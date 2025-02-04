MCU Rumor Roundup: THE FANTASTIC FOUR Trailer Description, Red Hulk's Screentime, Sharon Carter's Future, More

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands a few hours from now but a description of the long-awaited teaser is already doing the rounds online (and it sounds like we're in for a treat).

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the sneak peek is only 1:43 and opens in the 4:3 aspect ratio before expanding to look more cinematic. Shots of New York City make it clear this is a different reality and the powers of Marvel's First Family are showcased individually, with Johnny Storm even going into "his full 'Flame On' form."

And, while we don't see Franklin Richard or the Silver Surfer, Galactus is put front and centre.

Meanwhile, we have more from The Cosmic Circus, including an intriguing update on plans for Pym Particles in the MCU. The site explains, "There will be others seeking to abuse the potential of those Pym Particles, since they are now available publicly, for their gain."

"It really isn’t that big of a major storyline in it of itself, but rather part of a larger storyline, kind of like how DODC has about 70-80% control of Stark technology and will eventually become the government’s response to mutants later on post-Secret Wars," the report adds, potentially suggesting the Department of Damage Control will use Stark technology to create Sentinels.

The piece also hints at Blade news being on the horizon (we'll believe it when we see it at this point) and suggests there's some truth to Red Hulk only appearing in 4 minutes of Captain America: Brave New World.

Finally, we have an update on Sharon Carter. She hasn't been seen since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a surprise when the Disney+ series set her up as the MCU's Power Broker. Despite that, it sounds like there are plans in place for the character we first met in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"We’re going to explore a particular network that already exists in the MCU, but works in the shadows," the site explains, "and it’s a network that ties The Black Widows, the US Government, the DODC, the New York Criminal Enterprise, the Ten Rings and multiple fun villains that have yet to step out from the shadows."

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.