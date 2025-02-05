MCU Rumor Roundup: Mephisto's Hotel Inferno, WORLD WAR HULK, MOON KNIGHT Plans, Animated STRANGE ACADEMY, More

We've already brought you some pretty exciting rumours today (including major new details on The Fantastic Four: First Steps) and, in this roundup, you'll find lots of noteworthy MCU updates.

These come our way from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, and we'll start with news on the Young Avengers/Champions. As suspected, Marvel Studios is going with the latter name because these heroes, well, aren't that young. It's said that Kate Bishop will lead the team, with S.A.B.E.R. and Nick Fury possibly involved in assembling the next generation of Avengers.

Fury supposedly has tabs on many young heroes, including Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Ironheart, Cassie Lang, America Chavez, Wiccan, Speed, Skarr, and Amadeus Cho.

There's no mention of Hulkling, though the site explains he's likely to be a big part of the "Annihilation" arc and, down the road, a storyline involving Wiccan. Marvel Studios also has no immediate plans to introduce the Sam Alexander version of Nova (the time for Skrulls to be villains, meanwhile, may have come and gone).

On to World War Hulk, Perez insists a movie is in development and believes the story could play out on Battleworld. He seems to think news will come our way before Comic-Con in July and has heard we'll see Joe Fixit...somewhere.

Daredevil: Born Again is still reportedly setting up an eventual meeting with Spider-Man (likely post-Avengers: Secret Wars at this point), while Strange Academy and Power Pack may be animated projects, not live-action!

On the supernatural side of the MCU, Perez says to "look up Memento, American Horror Story: Hotel and 'Ei8ht' from Treehouse of Horror XXXIV" for a better idea of what's in store for us in Moon Knight season 2. And yes, we may finally get to see Marc Spector battle Raoul Bushman.

The biggest rumour relates to Mephisto. It's previously been said that the villain would be revealed as the owner of Avengers Tower, only for the Thunderbolts* trailer to confirm Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has set up base there.

To that, Perez notes, "The idea is to get Hotel Inferno into the MCU. You can kind of get the idea of what they want to do to the MCU for the next Supernatural Saga if you compare it to what’s going on now in Marvel Rivals with Midtown."

For those of you who may not realise, that was a demonic skyscraper created by Mephisto as his base of operations in a Hellish Las Vegas...if he manages to take over the Big Apple (and Perez says The Hood isn't done after Ironheart), then he may choose to transform The Avengers' old base.

