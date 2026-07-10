MCU Rumor Roundup: Avengers: Doomsday BTS "Problems", BND Ad May Hint At Sadie Sink's Role, & More - Spoilers

Earlier this week, John Campea reported that the post-production process for Avengers: Doomsday might not be going particularly smoothly, and he has now shared some additional details.

On the latest edition of his YouTube show, Campea said he'd heard that directors Joe and Anthony Russo and their crew weren't "finding the movie in the edit."

"Apparently, when they shot the movie, everything felt great, everything looked great... but now that they're editing, they're discovering some issues."

Possibly in an attempt to keep all bases covered, Campea did add that another well-placed source reached out and said, "That's not what I heard."

So, this might be a complete nothing burger, but it is worth noting that this isn't the first time we've heard that Doomsday might not be coming together as well as Marvel Studios had hoped.

At the end of the day, all that matters is what winds up on screen this December.

Possible spoilers follow.

Next, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Doomsday will feature "cameos of characters from the Thor franchise" (not the first time we've heard this), and: "Without spoiling it, I'll say Doctor Doom has a kill in the movie that is SHOCKING for a Disney movie."

We assume he's referring to Doom killing Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's son as revenge for the death of his own family, but considering that rumor has been out there for a while, is there a chance the villain will take out another character in a surprisingly brutal fashion?

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said that he has also heard that Black Panther 3 will introduce a mutant character, but he was told it will not be Magneto. This theory seems to have originated with a previous rumor that Denzel Washington will play a new take on the Master of Magnetsim. Sneider adds that it "could be Storm."

Finally, a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day McDonald's Mexico advert has been shared online, and there's speculation that the brief commercial may hint at the identity of Sadie Sink's character.

The ad shows a young girl with red hair surrounded by a pink energy glow running through the restaurant. A stretch? Absolutely, but previous BND tie-in marketing and merchandise have suggested that Sink might be playing Jean Grey, so there might be something to it.

¿Eso que se ve es una telaraña? 👀🕸​



¡Es Spider-Man: Un Nuevo Día, en la Cajita Feliz de McDonald's! 🕷️️🍟 Ven por la tuya. ​



No te pierdas #SpiderManUnNuevoDía exclusivamente en cines, julio 29 pic.twitter.com/dSmAYG5sqB — McDonald's México (@McDonaldsMexico) July 9, 2026

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.