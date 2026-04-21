Marvel Studios Confirmed To Return For Hall H Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Marvel Studios Confirmed To Return For Hall H Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Though this was to be expected after the studio missed out on last year's event, we now have confirmation that Marvel will return for its traditional Hall H panel at SDCC 2026...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 21, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

After skipping last year's event, Marvel Studios will return for San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

According to The Wrap, the studio will once again host its always impactful SDCC panel in the convention center’s Hall H, where first looks at upcoming movies and TV shows via trailers and posters are generally showcased.

This year's presentation is expected to focus on Avengers: Doomsday, but we will (hopefully) get updates on the likes of Secret Wars, Black Panther III, and the long-awaited X-Men reboot.

Marvel's Hall H panel is set to take place on Saturday, July 25.

After making massive waves with the announcement that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in 2024, Marvel was largely absent from last year’s event. While never officially confirmed, reports indicated that the main reason came down to keeping their attention on Avengers: Doomsday, which was still in production at the time.

The Wrap is also reporting that Marvel Studios will “have a large presence on the show floor in San Diego, as well as "a presence in Anaheim come D23 in August.”

We should have a better idea of what to expect from the presentation closer to the event, but a full Avengers: Secret Wars cast announcement seems likely, and we might just find out which actors will play the next generation of mutant heroes in Jake Schreier's X-Men movie.

DC Studios did have a small presence last year (Peacemaker season 2 was showcased), but there were only minor updates on Supergirl and other projects from the "Gods and Monsters" slate. We assume James Gunn, Peter Safran and co. will have a lot more to share during this year's SDCC, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

In related news, the second season of Disney+'s X-Men '97 animated series is expected to have its world premiere on June 13 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Marvel Studios Has Laid Off Director Of Visual Development Andy Park, One Of The MCU's Architects
Related:

Marvel Studios Has Laid Off Director Of Visual Development Andy Park, One Of The MCU's Architects
Disney Lays Off More Than 1,000 Staff Members, Gutting Marvel's Visual Development Team
Recommended For You:

Disney Lays Off More Than 1,000 Staff Members, Gutting Marvel's Visual Development Team

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/21/2026, 12:02 PM
I've been trying to get Comic-Con tickets for almost 10 years. Even during covid it was impossible. Now I'm sure as hell not going to get one
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/21/2026, 12:04 PM
@bobevanz - Tickets get bought up by bots so fast, that combined with server issues has made it difficult for a while now
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/21/2026, 12:39 PM
@bobevanz - guess depends where you live I can tickets there not big ones like New York there medium size ones feel bad you may never experience know what comic con is like fun experience not buy comics see celebrities comic cons have no celebrities are very small and aisles are so empty you can drive your car through them but ones with celebrities are very crowded feels concert with cosplayers
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/21/2026, 12:08 PM
Waste of money.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/21/2026, 12:40 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - depends what you go there for what reason you want to go
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/21/2026, 12:10 PM
Haven't been to comic con in nearly 10 years. Its gotten way too expensive and the actual comics element gets overshadowed. NY Comic Con is still decent and I'll do that every few years or so.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2026, 12:21 PM
Cool!!.

I think the presentation will largely be focused on Doomsday tbh (they might mention Spidey since it comes out a week or so after SDCC but that’s about i feel)…

I don’t think we’ll get any Marvel Television stuff during SDC since they tend to save those projects mainly for NYCC it seems but if so then it’ll likely be a seperate panel.

Otherwise , maybe we get some updates on projects such as BP 3 and hopefully a main cast reveal for X-Men at the end so fingers crossed!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2026, 12:24 PM
So KANG IS BACK as matilde paddington martines once said : I KANG BREATHE!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2026, 12:35 PM
“Official” upcoming MCU projects right now…

Punisher:One Last Kill

Spider Man:Brand New Day

X-Men 97 S2/S3

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man S2/S3

VisionQuest

Avengers:Doomsday

Daredevil: Born Again S3

Avengers :Secret Wars

Wonder Man S2

I know BP 3 & X-Men are “in development” but not listing them until they are concrete.

I also don’t see them announcing projects to that are very early in development anymore since it could just potentially lead to egg on their face if they don’t happen like Kang Dynasty etc.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder