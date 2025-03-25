Rachel Zegler's Battle With Disney And A $370 Million Budget: Inside SNOW WHITE's Disastrous Opening Weekend

A couple of bombshell reports shed light on what went wrong with Snow White, including a massive $370 million budget, clashes between Rachel Zegler and Disney, death threats aimed at Gal Gadot, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Snow White didn't get off to the best of starts when it opened in theaters this past weekend. The movie fell short of expectations in North America with a $42.2 million haul, and despite estimates pointing to a $100 million global debut, it earned only $86.1 million.

While numbers like that wouldn't usually be considered a decent start for a movie aimed at women and girls, The Hollywood Reporter explains that Snow White's $370 million budget - $270 million went on production and $100 million on marketing - is putting it squarely in "flop" territory.

The budget rocketed as a result of COVID protocols, 2023's strikes, a fire on set, and "creative concerns that required additional work." In other words, the reshoots which took place last year following backlash to various plot leaks and set photos. 

The trade expects it to struggle to reach $300 million - $400 million when all is said and done, and it needs at least $500 million to be in with a chance of breaking even. 

It's worth noting that when Mufasa: The Lion King opened to $35.4 million domestically last Christmas, it too was written off as a flop before ultimately grossing $718 million worldwide. However, with so much negativity surrounding Snow White (it has a B+ CinemaScore, a record low for these live-action adaptations), a repeat of that holiday miracle seems unlikely. 

Interestingly, despite all the continued online controversy surrounding stars Rachel Zegler and, to a lesser extent, Gal Gadot, "A poll conducted by Steve Buck’s research firm EnTelligence [revealed] 63 percent of ticket sales for family and animated films generally come from blue states, while 37 percent come from cinemas in red states. In the case of Snow White, it overindexed in red states at 40 percent."

"The pattern for general audience followed the same trajectory. Cinemas in blue states generally account for 67 percent of all ticket sales, while red states account for 33 percent. In the case of Snow White, blue states came in behind the norm at 60 percent of all sales, while red states accounted for 40 percent," the report adds, dismissing the notion that Zegler's anti-Trump comments sparked a boycott. 

A separate report from Variety explains that one point of contention between her and Disney was a "free Palestine" remark she shared on X alongside the movie's trailer at D23 last year. 

A Disney executive took their concerns to Zegler's team, and producer Marc Platt flew to New York to speak with the West Side Story star. She stood her ground and refused to make any changes, all while Gadot was given additional security amid death threats. 

"She didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone," one insider told the trade.

When Zegler followed that up with the aforementioned post about Trump, Disney reached the end of its tether and, following another meeting with Platt, she started working with a "social media guru" to vet her online activity. 

There's reportedly no hard feelings between Zegler and Gadot, though the former's relationship with Disney is not good. She's been clashing with the House of Mouse since butting heads with the studio over her being able to attend the Oscars for West Side Story when work on Snow White began.

"You can’t say that a live-action remake of the most iconic film in the vault that cost [$270] million and has been reshot multiple times opening to $50 million is OK," an executive at a rival studio states. "The math does not work. That movie should be a billion-dollar movie."

Box office analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations added, "They say all press is good press, but in ‘Snow White’s’ case, they were unabashedly wrong. Too much negative controversy surrounded this film for years, and it didn’t help that the reviews were subpar, likely rendering this latest live-action adventure to D+ for many potential ticket buyers."

Snow White is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Toonado.com for the latest Disney updates. 

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/25/2025, 5:07 PM
Hoping Lilo & Stitch fares better. The trailer was promising.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/25/2025, 5:33 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - that one definitely looks the most promising from other efforts, but don’t be surprised if people are just burnt out with these live action remakes in general at this point
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/25/2025, 5:08 PM

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/25/2025, 5:09 PM
Just click through to the Hollywood Reporter and Variety articles. They’re much better written and have less edge-lordy energy.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 3/25/2025, 5:10 PM
I'm so sorry this happened to you, Josh. 😏

