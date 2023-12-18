POLL: Vote For Your Most Anticipated Marvel/DC Movie Or TV Show Set For Release In 2024!

While it would be unfair to say 2023 has been a disaster for Marvel and DC, it hasn't exactly been a good year for the superhero genre either.

Yes, we've had some critical and commercial hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Loki season 2; unfortunately, the many disappointments - what a year it's been for the DCEU - have overshadowed them and led to talk of "superhero fatigue."

While this genre still has plenty of life left in it, 2024 is going to be a big test. With only one MCU movie on the way, and a single "Elseworlds" DC title, Sony Pictures has the chance to steal the show with, uh, some Spider-Man spin-offs that don't include the web-slinger.

On the small screen, there are live-action and animated projects set in a multitude of different realities, including one (Creature Commands) which promises to be our first glimpse into a whole new universe.

With all of that in mind, we're now asking you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to chime in and pick your most anticipated Marvel and DC movies and TV shows of 2024. You can only choose one, so we know this won't be easy!

We've included confirmed and rumoured projects heading our way next year, so there are heaps of exciting options. Are you counting down the days to the Merc with the Mouth's team-up with Wolverine or does the Clown Prince of Crime's return overshadow those two Marvel icons? Heck, perhaps some of you are far more invested in exploring the Spider-Verse alongside Madame Web.

In terms of television, we have the final season of Superman & Lois along with a return to Matt Reeves' Bat-verse in The Penguin. On the MCU side, Agatha Harkness is gearing up to make her return, but only after 2024 kicks off with Echo, a TV-MA adventure in the same vein as Netflix's Daredevil.

There are those doing their utmost to wish superheroes out of existence, but these larger-than-life icons aren't going the way of the Western quite yet! Now, you can make your voices heard to prove that.

There's a great deal to be excited about, that's for sure, and you can read our recent ranking by clicking here. Then, be sure to cast your vote below and then head to the comments section to let us know which of these Marvel and DC movies and TV shows you can't wait for.