MARVEL STUDIOS: 8 Worst Costume Designs In The MCU That Failed To Do The Comics Justice

Marvel Studios has adapted countless comic book costumes over the years, but a handful have definitely failed to do the source material justice. These are, without a doubt, the MCU's worst costume designs.

By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2025 12:02 PM EST
There was a time when it seemed movie studios were terrified to bring comic book costumes to the big screen (look no further than the X-Men franchise for proof of that). Fortunately, Marvel Studios has changed things. 

The studio has adapted countless superhero and supervillain costumes since 2008, so it's perhaps inevitable that not all of them would be perfect. In fact, there are a handful which were downright disappointing and failed to do the comic books justice. 

In this feature, we're singling out the costume designs which, ultimately, didn't work. Some did a poor job adapting what we've seen on the page and others simply made missteps which has ensured they're unlikely to be fondly remembered by anyone. 

Marvel Studios' incredible team of concept artists and costume designers do truly amazing work so this isn't a swipe at them. With hundreds of costumes to adapt, some were always going to be better than others and these are just our least favourites.

8. Mister Fantastic

i-thought-john-krasinski-did-great-as-his-mr-fantastic-role-v0-ou51j1uhfxm91-copy

Much has been said about the "MCU-ification" of certain costumes and, if there's one trope we've had enough of, it's how "busy" certain designs are. For Mister Fantastic, that was definitely a problem in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The blue and black design looks cool in live-action but there's way too much of the latter colour on the arms and down Reed Richards' sides.

Simply put, there's too much going on and, as a result, the design becomes a little generic. Heck, take the "4" logo away and this could belong to pretty much any superhero. The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks to be a big improvement.
 

7. Thor

Thor-Love-And-Thunder-Biggest-Problem-Culture-copy

Talking of colour, here's an example of too much. We get what Marvel Studios and Taika Waititi were going for here; this design does originate in the comics, of course, but translated to live-action, it looked too goofy. 

"But that was the point," we hear many of you cry. Indeed, but in a movie where Waititi gave in to all his silliest impulses, Thor's costume was a step too far.

The helmet looked pretty good during its few seconds of screentime, at least, but let's face it...this was Thor's worst MCU costume and a real comedown after his badass look in Avengers: Endgame
 

6. Captain Marvel

post-captain-marvel-mcu-fan-theories

Was this design mostly faithful to the comics? Absolutely, but something got lost in translation. Carol Danvers' comic book uniform became just another rubber suit, losing some iconic elements in the process like her red sash. 

Avengers: Endgame was a bit of an improvement but The Marvels went a little too casual with the design and she no longer felt like the MCU's most powerful superhero, as a result. 

It feels like we've yet to see the definitive Captain Marvel suit on screen and that will hopefully be the case when Avengers: Doomsday rolls around. For now, though, we'd lump all her MCU costumes into this slide. 
 

5. Taskmaster

Taskmaster-in-Black-Widow-copy

Look, this is admittedly one of those comic book designs that's hugely challenging to adapt to live-action. Ultimately, what works on the page isn't necessarily going to translate well to screen.

Marvel Studios tried to come up with something they believed fit Black Widow's grounded tone and...let's face it, though, this wasn't a win in any way, shape, or form.

The Spider-Man video game has shown how Taskmaster can be faithfully adapted and Black Widow's take just looked goofy as hell. Thunderbolts* has made some minor improvements, and we can only hope Tony Masters shows up down the line in something better. 
 

4. Spider-Man (S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit)

spider-man-far-from-home-1557156621

If Marvel Studios wanted to give Spider-Man his black suit without heading down the Symbiote route, they could surely do better than this. Not only did it fail to hide the fact this was Spidey, it just didn't feel necessary. 

Perhaps we'd have been more forgiving if that blank circle had boasted the S.H.I.E.L.D. insignia; at least that way, it would have carried a bit more weight. As things stand, it's Peter Parker's worst MCU look...with his black suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home a close second. 

Disney owns the merchandising rights to Spidey, explaining why he's worn so many different costumes over the years. This was one action figure nobody wanted. 
 

3. Captain America

sam-wilsons-new-suit-in-captain-america-brave-new-world-v0-ko38iyc044fd1

Captain America: Brave New World has been and gone as we write this. The movie, while by no means the disaster some would have you believe, wasn't a win for Marvel Studios. However, it's Sam Wilson's costume we have the biggest issue with.

Okay, so Anthony Mackie no longer wanted to wear the cowl that's a distinctive part of this Captain America's comic book costume. The goggles on their own made him look like The Falcon in red, white, and blue, but what was the deal with the suit itself? 

Putting Sam in what was essentially the same costume as Steve Rogers did nothing to help him stand out. The white version was so much better, but in a movie meant to establish him at Cap, it looked like The Falcon was wearing his dad's clothes. 
 

2. Hulk

Prof-Hulk-Avengers-Endgamelicensingart001-copy

Smart Hulk has been nothing if not divisive and, if Captain America: Brave New World taught us anything, it's that an angry Hulk is always going to be so much more fun to watch on screen.

