MCU Rumor Roundup: Mephisto's Hotel Inferno, WORLD WAR HULK, MOON KNIGHT Plans, Animated STRANGE ACADEMY, More

In this latest MCU rumour roundup, we share intel on World War Hulk, who will lead the Champions, plans for Mephisto, Moon Knight season 2, Strange Academy, and more. You can find a full breakdown here...

By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

We've already brought you some pretty exciting rumours today (including major new details on The Fantastic Four: First Steps) and, in this roundup, you'll find lots of noteworthy MCU updates. 

These come our way from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, and we'll start with news on the Young Avengers/Champions. As suspected, Marvel Studios is going with the latter name because these heroes, well, aren't that young. It's said that Kate Bishop will lead the team, with S.A.B.E.R. and Nick Fury possibly involved in assembling the next generation of Avengers. 

Fury supposedly has tabs on many young heroes, including Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Ironheart, Cassie Lang, America Chavez, Wiccan, Speed, Skarr, and Amadeus Cho. 

There's no mention of Hulkling, though the site explains he's likely to be a big part of the "Annihilation" arc and, down the road, a storyline involving Wiccan. Marvel Studios also has no immediate plans to introduce the Sam Alexander version of Nova (the time for Skrulls to be villains, meanwhile, may have come and gone).

On to World War Hulk, Perez insists a movie is in development and believes the story could play out on Battleworld. He seems to think news will come our way before Comic-Con in July and has heard we'll see Joe Fixit...somewhere. 

Daredevil: Born Again is still reportedly setting up an eventual meeting with Spider-Man (likely post-Avengers: Secret Wars at this point), while Strange Academy and Power Pack may be animated projects, not live-action! 

On the supernatural side of the MCU, Perez says to "look up Memento, American Horror Story: Hotel and 'Ei8ht' from Treehouse of Horror XXXIV" for a better idea of what's in store for us in Moon Knight season 2. And yes, we may finally get to see Marc Spector battle Raoul Bushman.

The biggest rumour relates to Mephisto. It's previously been said that the villain would be revealed as the owner of Avengers Tower, only for the Thunderbolts* trailer to confirm Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has set up base there. 

To that, Perez notes, "The idea is to get Hotel Inferno into the MCU. You can kind of get the idea of what they want to do to the MCU for the next Supernatural Saga if you compare it to what’s going on now in Marvel Rivals with Midtown."

For those of you who may not realise, that was a demonic skyscraper created by Mephisto as his base of operations in a Hellish Las Vegas...if he manages to take over the Big Apple (and Perez says The Hood isn't done after Ironheart), then he may choose to transform The Avengers' old base.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section.

WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 2/5/2025, 3:39 PM
Do any of these “credible” scoopers ever come out and say “Whelp, I was wrong about this, this and this one”, or is the narrative always “Marvel must’ve changed plans during development”?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 3:45 PM
@WruceBayne - the latter if I’m not mistaken

They are just get on whatever bandwagon it seems like Avengers Tower was first FF then Norman ,then Mephisto until it was revealed that Valentina owns it now.

It just feels like throwing enough shit out there that you’ll be right about something eventually
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/5/2025, 3:40 PM
I think I have marvel fatigue. I just don't care anymore
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 2/5/2025, 3:46 PM
@Nonameforme - Probably the wrong website for you to spend your time on then.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/5/2025, 4:26 PM
@BreakTheCode - probably not
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 2/5/2025, 3:43 PM
“On the supernatural side of the MCU, Perez says to ‘look up Memento, American Horror Story: Hotel and 'Ei8ht' from Treehouse of Horror XXXIV’ for a better idea of what's in store for us in Moon Knight season 2”

Anyone got any guesses or knowledge what that means?
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/5/2025, 3:53 PM
@ReverseFlasher - Memento makes it sound like it's gonna be non-linear in its presentation and how it presents time. "Ei8ht" was a parody of mindhunter/se7en/fincher-esque crime thrillers. Not sure about AHS though
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/5/2025, 3:52 PM
Mephisto really shouldn't be this hard to crack. If Marlowe, Goethe and J. Michael Straczynski could pull it off, I'm sure someone in Hollywood could too
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/5/2025, 3:52 PM
Just catsvPablo luie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 3:56 PM
If true then Power Pack and Strange Academy being animated projects (tv show or movies) seems like the right direction imo then going live action since if they are successful , you could just cross them over into that medium if need be.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Hotel Inferno could be cool in the MCU…

Have it be a neutral ground for all the supernatural heroes & villains in that universe to come together at like Papa Midnite’s club in Keanu Reeves’s Constantine.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 2/5/2025, 4:02 PM
I actually think it would be very within the style of the MCUs humor to have the team in universe called the Young Avengers and have one of them complain that they are all over 21 lol and even several movies in and all the way up to their final appearance in the MCU have them called the Young Avengers and have one of them be like "You realize we're older now than Nick Fury was then when he founded the Avengers, yet you still call us Young Avengers" lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 4:12 PM
On Marvel Studios World War Hulk, Perez insists a movie is in development and believes the story could play out on Battleworld.

He seems to think news will come our way before Comic-Con in July.

User Comment Image

Related Headlines