User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/25/2025, 5:11 PM
She ain't got no alibi
CoHost
CoHost - 3/25/2025, 5:13 PM
Nobody ever listens to what Matt & Trey say

https://youtube.com/shorts/_xXb8nXf13I?si=15NeEZwc-9sW0WdL
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/25/2025, 5:15 PM
@CoHost -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/25/2025, 5:14 PM
User Comment Image

- Everbody


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/25/2025, 5:14 PM
User Comment Image
DREAMER
DREAMER - 3/25/2025, 5:21 PM
Bummer, i was hopping for a Disney+ spinoff about "The thiefs" and sequel Snowwhite Vs Little Mermaid
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/25/2025, 5:24 PM
I feel like we can all let this one die in peace at this point. No need for any more articles. The people who were bashing it were mostly right, it flopped. Let's move on.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 5:24 PM
Lol, the original article tries to put the blame mainly on Zegler but ends up making her look cooler as a result…

Anyway it’s so stupid that there’s been such a [frick]ing controversy around this movie which according to what I’ve read about it , seems decent at best tbh.

User Comment Image

Anyway , to me it seems moreso like it fell victim to what a lot of movies recently have aswell which is it just didn’t look interesting enough to watch in theaters for a lot of people thus could wait for it on streaming.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/25/2025, 5:25 PM

flies on sh!t.
ProLife
ProLife - 3/25/2025, 5:26 PM
Ithas nothing to do with her being a girl. I know liberals like you Josh make it into a race, gender, and sex thing. Anytime a black or woman led movie flops, people like you try and make it about race and sex. Yet leave out the real reason it failed. Then when movies like Wonder Woman and Black Panther break a billion, you are silent. This movie will flop because of the replacement of the very reason it's called Snow White. We are getting tired of whites and men getting replaced. We are tired of the political correctness garbage by liberals. It's Snow White and the Seven dwarves, not Brown girl who hates whites and men and the seven cgi creatures. Every real girl wants a prince charming and to be rescued. Yet this slime made it sound like the guy is a stalker.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/25/2025, 5:39 PM
@ProLife - "Every real girl wants a prince charming and to be rescued" and who are you to speak in the name of women buddy? Did you make a census to get that conclusion?
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/25/2025, 5:36 PM
It's a dam kids fairy tale for god's sake.... what is wrong with everyone?

User Comment Image
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/25/2025, 5:36 PM
Next dead horse, please...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/25/2025, 5:41 PM
@ToldYaSo - You sound like Matthew Broderick on a necrophilia bender.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/25/2025, 5:42 PM
"In the case of Snow White, blue states came in behind the norm at 60 percent of all sales, while red states accounted for 40 percent" you're saying she trash talked their elected candidate for presidency and they still showed up to see her movie? They are either into masochism or tbh they really don't care at all about politics and left it all behind after November.

The epicenter seems to be she sticking to her beliefs about the Israel & Palestine/Hamas conflict and failing to handle better her social media presence despite Disney wanting things to remain apolitical. And I had no idea about the clash of attending the Oscars years ago, then again COVID-19 was still present so I can see why not all the cast from West Side Story could make the trip.

Disney has to take it easier with reshoots next time to control it's budget.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 5:43 PM
@NinnesMBC - idk if I even buy the reshoots thing

Maybe the inclusion of the dwarfs was last minute and that the Bandits were suppose to take her place but I just don’t know…

Sure the movie has changes but I don’t see them getting rid of the dwarfs at all since they are iconic part of the animation and are marketing gold aswell so I don’t see Disney ever having been ok with the exclusion of them.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/25/2025, 5:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Do we know if those bandits made it to the cut or not? If they didn't then that would explain the increasement of the budget.

Maybe the dwarfs were in it but with reducent screentime in favor of those OC bandits and the reshoots increased their screen presence?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 5:45 PM
@NinnesMBC - from what I know , they are indeed in it and the new love interest Jonathan is the leader.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/25/2025, 5:42 PM
$370 million. That means the movie has to make at least $700 million to break even, not $500 million. Studios get approximately 50% of the box office, depending on whether it's international or domestic. Theaters don't show these movies for free just to make popcorn and soda money.