Bruce Banner's super suit in Avengers: Endgame just didn't click with us. Once again, it's waaaaay too busy, and while we appreciate the splashes of purple, why the heck does a Hulk need to head into battle wearing a full bodysuit? Perhaps it saved on VFX costs. 

Whatever the case may be, this gets a thumbs down and we're hoping for a major upgrade when Smart Hulk returns in Avengers: Doomsday (and that he's going to lose his temper again).
 

1. Daredevil

r7-U9lgv-Wdb-QKu-Uq-Etugn-Zx-Au-LNj

This isn't a ranking, so Daredevil's place here by no means suggests his costume design is the worst of all those listed above. It may, however, be the most disappointing of the lot. 

The season 1 finale suit wasn't the best and, when the Man Without Fear returned, subtle improvements had been made. Overall, the patches of black, presumably meant to avoid it looking like Matt Murdock is wearing a red onesie, have the same negative impact as those on Mister Fantastic's suit.

That's not the main reason it's earned a place here, though. You can thank the lack of Daredevil's iconic "DD" logo for that. Call us petty, but it should be on the suit and, as Daredevil: Born Again approaches, we hope Marvel Studios intends to make this right. 
 

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/28/2025, 12:19 PM
Taskmaster is easily my least favorite

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/28/2025, 12:22 PM
That Thor suit would be top tier if the blue was black instead.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/28/2025, 12:40 PM
@MCUKnight11 - reminds me of gold ranger with a cape
Omario
Omario - 2/28/2025, 12:27 PM
Wow. Very nitpicky here. Especially with Richard's, Captain America and Captain Marvel. No sash? Really? Maybe the lack of DD on Daredevil is get, but I like the design. Maybe slight improvements across the board, but I don't design for a living so I'll just be supportive especially since I don't think any crimes were committed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 12:27 PM
Honestly , I didn’t mind Sam’s outfit in BNW and even perhaps liked it…

I just wish there was an explanation for it rather then Sam just having it and just deciding to wear it for some reason.

In terms of Thor , Love and Thunder had his worst look and his best look imo.

SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 2/28/2025, 12:28 PM
I think the best MCU costumes designs so far have been Black Panther, Vision, Moon Knight, Cap's dark blue one in Winter Soldier, and Daredevil. The worst for me are Iron Fist and Hawkeye. They barely tried with those.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 12:34 PM
@SodaBurps -

Hawkeye got the 2000 X-Men movie treatment.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 2/28/2025, 12:49 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - He did! The poor guy looked like such a tool in his Raybans standing next to Steve and Tony. I know his classic costume might not have translated well. But I think his Ultimate look with the baclava would've worked. It's one of my favorite designs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 12:29 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Matthew Lillard cast in Daredevil Born Again Season 2.

https://deadline.com/2025/02/daredevil-born-again-season-2-casts-matthew-lillard-1236305219/
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/28/2025, 12:33 PM
It's a damn travesty with what they did with the Taskmaster design especially, even if they wanted something more grounded it just looks bad.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/28/2025, 12:35 PM
A pretty common theme is that they all are crappy characters. I don't know where the DD comes from, but the rest are shite. Reed Richards was trash in every way possible. Just sad.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/28/2025, 12:36 PM
How on earth did tnls version of task master get green lit. Heads need to roll for that
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 12:38 PM
@AllsNotGood -

?si=q4rCF6Wi2XXiwXZD
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 12:36 PM
When social engineering is valued over quality filmmaking.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 2/28/2025, 12:37 PM
Cap America
Avengers (First Movie)

No other costume need apply for worst.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/28/2025, 12:43 PM
@IronGenesis - it looked alright when he removed his helmet/mask thing.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 2/28/2025, 12:48 PM
@IronGenesis - AGREED!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/28/2025, 12:41 PM
The MCU have had shocking costumes in the past and most of these aren't any of them 🤣
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/28/2025, 12:44 PM
There are always going to be bad outfits. Not everything on the page can translate into real life.
I think Danvers suit is one of the better out of the MCU. Along with Thor before the WATITI treatment.
Where was Bucky or Zemo on this list?
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/28/2025, 12:45 PM
Captain America Avengers costume
Titania from She-Hulk
Taskmaster from Black Widow
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 12:55 PM
Nah DD ain't nowhere near as bad as those others.
DenimChicken
DenimChicken - 2/28/2025, 12:58 PM
I thought that captain marvel costume was cool. 🤷‍♂️
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/28/2025, 1:12 PM
Loki is the only one to pretty much consistently have the best costumes throughout all films

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 1:24 PM
Sam Wilson's outfit in Brave New World.

That looks nothing like Falcon's outfit.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/28/2025, 1:26 PM
Captain Marvel old costume good, new one is good too but way to dark.

MCU still has the best costumes


Best MCU costumes imo are:

Non CGI Black Panther CW suit

GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/28/2025, 1:27 PM
