes, we will take care of that.' I was thinking, well, I would love to meet Scarlett Johansson but also, I would love to make the action sequences."

Eternals director Chloé Zhao later disputed that when she said, "From day one, Marvel said, 'Here are the tools we use. We need your version. We don’t want three different movies we want your movie.' They would be there to help me because I’ve never used these tools."

"I would probably say that the myth is not quite true and I think I’m not the only filmmaker who would say that. My God, for a year and a half, three times a week for a couple hours a day, I was sitting in front of a big screen making decisions for every detail of how visual effects could look in the real world."

"I drew stick figures and storyboards manually for all the scenes, including all the visual effects scenes," the Oscar winner added. "I boarded action scenes. I had incredible filmmakers and artists to help me realize these things."

What do you think about the MCU's action scenes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

HermanM
HermanM - 7/9/2024, 6:56 AM
Awesome. MARVEL pre endgame understood story and character and has always done well with action. That golden trinity is what made them what they were.
Unites
Unites - 7/9/2024, 7:05 AM
@HermanM - Yeah, the problem is that they expanded too much and introduced way too many new characters after Endgame. They should have gone for three or four new pillars and for the next phases. The franchise is in need of clear faces, like Iron Man and Thor.

My picks would have been: Captain America (for the spy-thriller side of the MCU), Captain Marvel (for the cosmic side), Doctor Strange (for the magical side) and Spider-Man (for the street-level side).

Keep series like Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther more on the side and let them cross over for the big event movies.

Projects like Eternals, Moon Knight, and Echo shouldn't have been made. They shoudl have introduced those characters after Secret Wars. The same for America Chavez and Ironheart.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/9/2024, 6:57 AM
Slow news day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 7:03 AM
@clintthahamster - it’s only 7 am in the states right now so the day has barely even started lol
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/9/2024, 7:35 AM
@TheVisionary25 - But it's noon in the UK, where I think most of the writers are based.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 7:43 AM
@clintthahamster - true lol but America is where most of the entertainment news comes from

U.S.A!!.

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/9/2024, 8:11 AM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/9/2024, 6:58 AM
That was impressive. Give the guy a job!
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/9/2024, 7:01 AM
@S8R8M - seen stuff like this for YEARS. This nothing new. I've seen this edit transitions a thousand times on YT.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/9/2024, 7:01 AM
This isn't news
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/9/2024, 7:03 AM
The kinda edit only a true fan can make.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 7:09 AM
That was very cool!!

Eternals has some underrated action scenes man…

Obviously the third act fight with Ikaris is great but even the one in Druig’s commune is fun too , especially the sequence in which he takes on Kro!!.

?si=MhMrnZG8yKklQ6-u
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/9/2024, 7:11 AM
"Seamlessly transitioning from one sequence to the next ...." It's a mess.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/9/2024, 7:19 AM
“Once upon a time, all of us was in chains
Homie still doubled down callin' us some slaves
Atlanta was the Mecca, buildin' railroads and trains
Bare with me for a second, let me put y'all on game
The settlers was usin' townfolk to make 'em richer
Fast-forward, 2024, you got the same agenda“ 🕺🏾💃🔥
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/9/2024, 7:21 AM
Where's my America Chavez Has Two Moms in Space Trilogy of films?

We need to find out how the Space Lesbian Alternate Planet Dimension managed to get Mexicans in it.

