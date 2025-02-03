MCU Rumor Roundup: BLADE Gets A New Villain, No Origin Story For The X-MEN, NOVA Casting Update, And More

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have intel on plans for Blade's villains, the fact the X-Men are unlikely to get an origin story in the MCU, and updates on Deadpool, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and more.

With the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to be released tomorrow and Captain America: Brave New World less than two weeks away (not to mention Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man streaming on Disney+), February is shaping up to be an exciting month for the MCU.

In our latest rumour roundup, we're kicking things off with an update on Marvel Studios' long-delayed Blade movie. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Lilith is still part of the project but will be joined by a "newly added male villain."

She notes that the studio is still searching for a director and is "expected to finalize one soon."

The biggest update we have for you today relates to the upcoming X-Men reboot. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the idea in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU is for them to have no origin story because, like Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, they'll already have been around and are active as a superhero team. 

He's also said Spider-Man will have a huge role in Avengers: Doomsday, though Doctor Doom is expected to be "very much the lead" because...well, it's Robert Downey Jr.! 

As for Deadpool and Wolverine, they'll reportedly make a cameo appearance in Doomsday before playing a "big role" in Secret Wars

Richtman has also shared a couple of familiar updates, including the fact Strange Academy could shoot as soon as 2026 and that Marvel Studios remains open to casting a person of color as the MCU's Richard Rider in Nova

Finally, he notes that while Ghost Rider is expected to factor into Doomsday, there's no word on whether Nicolas Cage is reprising the role or whether a new actor will be cast as Johnny Blaze. Ryan Gosling remains a firm fan favourite. 

Asked last year about getting the seal of approval from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige after previously expressing interest in playing Ghost Rider, Gosling said, "This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, 'I would like this,' all the lights go off."

Pushed on whether there's been any real movement on that front, the actor responded, "I don't know."

When Emily Blunt interjected and said she didn't expect him to sign up for a superhero project, the Academy Award nominee told her, "I would love to, it would be amazing. Come be in Ghost Rider."

Let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the usual place.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 11:36 AM
Is Blade's villain Water?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/3/2025, 12:10 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Nahh. Corrosion.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/3/2025, 11:47 AM

Blade, the Midnight Sons, & the Avengers vs. Dracula.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 12:02 PM
Midnight Sons versus a proper Dracula and dozens of female vampires would be tight!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/3/2025, 12:11 PM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/3/2025, 12:17 PM
@KennKathleen -

Winner of the creepy Ellen Eliot Page lookalike contest?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/3/2025, 11:51 AM
Xmen is just so ripe for Kevin to botch in so many different ways and it's the one IP he simply cannot afford to fumble.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/3/2025, 11:53 AM
Just Made Drácula the main baddie in Avenger
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/3/2025, 11:59 AM
I was rewatching No Way Home this weekend, and Jacob Batalan as Ned Leeds should absolutely be involved in Strange Academy. He's a damn treasure.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 12:06 PM
@Clintthahamster - him being part of the ensemble could be cool.

I have liked him and Ned as a character!!.

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 2/3/2025, 12:01 PM
No for Nic Cage. Give me somebody else to play Johnny Blaze.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/3/2025, 12:26 PM
@Order66 - Are you nuts? It's the multiverse saga!
Order66
Order66 - 2/3/2025, 12:02 PM
Make Dracula the main villain for Blade and Lilith the mini boss.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 12:04 PM
Tom Hardy as Johnny Blaze?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 12:06 PM
If the X-Men thing is true then good , that’s exactly how it should be done imo!!.

Doing a soft reboot allows them the chance to integrate not just the X-Men that have always been there aswell as the FF…

One could then say then why not have just waited after Secret Wars to introduce the FF and that’s valid but this way , they are able to do something very different with the team that hasn’t been done before on screen such as the retro futuristic 60’s setting which fans have wanted to an extent , it gives the film a fresh feel to reintroduce audiences to these characters again before moving onto more “classic” stuff hopefully.

Hell , this way you could introduce new characters or elements you weren’t able to do from the onset aswell such as an established Oscorp etc.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/3/2025, 12:20 PM
Hey, we don't have any Avengers anyone wants to see, lets just make an RDJ Doom movie. Throw the FF in there. People will love it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/3/2025, 12:27 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - We really need the Avengers back. Not old-assed expensive out of retirement Avengers either. Reboot and recast.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/3/2025, 12:32 PM
@ObserverIO - Totally agree. I thought the perfect way to do it is recast and have them fight along side a version of the OG Avengers that never went back in time. When battleoworld is over, the recasted versions are the 616 Avengers. Kind of like they did with Miles in the comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 12:22 PM
Off Topic:

@JoshWilding

Captain America: Brave New World clip

?si=JGfPaLKVdFKX8fsV
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/3/2025, 12:35 PM
I’d rather the X-Men roll into the 616 already established. I still think the perfect intro story line is Giant Sized X-Men(add Sinister as the main villain and swap Wolverine with Kitty, Pyslocke, Gambit, Rouge or Bishop-if they handle him like 97 did.

If not that then I’d be cool with them adopting the Lee/Claremont lineup from the 90’s X-Men series.

That being said I think they absolutely should also do a prequel First Class show on D+ with teen versions of the OG team and have them battle some of the more obscure retro villain like the original BotherHood and maybe even the Hellfire Club

I want the 616 x-men to focus on more of the mutant special ops side of the team rather than focusing on the school and younger students. The First Class show would be the perfect way to introduce the latter and show that more fun side of the X-Men.

They then can parlay that vibe into later projects that adopt more the 21st century version of the team and the school.

