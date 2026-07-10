MCU Rumor Roundup: Avengers: Doomsday BTS "Problems", BND Ad May Hint At Sadie Sink's Role, & More - Spoilers

MCU Rumor Roundup: Avengers: Doomsday BTS &quot;Problems&quot;, BND Ad May Hint At Sadie Sink's Role, & More - Spoilers

In this latest rumor roundup, we have more details on the supposed behind-the-scenes issues causing problems for Avengers: Doomsday, a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day theory, and more...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Earlier this week, John Campea reported that the post-production process for Avengers: Doomsday might not be going particularly smoothly, and he has now shared some additional details.

On the latest edition of his YouTube show, Campea said he'd heard that directors Joe and Anthony Russo and their crew weren't "finding the movie in the edit."

"Apparently, when they shot the movie, everything felt great, everything looked great... but now that they're editing, they're discovering some issues."

Possibly in an attempt to keep all bases covered, Campea did add that another well-placed source reached out and said, "That's not what I heard."

So, this might be a complete nothing burger, but it is worth noting that this isn't the first time we've heard that Doomsday might not be coming together as well as Marvel Studios had hoped.

At the end of the day, all that matters is what winds up on screen this December.

Possible spoilers follow.

Next, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Doomsday will feature "cameos of characters from the Thor franchise" (not the first time we've heard this), and: "Without spoiling it, I'll say Doctor Doom has a kill in the movie that is SHOCKING for a Disney movie."

We assume he's referring to Doom killing Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's son as revenge for the death of his own family, but considering that rumor has been out there for a while, is there a chance the villain will take out another character in a surprisingly brutal fashion?

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said that he has also heard that Black Panther 3 will introduce a mutant character, but he was told it will not be Magneto. This theory seems to have originated with a previous rumor that Denzel Washington will play a new take on the Master of Magnetsim. Sneider adds that it "could be Storm."

Finally, a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day McDonald's Mexico advert has been shared online, and there's speculation that the brief commercial may hint at the identity of Sadie Sink's character.

The ad shows a young girl with red hair surrounded by a pink energy glow running through the restaurant. A stretch? Absolutely, but previous BND tie-in marketing and merchandise have suggested that Sink might be playing Jean Grey, so there might be something to it.

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/10/2026, 10:06 AM
At this point, I really don't see who else Sink would be playing. With this and the Funko Pop that was leaked a while back, where she also had pink energy/powers waving around her head. I guess we'll find out in 3 weeks, but seems pretty well in the bag at this point she's playing Jean IMO. As far as the Doomsday rumor... I don't know how much weight to put in this. Isn't the point of an edit to piece together/"find" the movie so to speak? I am insanely pumped for it in December, but really holding Marvels feet to the flame as far as bringing back the old feeling of excitement and spectacle of the MCU
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/10/2026, 10:24 AM
@JabbaTheSus - Dude, that “Funko Pop toy” was prank made by a YouTuber. He made a whole video explaining that he used AI to alter an image of a Christine Palmer toy from MoM.

Here is a video of him explaining:

https://www.tiktok.com/@andresnavytiktok/video/7649169091386789141
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/10/2026, 10:40 AM
@JabbaTheSus - Also, the girl in the ad is brunette. The aura around her is crimson-colored rather than pink, which is likely to represent Spider-Man’s costume as she has his powers.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/10/2026, 10:54 AM
@JabbaTheSus - I don't want to burst your bubble, but Google "The Persuader".
Granted it would be no big deal to Swamp him out with Jean AND the fact that she has supposedly signed up for 3 more movies AFTERWARDS really does lend to the fact she COULD be Jean. But then again...
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/10/2026, 10:56 AM
@Gnostic - ah true enough, I missed that I guess. Well either way, we'll see in 3 weeks
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/10/2026, 10:57 AM
@BiffDitko - Yea I looked into it a week or 2 ago. Very possible. It's pretty wild tbh that her role hasn't fully leaked or been revealed. My bet is either at Comic-Con or they'll just fully wait for the movie.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/10/2026, 11:04 AM
@BiffDitko - Her having a 5-picture rumor from MyTimeToShineHello (who we know is mostly full of shit). Kevin Feige said that they don’t lock actors into long contractual obligations anymore. The actor for Crossbones also had a 7-picture deal.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/10/2026, 10:11 AM
Doom killing Steve and Peggy’s son would be a colossal mistake. That’s dark when horror films do it and a bridge to far that WILL 100 percent turn many main stream audiences off
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/10/2026, 10:14 AM
Wow, great breaking story, Campea. The movie is both not good and good according to your two different, made up, non-existent sources.
Orphix
Orphix - 7/10/2026, 10:14 AM
Maybe it's Peggy who gets bumped off?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2026, 10:22 AM
@Orphix - certainly could be possible.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/10/2026, 10:24 AM
@Orphix -
Disney are dumb and they think they need to be dark/edgy like DC were so the rumors point to Doctor Doom killing Steve Rodger's son.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/10/2026, 10:26 AM
Boy, I always wanted to see RDJ return as a villain who murders a baby.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2026, 10:37 AM
@Feralwookiee -

Like me, that baby is half Hispanic. How will Hollywood spin this horrific race crime? Is it time for burning, looting, and rioting? No.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/10/2026, 10:31 AM
“previous BND tie-in marketing and merchandise have suggested that Sink might be playing Jean Grey”

That was a prank made by a YouTuber. He made a whole video explaining that he used AI to alter an image of a Christine Palmer toy from MoM. Here is a video of him explaining it:

https://www.tiktok.com/@andresnavytiktok/video/7649169091386789141

Also, that girl is a brunette. The aura around her is crimson rather than pink, which is likely to represent Spider-Man’s costume as she has his powers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2026, 10:34 AM
So Campea’s “scoop” is possibly a nothingburger…

User Comment Image

Also I get if some don’t want Doom killing Steve’s kid in this but it would certainly be shocking and not safe which you or atleast the people who complain about the movies being safe have to commend as a big & bold swing!!.

Plus , anyone who dies in this movie has a possibility of being resurrected in SW or beyond so not a big deal imo.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/10/2026, 10:52 AM
As far as Sink's role in "Brand New Day" is concerned: anybody remember the time that The Punisher and Spidey fought Tombstone and a MUTANT with mind control based powers called "THE PERSUADER"? I remember, and Pepperidge Farm remembers too.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/10/2026, 10:58 AM
@BiffDitko - The villain of the movie seems to be a composite character inspired by multiple Spider-Man villains. Mainly Carrion (William Allen) and the Queen (Ana Soria). The latter is also a mutant.

The outfit also seems to be inspired by Gabriel Stacy’s Kindred costume. He was also a hooded mystery villain who wore a green jacket.

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