RUMOR: SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler And Former WONDER WOMAN Gal Gadot Could Reunite In The MCU

According to a new rumour, Snow White stars Rachel Zegler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) are both being eyed for roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Snow White was released in theaters last weekend to largely negative reviews and a disappointing $86.1 million at the worldwide box office. The movie is unlikely to turn a profit but should remain at #1 heading into next week. 

Much has been said about what happened behind the scenes, though a recent story from Variety has been largely written off as a "hit piece" meant to lay the blame for Snow White's failings at Rachel Zegler's feet. 

Despite being framed as a somewhat controversial figure - it's hard to deny that she's somewhat contributed to that - the live-action Disney movie is unlikely to derail Zegler's career. As for Gadot, her work in front of the camera being criticised is nothing new. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings work that "Snow White stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, are both being considered for big roles in the MCU." 

This type of rumour has become the norm in recent years, and we have no doubt Marvel Studios has a near-endless list of actors they'd be open to working with somewhere down the line. Zegler and Gadot potentially being on that isn't a huge surprise. 

Zegler is no stranger to superhero fare after previously playing Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As for Gadot, she starred as Wonder Woman in several DCEU projects but has hung up the Lasso of Truth thanks to DC Studios' DCU reboot.

We first learned of Zegler potentially being in the running for an MCU role last November. However, this is the first time we've heard about Gadot potentially joining the Marvel Studios family.

"Obviously, it’s really fun to play Snow White, but it’s really cool to take a walk on the wild side every now and then," Zegler said last year while discussing her Shazam! role. "I think coming into a sequel is a bit different than doing a reimagination or a live-action version or even a prequel."

"DC fans are so intelligent about the lore behind everything, so you just don’t want to disappoint them. It comes with a lot of pressure."

As for her own franchise goals, she'd add, "I’m a diehard Star Wars fan. Something that I always say is that I feel lucky that we still get new Star Wars content. I’m never going to complain about getting more from a franchise that I love so much."

Only time will tell whether Zegler and Gadot join the MCU, and we can't imagine Snow White will make much of a difference either way (unless, of course, neither of them wants to work with Disney again).

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

