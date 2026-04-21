Marvel Studios Confirmed To Return For Hall H Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

After skipping last year's event, Marvel Studios will return for San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

According to The Wrap, the studio will once again host its always impactful SDCC panel in the convention center’s Hall H, where first looks at upcoming movies and TV shows via trailers and posters are generally showcased.

This year's presentation is expected to focus on Avengers: Doomsday, but we will (hopefully) get updates on the likes of Secret Wars, Black Panther III, and the long-awaited X-Men reboot.

Marvel's Hall H panel is set to take place on Saturday, July 25.

After making massive waves with the announcement that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in 2024, Marvel was largely absent from last year’s event. While never officially confirmed, reports indicated that the main reason came down to keeping their attention on Avengers: Doomsday, which was still in production at the time.

The Wrap is also reporting that Marvel Studios will “have a large presence on the show floor in San Diego, as well as "a presence in Anaheim come D23 in August.”

We should have a better idea of what to expect from the presentation closer to the event, but a full Avengers: Secret Wars cast announcement seems likely, and we might just find out which actors will play the next generation of mutant heroes in Jake Schreier's X-Men movie.

DC Studios did have a small presence last year (Peacemaker season 2 was showcased), but there were only minor updates on Supergirl and other projects from the "Gods and Monsters" slate. We assume James Gunn, Peter Safran and co. will have a lot more to share during this year's SDCC, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

In related news, the second season of Disney+'s X-Men '97 animated series is expected to have its world premiere on June 13 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The World Premiere of ‘X-MEN ‘97’ Season 2 will be held on June 13 at the @Tribeca Film Festival in New York City!#XMen97 Season 2 hits Disney+ this June. pic.twitter.com/60Y1Wtk70K — CinXperience (@CinXperience) April 21, 2026

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.