Marvel News Roundup: New FANTASTIC FOUR Set Photo, CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Promo Art, SPIDER-MAN 4 Update, And More

Understandably, all anyone wants to talk about today is that sneak peek at Marvel Television/Marvel Animation's 2025 offerings. You can watch it here, but in this article, we're bringing you a roundup of Marvel news.

We'll start with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and a new set photo that's just been posted to social media by lead star Pedro Pascal. As you can see, it features two chairs emblazoned with "Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards" and "Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm." The comic book fans among you will surely know just how important their friendship is.

With any luck, that's going to translate to the Marvel Studios reboot.

Next up is Captain America: Brave New World and a fresh look at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk courtesy of Hasbro. It's an incredible piece of imagery and that design is very loyal to the comic books.

Of course, it would be hard to get that wrong when "Thunderbolt" Ross transforms into, you know, a literal red Hulk.

We're going to leave the MCU for a moment to talk about Venom: The Last Dance. With tickets discounted on a Tuesday, it surged at the box office yesterday with a $4.7 million haul to bring its current domestic total to $58.7 million.

According to Deadline, current projections suggest the movie will remain at #1 this weekend, with a -60% drop that should see it earn around $20 million. Fortunately, Venom: The Last Dance is still overperforming overseas, though we're waiting on updated international numbers.

As we're sure you're aware, rumour has it Venom will be part of Spider-Man 4. However, there are still conflicting rumours about whether we're getting a Multiversal clash with the King in Black or a street-level adventure featuring a team-up with Daredevil.

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims, "A reliable source told me that everyone is wrong about Spider-Man 4, whatever that means."

In other words, everything we've heard so far might be wrong!

Later this evening, we'll be sharing our recap of Agatha All Along's two-part finale. In the meantime, we have a promo for the conclusion to this story which you can watch below.