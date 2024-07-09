Marvel Fan Edit Will Give You A New Appreciation For The MCU's Action Scenes

Marvel Studios has frequently been criticised for a formulaic approach to its movies, with even the most grounded story - Black Widow, for example - ending with a CG-heavy action sequence.

However, a talented Marvel fan - Gugga Leunnam - on YouTube has created a jaw-dropping sizzle reel piecing together many of the MCU's best action scenes...and this might just give you a newfound appreciation for them!

Seamlessly transitioning from one sequence to the next, it shows just how incredibly choreographed these moments are.

Honestly, Marvel Studios might want to consider hiring this guy as it's an awesome hype package; whether it's watching Iron Man, Spider-Man, She-Hulk, or Captain America, it's hard not to get excited to think about these characters assembling in one of the upcoming Avengers movies after checking this thing out.

You can watch Leunnam's clever MCU edit in the player below.

Much has been said over the years about how much freedom Marvel Studios gives filmmakers when it comes to action. Lucrecia Martel was among those eyed to helm Black Widow and claimed, "What they told me in the meeting was 'We need a female director because we need someone who is mostly concerned with the development of Scarlett Johansson's character.'"

"They also told me, 'Don’t worry about the action scenes, we will take care of that.' I was thinking, well, I would love to meet Scarlett Johansson but also, I would love to make the action sequences."

Eternals director Chloé Zhao later disputed that when she said, "From day one, Marvel said, 'Here are the tools we use. We need your version. We don’t want three different movies we want your movie.' They would be there to help me because I’ve never used these tools."

"I would probably say that the myth is not quite true and I think I’m not the only filmmaker who would say that. My God, for a year and a half, three times a week for a couple hours a day, I was sitting in front of a big screen making decisions for every detail of how visual effects could look in the real world."

"I drew stick figures and storyboards manually for all the scenes, including all the visual effects scenes," the Oscar winner added. "I boarded action scenes. I had incredible filmmakers and artists to help me realize these things."

What do you think about the MCU's action scenes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.