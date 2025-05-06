Marvel Studios Expected To Make A Big Change To Streaming Content After VISION; Updates On X-MEN & BLADE

We've known that Marvel Studios was in the process of implementing a "quality over quantity" mandate for a while now, particularly when it comes to the amount of Disney+ shows being produced.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Kevin Feige has come to feel that the MCU is a "no new fans club," and has "told his Marvel Studios colleagues that watching every new Marvel TV show [and] film had started to feel more like homework than entertainment."

It's difficult to argue with this line of thinking. While more casual viewers would likely be able to follow the movies well enough if they hadn't watched the Disney+ shows, there are certain plot points and character motivations, etc, that they simply wouldn't pick up on.

At any rate, it sounds like the studio is planning to make some big changes when it comes to how much connectivity between big and small screen MCU content we'll be seeing in the future.

In his latest newsletter, Jeff Sneider shares what he's heard about Marvel's new strategy, and he believes that going forward, "the upcoming Vision series will be the last Marvel series to feature major characters from the movies."

"Oh, you’ll get mentions of major characters, just like how Spider-Man (the Peter Parker version) was referenced in Daredevil: Born Again, during a speech where newly elected mayor Wilson Fisk mentions a “man who dresses in a spider outfit” while condemning costumed vigilantes.

There are going to be a whole lot more references like that in Marvel shows, but look for those shows to continue to be based around characters like Wonder Man, who arrives new to the MCU on Disney+ in December, rather than Vision, a big-screen character whom audiences are accustomed to paying to see."

In addition to Vision Quest (or whatever they end up calling it), Marvel has Ironheart, Wonder Man, a second season of Daredevil: Born Again and some animated shows on the way, but it'll be interesting to see what other projects are announced as post-Avengers: Doomsday shows.

Sneider also shared some updates on two long-awaited reboots, and it sounds like both Blade and X-Men are still without directors. The former isn't too surprising following the recent news that Marvel has shelved the Daywalker's next solo outing for the time being, but we've been hearing that Marvel was zeroing in on a director for X-Men for a few months at this stage.