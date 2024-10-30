Marvel News Roundup: New FANTASTIC FOUR Set Photo, CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Promo Art, SPIDER-MAN 4 Update, And More

We've rounded up some big Marvel news in one place today, including updates on The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Captain America: Brave New World, Spider-Man 4, Venom: The Last Dance, and Agatha All Along.

By JoshWilding - Oct 30, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Understandably, all anyone wants to talk about today is that sneak peek at Marvel Television/Marvel Animation's 2025 offerings. You can watch it here, but in this article, we're bringing you a roundup of Marvel news. 

We'll start with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and a new set photo that's just been posted to social media by lead star Pedro Pascal. As you can see, it features two chairs emblazoned with "Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards" and "Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm." The comic book fans among you will surely know just how important their friendship is. 

With any luck, that's going to translate to the Marvel Studios reboot. 

Next up is Captain America: Brave New World and a fresh look at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk courtesy of Hasbro. It's an incredible piece of imagery and that design is very loyal to the comic books.

Of course, it would be hard to get that wrong when "Thunderbolt" Ross transforms into, you know, a literal red Hulk. 

We're going to leave the MCU for a moment to talk about Venom: The Last Dance. With tickets discounted on a Tuesday, it surged at the box office yesterday with a $4.7 million haul to bring its current domestic total to $58.7 million. 

According to Deadline, current projections suggest the movie will remain at #1 this weekend, with a -60% drop that should see it earn around $20 million. Fortunately, Venom: The Last Dance is still overperforming overseas, though we're waiting on updated international numbers. 

As we're sure you're aware, rumour has it Venom will be part of Spider-Man 4. However, there are still conflicting rumours about whether we're getting a Multiversal clash with the King in Black or a street-level adventure featuring a team-up with Daredevil.

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims, "A reliable source told me that everyone is wrong about Spider-Man 4, whatever that means."

In other words, everything we've heard so far might be wrong! 

Later this evening, we'll be sharing our recap of Agatha All Along's two-part finale. In the meantime, we have a promo for the conclusion to this story which you can watch below.

mountainman
mountainman - 10/30/2024, 1:22 PM
Can we get a new buddy team up movie featuring ugly sonic, that troll looking standee of red hulk, and that weird creature from Wolfman in it?
HermanM
HermanM - 10/30/2024, 1:24 PM
Now we can alternate red/green when we smashturbate
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/30/2024, 1:45 PM
@HermanM - LMFAO...
Red's for gooning, so you can't see the blood from weeks of constant smashturbation.
Spoken
Spoken - 10/30/2024, 1:39 PM
"A reliable source told me that everyone is wrong about Spider-Man 4, whatever that means."

This scooper is one of the biggest idiots.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/30/2024, 1:41 PM
Wait so is tonight the series finale or is next week the season finale?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/30/2024, 1:45 PM
@HammerLegFoot - i was under the impression that tonight is it... but maybe im wrong
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/30/2024, 1:47 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Cause they keep saying 2 part series finale, so was last week part one and tonights part 2?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/30/2024, 1:51 PM
@HammerLegFoot - i thought it was 2 more episodes.. so a 2 part series/season finale that started tonight, and ends with next weeks episode... unless they release Both episodes tonight so that it ends before halloween and not after... idk lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/30/2024, 1:55 PM
@HammerLegFoot - @MotherGooseUPus - Wikipedia says that both episodes are scheduled to drop tonight, so it's more of a double-sized finale than a two-part finale.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/30/2024, 1:44 PM
Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps "Mayor Wilson Fisk signs a law that places any masked vigilante at risk of being arrested and detained. Mac Gargan now finally released from prison and now working for Fisk is giving an advanced suit to lure Daredevil out for the police to arrest but instead comes face to face with the dark side of Spider-Man (Symbiote suit)."

How's that for a simple street story but also alien for the sci-fi aspect of the new trilogy to eventually bring in Venom?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/30/2024, 2:03 PM
@SonOfAGif -

I like it 👍

Maybe throw black cat in there as well and we got a picture 🎥

